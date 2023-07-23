FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Big Women’s PPV announcement, Reigns-Lashley, Sasha/Bayley love with callers, emails, on-site correspondent (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Raw reporter, Specialist columnist, and VIP Audio Show host Zack Heydorn to discuss Monday Night Raw including discussing the big Women’s PPV announcement, Roman Reigns beats Bobby Lashley, Sasha/Bayley love, and much more from an eventful Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent from Cincinnati, and a mailbag with rants about Coach, Reigns, and other topics.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply