FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Gable Steveson, Willow vs. Athena, New Japan G1, MJF & Cole, Bash preview, ROH PPV review, TV reviews, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

Full ROH PPV review

Review of past week of NJPW G1 matches

AEW Rampage

AEW Collision

AEW Dynamite

WWE Smackdown

WWE Raw

Cody’s media tour

NXT TV

Preview of Great American Bash preview

UFC Fight Night review and PPV preview

