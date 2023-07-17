Bayley suffers a knee injury at WWE live event, referee throws up X symbol mid-match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bayley suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury on Sunday at a WWE live event in Salisbury, Md.

Asuka defended the WWE Women’s Championship on the show against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Bayley. In a spot during the match, Bayley appeared to clutch her right knee after she had to halt her momentum to avoid tripping over Asuka, who was on the mat. Bayley followed up in a Tweet on Sunday night that read, “I’ll be alright, thanks everyone,” showing an image of ice on her right knee.

It appeared to be a non-contact injury.

After Bayley fell to the mat, the referee and Flair checked on her. Moments later, the referee signaled the “X” sign to backstage officials that Bayley was injured. Asuka pinned Flair to end the match.

Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training in 2021 and missed over a year.

