VIP AUDIO 7/10 – NJPW Independence Day Nights 1 & 2 PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Machado: Nightengale defends Strong Women’s Championship vs. Giulia, Moxley vs. Desperado Final Death main event, more (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialist Javier Machado for the NJPW Independence Day Nights 1 & 2 PPV roundtable. They review the shows in order, starting with the main event of night 1, which featured Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. Jun Kasai & El Desperado. They also discuss the other big matches on the card, including the War Dogs competing in two separate tag title matches and a red hot crowd for the undercard. Radican and Homicide then discuss night 2 in depth, starting with the Moxley vs. El Desperado Final Death match and then working their way back through the entire card. Download this show now!

