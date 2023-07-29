FREE PODCAST 7/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Roman confronts Jey, Rey vs. Escobar, Charlotte and Belair team, L.A. Knight, on-site report (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Jey Uso-Roman Reigns exchange, Charlotte and Bianca Belair teaming, L.A. Knight in action, Bobby Lashley hanging with The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, and more including a conversation with an on-site correspondent from New Orleans detailing crowd reactions and off-air happenings.

Then in a bous segment, a previously-VIP exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from 5 years ago today including a a start to finish rundown of WWE Smackdown Live including Randy Orton explaining his actions, Paige’s Summerslam challenger announcement, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, New Day vs. Sanity, Miz & Mrs hype, and more.

