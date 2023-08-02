FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell with Summerslam preview, should MJF be a babyface, Gable’s shaky start, All In on PPV, Cody documentary, Reigns & Heyman talk with Stephen A. Smith (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Gable Steveson’s shaky start on Sunday

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith

MJF and Adam Cole pop a rating for Collision

C.M. Punk’s cryptic comments on Collision and whether it’s a key part of his act to say stuff like that

Thoughts on the Cody Rhodes documentary

Preview of Summerslam

L.A. Knight

