VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bigelow-Lawrence Taylor, Bob Sapp, Star Ratings rant, Radio WWF in the ’90s, Naomi, Cody, Cody, Statlander, more (109 min.)

July 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Should WWE repair the bridge with Naomi/Trinity and bring her into the Bloodline?
  • What was the story with WWE’s “Radio WWF” network back in the early 1990s?
  • Who started the spooky/mystical gimmick in pro wrestling?
  • What are Wade’s top in-person wrestling memories from the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, which might be hosting WrestleMania 41?
  • Is the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar feud comparable to Vader-Sting in the 1990s?
  • Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes to win the new WWE Hvt. Title and then throw the belt down like Shane Douglas did?
  • Thoughts on Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor? Thoughts on the Bigelow-Luna Vachon teaming?
  • Remembering the Million Dollar Corporation factor
  • A lengthy commentary on star ratings
  • When wrestlers turn, should their personalities change?
  • Do backstage producers deserve more credit for good matches and more blame for bad matches?
  • Did AEW draw well enough in Canada to justify returning?
  • What was the story of Paul Heyman’s talks with USA Network after his fallout with TNN?
  • Thoughts on the prospects of several current NXT wrestlers
  • What is the story of Bob Sapp being such a big deal in the early-to-mid 2000s?
  • Can a case be made to replace Steve Austin with Roman Reigns on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE?
  • Would Reigns benefit from bleeding in a match, perhaps against Jey Uso?
  • What does “hotshotting” mean in the context of pro wrestling?
  • Does Eric Bischoff blame AOL/Time Warner too much for WCW’s downfall?
  • AEW announcers messing up Andrade El Idolo’s name
  • Did Kris Statlander get anything out of ending Jade Cargill’s winning streak?
  • How important is ring gear to a wrestler getting over?
  • Has Britt Baker regressed to the point that she’s being way overpushed now?
  • Why weren’t The Elite part of Dynamite this week, and shouldn’t they be doing more to build to All In in London at this point?

