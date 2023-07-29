News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Roman confronts Jey, Rey vs. Escobar, Charlotte and Belair team, L.A. Knight, on-site report (118 min.)

July 29, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Jey Uso-Roman Reigns exchange, Charlotte and Bianca Belair teaming, L.A. Knight in action, Bobby Lashley hanging with The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, and more including a conversation with an on-site correspondent from New Orleans detailing crowd reactions and off-air happenings.

Then in a bous segment, a previously-VIP exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from 5 years ago today including a a start to finish rundown of WWE Smackdown Live including Randy Orton explaining his actions, Paige’s Summerslam challenger announcement, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, New Day vs. Sanity, Miz & Mrs hype, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*