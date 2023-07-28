News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Gable Steveson, Willow vs. Athena, New Japan G1, MJF & Cole, Bash preview, ROH PPV review, TV reviews, more (161 min.)

July 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
  • Full ROH PPV review
  • Review of past week of NJPW G1 matches
  • AEW Rampage
  • AEW Collision
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WWE Smackdown
  • WWE Raw
  • Cody’s media tour
  • NXT TV
  • Preview of Great American Bash preview
  • UFC Fight Night review and PPV preview

