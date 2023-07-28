VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bigelow-Lawrence Taylor, Bob Sapp, Star Ratings rant, Radio WWF in the ’90s, Naomi, Cody, Cody, Statlander, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Should WWE repair the bridge with Naomi/Trinity and bring her into the Bloodline?

What was the story with WWE’s “Radio WWF” network back in the early 1990s?

Who started the spooky/mystical gimmick in pro wrestling?

What are Wade’s top in-person wrestling memories from the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, which might be hosting WrestleMania 41?

Is the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar feud comparable to Vader-Sting in the 1990s?

Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes to win the new WWE Hvt. Title and then throw the belt down like Shane Douglas did?

Thoughts on Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor? Thoughts on the Bigelow-Luna Vachon teaming?

Remembering the Million Dollar Corporation factor

A lengthy commentary on star ratings

When wrestlers turn, should their personalities change?

Do backstage producers deserve more credit for good matches and more blame for bad matches?

Did AEW draw well enough in Canada to justify returning?

What was the story of Paul Heyman’s talks with USA Network after his fallout with TNN?

Thoughts on the prospects of several current NXT wrestlers

What is the story of Bob Sapp being such a big deal in the early-to-mid 2000s?

Can a case be made to replace Steve Austin with Roman Reigns on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE?

Would Reigns benefit from bleeding in a match, perhaps against Jey Uso?

What does “hotshotting” mean in the context of pro wrestling?

Does Eric Bischoff blame AOL/Time Warner too much for WCW’s downfall?

AEW announcers messing up Andrade El Idolo’s name

Did Kris Statlander get anything out of ending Jade Cargill’s winning streak?

How important is ring gear to a wrestler getting over?

Has Britt Baker regressed to the point that she’s being way overpushed now?

Why weren’t The Elite part of Dynamite this week, and shouldn’t they be doing more to build to All In in London at this point?

