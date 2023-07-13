News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Cole-MJF, Nick Wayne’s debut, Blood & Guts hype with Ibushi and Pac, Cameron’s rap, Jericho-Callis (135 min.)

July 13, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with thoughts on the Blood & Guts mystery partner reveals at the end of the show. Then they talk about the Chris Jericho-Don Callis storyline, Nick Wayne’s debut, Harley Cameron’s rap video, Swerve Strickland’s role, the MJF-Adam Cole saga, and more with caller and email interaction.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*