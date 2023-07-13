FREE PODCAST 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Cole-MJF, Nick Wayne’s debut, Blood & Guts hype with Ibushi and Pac, Cameron’s rap, Jericho-Callis (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with thoughts on the Blood & Guts mystery partner reveals at the end of the show. Then they talk about the Chris Jericho-Don Callis storyline, Nick Wayne’s debut, Harley Cameron’s rap video, Swerve Strickland’s role, the MJF-Adam Cole saga, and more with caller and email interaction.
