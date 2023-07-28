VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Bigelow-Lawrence Taylor, Bob Sapp, Star Ratings rant, Radio WWF in the ’90s, Naomi, Cody, Cody, Statlander, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Should WWE repair the bridge with Naomi/Trinity and bring her into the Bloodline?
- What was the story with WWE’s “Radio WWF” network back in the early 1990s?
- Who started the spooky/mystical gimmick in pro wrestling?
- What are Wade’s top in-person wrestling memories from the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, which might be hosting WrestleMania 41?
- Is the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar feud comparable to Vader-Sting in the 1990s?
- Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes to win the new WWE Hvt. Title and then throw the belt down like Shane Douglas did?
- Thoughts on Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor? Thoughts on the Bigelow-Luna Vachon teaming?
- Remembering the Million Dollar Corporation factor
- A lengthy commentary on star ratings
- When wrestlers turn, should their personalities change?
- Do backstage producers deserve more credit for good matches and more blame for bad matches?
- Did AEW draw well enough in Canada to justify returning?
- What was the story of Paul Heyman’s talks with USA Network after his fallout with TNN?
- Thoughts on the prospects of several current NXT wrestlers
- What is the story of Bob Sapp being such a big deal in the early-to-mid 2000s?
- Can a case be made to replace Steve Austin with Roman Reigns on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE?
- Would Reigns benefit from bleeding in a match, perhaps against Jey Uso?
- What does “hotshotting” mean in the context of pro wrestling?
- Does Eric Bischoff blame AOL/Time Warner too much for WCW’s downfall?
- AEW announcers messing up Andrade El Idolo’s name
- Did Kris Statlander get anything out of ending Jade Cargill’s winning streak?
- How important is ring gear to a wrestler getting over?
- Has Britt Baker regressed to the point that she’s being way overpushed now?
- Why weren’t The Elite part of Dynamite this week, and shouldn’t they be doing more to build to All In in London at this point?
