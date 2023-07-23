FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic with “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase (pt. 2 of 2): Why he decided to join the WWF, Million Dollar Man creation story, Bischoff, Andre the Giant, NWA Title, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-14-2013), with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, hosted by Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell, DiBiase covers these topics: Why he decided to join the WWF initially, a detailed account of the Million Dollar Man character creation, his regrets, Eric Bischoff, Andre the Giant, the NWA World Title, switching from a babyface to a heel, what WWF could learn from Mid-South, and much more. This is part two of a three hour interview. This portion was previously VIP-exclusive.
