FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell with Summerslam preview, should MJF be a babyface, Gable’s shaky start, All In on PPV, Cody documentary, Reigns & Heyman talk with Stephen A. Smith (137 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- Gable Steveson’s shaky start on Sunday
- Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith
- MJF and Adam Cole pop a rating for Collision
- C.M. Punk’s cryptic comments on Collision and whether it’s a key part of his act to say stuff like that
- Thoughts on the Cody Rhodes documentary
- Preview of Summerslam
- L.A. Knight
