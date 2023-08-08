NXT TV RESULTS (8/8): Hazelwood’s live report on Mysterio-Lee NA Championship match, Dar-Bate “Heritage Cup” match, Ali-Axiom, Nile-James, Davenport-Jordan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

AUGUST 8, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with footage from last night with Rhea Ripley and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio calling out Dragon Lee about their match tonight. They made fun of Rey Mysterio as well.

-A video from earlier today showed Mysterio and Lee pulling up in a nice car, seated in the back. Lee thanked Mysterio and Mysterio said there’s no reason to thank him. He basically called Lee the future of lucha libre and then to show his son a little humility. They exited the Rolls-Royce.

-Axiom was already in the ring. Mustafa Ali’s music hit.

(1) MUSTAFA ALI vs. AXIOM – Singles match

Axiom was in hot pink with black and gold accents in the usual spots as Ali was in a very The Hurt Business like black and gold. They traded some holds before Ali struck Axiom stiffly a few times. They traded some arm drags and head scissors, ending with Ali blocking Axiom’s head scissors counter into a stacked pin. Axiom responded with a seated stacked pin to surprise Ali. They circled and Ali forced Axiom into a corner. He chopped instead of breaking clean, then another, but Axiom ducked the third to deliver a few of his own. Ali kicked him and sent him into another corner. Axiom reversed an Irish whip, but was sent to the apron. Ali followed, but Axiom hit a upwards double thrust kick and then hit a head scissors that sent Ali flying gut-first onto the announce desk. Axiom rolled Ali back inside.

Axiom climbed, well, began to climb until Scrypts appeared at the entrance. Ali hit a possum pin for only a two-count, but then kicked Axiom. Axiom countered a vertical suplex and hit an arm drag and a one-footed dropsault. He then hit a release Northern Lights, missed a kick, but hit an immediate moonsault for a two-count. Axiom sat Ali on the top and put his legs outside the ring. Ali fought him off and rotated off of the top into a rolling lariat for a two-count; impressive impact there. Ali then noticed Bronco Nima and my man Lucien Price appearing alongside Srcypts. This time, Axiom hit a possum pin, but Ali kicked out. He went for a springboard, but Axiom immediately leaped into a sliding German to rock Ali. He stared down Scrypts and crew, but then ate a dropkick while trying to springboard, landing on the apron.

Scrypts and his buddies then headed to the back. Ali was whipped into a corner, but he slid to the apron and kicked Axiom. He went for his rolling neckbreaker, but Axiom countered into a mid-air rear naked choke. Ali fought to his feet and Axiom twisted into a guillotine. Ali powered him into a jackhammer, leaving both men floored. Ali went for a powerbomb, but Axiom landed on his feet and into a destroyer. Ali used the momentum to roll outside, but Axiom just went and hit the Orihara moonsault instead. However, he landed hard and grabbed his knee. He rolled Ali back in, but Ali kicked him in the face and then went back outside to hit a quick neckbreaker. Ali then rolled Axiom inside and climbed to the top for the 450. Axiom moved as Ali rolled through, but Axiom hit a big tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT. Ali kicked out at two, but Axiom chained into an armbar. Ali worked and countered into a sharpshooter and then a crossface, but Axiom rolled through. He held onto the arm and hit a sloppy springboard moonsault DDT for a two-count.

Ali fought to his feet as Axiom looked to slowly climb a corner. Ali met hi, but then Axiom hit him with an enziguri to send Ali to the apron. Axiom was on the second rope while Ali was on the apron. Ali grabbed the underside of the mask and Axiom wrenched away. Ali looked shock, then shoved Axiom off the turnbuckle (they didn’t show the landing). Ali quickly rolled Axiom inside and hit the 450 for the victory.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali at 10:13 (450 splash)

-Ali looked into the camera and called out the winner of the North American Championship match, saying he’s starting a campaign to become the new champion.

-They quickly cut to the back as a cameraperson ran up to see that Schism laid out a bunch of people, including handsome Ikemen Jiro. Joe Gacy said they will find The Creed Brothers even if it means they have to turn NXT upside down. They kept attacking.

(Hazelwood’s Take: Great match as expected. The wrinkle at the end wasn’t just done for a spot in the match. Either we’re getting Axiom unmasked or it becomes the basis for a full-fledged feud with Ali even though the latter called out the winner of the title match later. Ali has been great in making things SEEM like accidents or slips of the tongue when he probably did all that on purpose, including tonight.)

-Vic Joseph and Booker T said they might be going too far, and then Kelani Jordan’s music hit as she was accompanied by Dana Brooke for her match with Blair Davenport. They showed an IG post where Jordan said Brooke told her to call someone out so she called out Blair Davenport for some reason. She said if you’re judging her now, you’re judging prematurely because she hasn’t exposed everything yet. Davenport made her entrance. I believe this first hour is commercial-free.

(2) BLAIR DAVENPORT vs. KELANI JORDAN (w/Dana Brooke) – Singles match

They locked up and Davenport forced Jordan into the ropes. She then kicked her through the ropes. Jordan rushed back in only to have her opponent hit a go-behind and slam, then some mocking shoves of the head. An arm wrench by Davenport was countered by Jordan showing her gymnastics skills. She then leaped off the second rope with a rana. She hit a funky rollup and then a shoulder tackle. She countered a hip toss right into a backslide. Davenport was able to send Jordan into the corner and then slammed her forehead on the top rope. She then used a hairmare and cinched in a rear chin lock. Jordan fought out and then hit a comeback sequence (the crowd was pretty dead). She hit a cartwheel back elbow for a two-count, then looked for almost a Playmaker. Jordan was sent to the apron and then kicked as she tried to leap in, draped over the second rope. Davenport quickly from the top hit the double stomp across the back and then the kamigoye for the win. Brooke started chasing Davenport and swinging with her belt. Davenport escaped and Brooke almost hit Jordan instead.

WINNER: Blair Davenport at 3:35 (kamigoye)

(Hazelwood’s Take: Jordan continues to impress, but it seems more like she’s trying to get spots in rather than find the flow between them, which is to be expected at this point. I feel like Davenport gave a lot of offense here, but it seemed like the story was she came in overconfident and underestimating her opponent. Davenport should continue to win after her loss to Roxanne Perez as she needs to be built back up.)

-McKenzie Mitchell was in the back with Von Wagner (wearing a You’re Gonna Get Tabled shirt) and asked about Bron Breakker running him down last week. Mr. Stone began to speak, but Wagner cut him off and called out “Bronny boy” for a reservation for a table for one because “your ass is going to get tabled.”

-They showed the Heritage Cup match rules for this “Heritage Cup” match. Meta-Four made their awesome entrance first. Tyler Bate was next.

(3) NOAM DAR (“c”) (w/Meta-Four) vs. TYLER BATE – NXT “Heritage Cup” match

Round 1 began with Dar attempting leg kicks to gauge the distance like in MMA, then hitting a go-behind. They traded a few headlocks and counters, Bate getting the better with a head scissors. Dar finally broke out and slapped Bate, then looked to lock up the leg. He then wrenched the left arm over his shoulder and began working that limb. Bate flipped out and hit an enziguri to the shoulder. Dar retreated into his corner. Bate took Dar down by working the left arm himself. Dar countered into a leg trip and locked the leg. With a minute left in the round, Dar hit a front face lock and used that to hit a takeover for a quick pin. He maintained the hold, but Bate just lifted and dropped Dar on his belly. Batecame out of the corner and hit a shoulder tackle, but Dar hit a leg kick. Bate went for Bop, but Dar grabbed his fist. They countered and then hit a double lariat. They just locked up for the remainder of the round.

I stopped the clock at the end of the round, 3:03 elapsed. Round 2 began with a trade of back control and Dar being sent outside. Oro Mensah jumped up to the apron to distract Bate, but Bate still dodged Dar and hit his rebound lariat to Dar, who was on the apron. Bate then leaped and hit a tope over the top rope. Back in the ring, he hit Tyler Driver 97 just like that. They cut to break and being on the USA Network player, I did not get split screen. I started the clock after about 20 seconds to simulate the round break so match time will be approximate.

First fall goes to Tyler Bate [c]

They returned with about 25 seconds left in the round. Bate was on the top and fought off Dar. He went for a stomp, but Dar dodged and Bate favored the knee. They both punched each other and Bate’s hand landed on Dar’s chest, who just kicked out before the bell rung.

Into Round 4, they just began hitting each other with forearms and then kicks from Dar. He hit a feint on Bate as Bate usually does, but used a kick instead of a fist. Bate leaped off of the middle rope with an uppercut to come back, then hit the airplane spin into a cradle shock basically for a two-count. With two minutes left, Dar got his knees up on a running shooting star attempt for a two-count, then caught a kick and hit the spinning back elbow. He then transitioned from the pin into a kneebar, but Bate stacked him into a pin. Dar then hit a rolling kneebar with about 1:15 left in the round. Bate started crawling, but Dar brought him back and he finally tapped with 40 seconds left. Dar held on after the bell.

Second fall goes to Noam Dar

Into Round 5 with a compromised Bate, Dar immediately attacked the leg, kicking it out so hard that Bate flipped onto the mat. Dar just became methodical in his strikes not just to the leg, but to the body as well. He took too long to taunt and then was hit with a rolling capoeira kick. Bate glared at Dar as Dar begged off. Bate started hitting shots to the body and face. Bate hit a German that flipped Dar, but Dar grabbed the arm only to be slapped. Bate went for the rebound lariat, but Dar caught him in mid-air for the kneebar. Bate countered with a rolling German and then knocked Mensah off of the apron. Bate hit a quick inside cradle and then the rebound lariat with a minute left in the round. Dar went with a stacked pin counter on the Tyler Driver, but Bate reversed him one more to get the stacked pin and win the match.

Third and final fall goes to Tyler Bate at approximately 11:45 (stacked pin)

-They showed Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the back. Ledger said he’s fired up because he has a name for them: Smash Mouth. Schism appeared and yelled at them. Walker mocked them. They yelled at them before attacking and laying out Smash Mouth. Ava said (unconvincingly) that The Creed Brothers are around here somewhere.

-Mitchell was in the back with a finely suited Ilja Dragunov. He said he’s going to the ring and he expects Trick Williams to meet him there, but will make no predictions of what will happen next, only that he can promise Williams pain. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Fun match with a slow start to build to the hot finish. Getting the commercial break on the online player sucked and I know it’s not the first time it’s happened in one of the Heritage Cup matches. Dar is just so good in this role and these two always have great chemistry in the ring.)

-They returned with Carmelo Hayes pacing in the locker room. Dijak approached and asked if he saw him last week and Hayes brushed him off. Dijak called Hayes out for the title. Wes Lee then interjected himself and Dijak said Lee isn’t in the championship picture anymore – any championship picture. Lee said Dijak is one to talk and asked if he really wants to go there. Hayes stealthily left the shot and the locker room. Lee called out Dijak for a match. Dijak made to leave and Lee turned to see an absent Hayes only to get attacked by Dijak.

-Dragunov made his entrance in that nice suit.

ILJA DRAGUNOV CALLS OUT TRICK WILLIAMS

Dragunov took a mic and immediately told Williams it was time to take responsibility for his actions and not to keep him waiting. Williams’ music hit and my player froze; great. It came back with Williams in white pants and a mic in his hand. He said let’s get to straight to business and he can see that Dragunov isn’t backing down, but neither is he. He said before Dragunov starts throwing that headbutt around, he wants to holler at him real quick. “Are you serious?!” said Dragunov. He said after what happened at TGAB, Williams had the audacity to make demands? Williams said he admits, he lost control and called him out, but then showed him what all of those muscles are about. He gave Dragunov props for persevering in their match. Dragunov said he’s only there for retribution because Williams is the only reason he isn’t champion. Williams asked if he really wants to blame him for the loss and then said Dragunov ran into the title, not Williams hitting him with the title. Williams said he knows Dragunov wants to beat his ass, so he asked for a match so that he can show people that “Trick Willy ain’t no sidekick.” He said he’s going to prove against one of the best that he’s one of the best. Dragunov asked if Williams understands what he’s asking for and said that the wrath is consuming him because every time, something or someone happens and this time, Trick Willy happened. He yelled that he will break Williams. Williams contemplated and said Dragunov better bring his A-game because he damn sure is bringing his. He said Dragunov has beaten everyone but Him and said in two weeks at Heat Wave, he’ll prove he is, too. Dragunov said he admires Williams’ courage, but said Williams’ career will die at Heat Wave.

-Mitchell was in the back with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, saying their scheduled match with Walker and Ledger is off. Gulak said he saw the medical report and it said those two were “s-o-f-t soft.” Dempsey called out the weak locker room. Damon Kemp walked up and said he’s tough. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen then approached and said they’re tough. Gulak said he’ll see them tonight. The four left as Kemp looked confused.

-Breakker was making his way. He was approached by a someone I didn’t recognize about Wagner saying he’ll put Breakker through a table. Breakker just said “give me a break” and walked away. [c]

-They returned with Papa Mysterio speaking to Roxanne Perez and congratulating her. He excused himself and approached a downtrodden Thea Hail. When she noticed it was him, she freaked out a bit. He said it’s OK and that he knows what it’s like to be an underdog. He had on a shirt with him and Eddie Guerrero. He told her to believe in herself. She asked him if he still loves his son. He paused and then said he doesn’t like who his son is right now, but that’s still his son and he’ll always love him. He just hopes that one day his son will realize who his real family is. She thanked him (she was still holding the Chase U towel). Andre Chase and Duke Hudson approached. She said unlike Chase, Mysterio wouldn’t throw in the towel and walked away.

[HOUR TWO]

-Breakker made his entrance. His lower third started out with the tie dye colors and then shifted to his HEEL black and red coloring. Wagner and Stone were next with Wagner wearing that stupid shirt.

(4) BRON BREAKKER vs. VON WAGNER (w/Mr. Stone) – Singles match

They locked up and Breakker hit an immediate knee to the gut, but Wagner turned him around in the corner and hit some heavy strikes. Stone already took his blazer off. Breakker exploded out of a corner with a shoulder tackle and then went for a vertical, but Wagner slipped out and hit a shoulder tackle, then another, then a kick to the gut and a butterfly suplex. Breakker rolled outside. The crowd started chanting for a table (bleh). Wagner began clearing the announce desk instead of focusing on Breakker. Breakker turned the tables on him, but then ate a big right back in the ring. He sent Breakker off of the ropes, but Breakker ran a few times and hit a thunderous clothesline. He shoved his knee into the face of Wagner in a corner and then hit a running knee into the corner for a two-count.

Wagner responded with some punches, but Breakker dodged a big boot, kicked the leg, and hit a German. He followed with a vertical suplex and then kipped up and into a standing moonsault where he almost missed Wagner. He taunted Wagner and yelled at him about not being on his level. Wagner hit a few strikes, but Breakker hit his own. The two came off rope runs and hit simultaneous lariats. Wagner reached his feet first and hit some strikes, then a lariat, then caught both of Breakker’s hands and hit some headbutts to the chest. He then hit a running corner splash and big boot to the head. Wagner called for his finisher I think, but Breakker grabbed the ropes to deny him. Breakker then used the ropes to build speed and hit a spear.

After the match, Breakker grabbed Stone from the apron and went for the military press powerslam, but Wagner saved him and hit a Triple H high running knee. He then powerbombed Breakker hard through the announce table and I think candy went flying everywhere. Poor Joseph, candy everywhere. Wagner and Stone celebrated like they won the World Series.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 5:15 (spear)

-They cut to a video of a dark, moonlit night. Eddy Thorpe appeared and said he considers himself one with nature. He called it his life force. He said he had a gift from the great spirits to fight for his people. He said today, he’s furious because of Dijak’s attack and subsequent match victory. He said it was no one’s fault but his own for falling short, but now it’s time to readjust. He pulled out a lot of Native American regalia (not sure which exact tribe). There was a lot of wolf imagery.

-They showed Ripley giving “Dirty” Dominick a pep talk. She grabbed his chin lovingly as Lyra Valkyria walked in and asked if she was interrupting. “Yeah, you are.” Valkyria said she did as Ripley said, then called out Ripley for manipulating people and doing whatever it takes to help him retain. Ripley said he doesn’t need her help and Valkyria challenged her to stay true to her word.

-Briggs and Jensen made their entrance with Fallon Henley (when was the last time any of them were on TV?). [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Wagner’s shirt is so dumb, but he seems to be yet another wrestler who is getting over by giving people the cheap pop of a table bump. I like that Thorpe video and were now starting to see more character development for him. Let’s just hope they don’t turn him channeling his culture and heritage into the stereotypes we all know they’ve done in the past.)

-They returned with Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in a photo shoot, but they were in the same clothes as last week so I’m guessing this was pre-taped. Schism approached and asked about The Creeds. D’Angelo said they have information, but they wouldn’t help. Schism said they just said they have info. Stacks said yeah, and they started listing off random things. Schism made to attack, but then the crowbars came out. Jagger Reed mentioned the Tag Team Championship. Gacy said to stay on task; Schism left.

-Gulak and Dempsey made their entrance. Suddenly, Myles Bourne accompanied them as well, one of their “trainees.”

(5) DREW GULAK & CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Myles Bourne) vs. JOSH BRIGGS & BROOKS JENSEN (w/Fallon Henley) – Tag team match

Jensen and Gulak began, the latter breathing fury. They locked up and Jensen forced Gulak into the corner, but Gulak countered. He hit a few chops, but Jensen reversed and hit chops and forearms. He hit a bodyslam, but Gulak dodged his elbow drop and tagged in Dempsey. Bourned handed Gulak a towel, and then Gulak used it and threw it at him. He asked for water, but there wasn’t any. Gulak angrily dismissed Bourne for not having water. Dempsey had a side headlock in for a while. He then hit a big hip toss, but Jensen hit an arm drag and tagged in Briggs. Briggs hit a bodyslam and dropped an elbow for a two-count. He tagged in Jensen, but Dempsey slipped out of their double bodyslam, so Gulak took it instead.

Briggs tagged back in with Gulak in their corner. Gulak was then launched from the shoulders of Briggs to the mat. The faces then hit their sliding haymakers. Dempsey then tagged in and hung Briggs’ left arm up over the top rope. They isolated Briggs and tagged in Gulak. They worked the left arm, a different way to ground the biggest man in the match. Dempsey went for an armbar, but Briggs stacked into a pin and then a powerbomb to cause the release. Jensen tagged in and took it to both men with strikes and bodyslams. He hit a powerslam, but Gulak broke up the pin. Briggs threw out Gulak, then the other two joined. Jensen and Dempsey are legal. As three wre in the ring, Kemp ran down and hit a belly-to-belly on Jensen outside. He rolled Jensen back inside who succumbed to a dragon suplex from Dempsey.

WINNER: Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey at 5:46 (dragon suplex pin)

-Back in the locker room, Brooke asked Jordan what that was out there and she was waiting for that killer instinct. Brooke yelled about the business eating up Jordan and that she won’t let that happen to her. Jordan said it’s only her third match and she doesn’t even know what her killing instinct is yet. Brooke said she can’t want it more than her, so she’s going to show Jordan killer instinct next week with Davenport.

-Ivy Nile made her entrance for her match with Kiana James. Nile still had on a Diamond Mine shirt. James entered and an inset promo played where she said Nile will be the first of many to experience a different side.

(6) IVY NILE vs. KIANA JAMES – Singles match

James immediately called for the bell and threw the bag at Nile, kicking her after she caught the bag. She sent Nile into the corner shoulder-first, then outside, escaped a Nile move to shove her into the ring post. James then hit a quick suplex on the outside, then slammed the left arm to the ground. Back in the ring, James went for a suplex, Nile countered into a dragon slayer attempt, then hit an enziguri that showed a lot of light. James went to the apron and used that to snap the left arm of Nile over the top rope. [c]

Nile arm dragged out of a hold as they returned. Schism was at the entrance, watching the match. They and their masked members circled the ring as James just focused on the left arm. I counted 14 masked member, the only side without the members the hard cam side. Nile deadlifted James onto her shoulders as Schism all pounded the mat in unison. Nile made her comeback with shoulder tackles and a rana, then the running kick in the corner. James hit a spinebuster counter for a two-count and then into a Fujiwara armbar. Nile hit a rollup to counter, then a gutwrench slam for a two-count. Nile went for the dragon slayer, then abandoned it to glare at Ava. This allowed James to hit basically a falling jawbreaker where she went back, but held Nile’s face to her knee. James left looking bewildered at Schism.

WINNER: Kiana James at 7:41 (modified jawbreaker)

-After the match, Schism and a few masked members entered the ring. Two women held Nile and then D’Angelo and Stacks ran down with the crowbars and cleared the ring to save Nile (none of the main members took hits).

-They showed Angel Garza in his home and Humberto Carrillo at his, a message exchange between them as well discussing how their granpa expected more of them. He gave them their names, taught them, trained them, watched them as kids, brought them all into the business. Carrillo said they’re embarrassing him. Garza said they should be honoring him. A sad orchestra played over this. They asked what their grandpa would think of them now. Garza had a tear streak down his face as they contemplated. The lights went out.

-Bate was polishing his “Heritage Cup” as Meta-Four approached. They demanded the trophy back. Bate said he won fair and square and the ref didn’t see. Jakara Jackson said they need it back and Lash Legend said it’s his emotional support animal. Nathan Frazer approached and said it’s just like the Spider-Man meme. Dar just pleaded for Bate to give it back and Frazer said only if Dar admits it’s not real. Frazer upped it and said he’ll get a shot at Heat Wave if he admits it’s not real. He then threw Mensah under the bus for losing to razer in the first place, but then agreed. Bate handed it over and Frazer said they settle it once and for all. So…what was the whole point of having the match in the first place?

-They showed Lee and Mysterio making their way as Ripley and Mysterio made their way. [c]

-They returned with Mitchell and Tiffany Stratton in the back. Mitchell asked what’s next and Stratton said “TBH” she has a lot on her mind, like splurging on herself the past weekend and then she bought herself a pink bodysuit because pink’s so in and it’s so her, so Barbie. She asked what shoes she would wear with it and then saw a white skirt. Mitchell said that wasn’t what she meant and Stratton said Mitchell’s right, she should wear pink. Mitchell said she meant who’s your next opponent. She said she hasn’t thought that far; “You know what, no one!”

-They showed Williams leaving the arena and Lee drove by to have Williams tell Hayes that he’s coming for him after Dijak. Kemp approached with Dempsey and Gulak (in a 205 Live shirt) and they ganged up on Williams. They said they help him, but Williams has no chance. Williams called them oompa loompas and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He walked away as Bourne made his way, looking mad. Gulak told him he’s late.

-Joseph ran over next week’s card.

-Booyaka hit the arena and that got the biggest pop of the night. Mysterio walked out to the adoration of the fans and was introduced as WWE Hall of Famer by Alicia Taylor. He went and greeted kids in his mask as is custom; every kid literally jumped for joy after. He entered the ring and posed to the fans before grabbing a mic. The fans chanted for him before he could speak. He bowed to them and greeted the NXT crowd. He said let him introduce the future North American Champion Dragon Lee! Lee entered with his slow mo to a good pop after getting that rub. A kid held a “Dragon Lee is NXT” sign. Lee hugged Mysterio as he entered the ring. Dom and Ripley entered next (I’ll be referring to him as Dom to avoid confusion the rest of the way). They got the biggest heel reaction of the night by far. Intro was given during entrance.

(7) “DIRTY” DOMINICK MYSTERIO (c) (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. DRAGON LEE (w/Rey Mysterio) – North American Championship match

They eyed each other and then locked up, Lee forcing Dom into a corner and a clean break. They locked up again and Dom forced Lee into a corner, no clean break as he slapped him hard and then retreated into a corner, using that to knee Lee. After some rope running action, Lee hit a quick rana, then a running kick into the corner where leaped to the apron, took out the leg, then sprung in with a kick. Dom went outside and then he and Ripley taunted Mysterio. Lee kicked Dom to separate them. [c]

Dom was in control was they returned, keeping on Lee and not giving him any space. He then removed a tassle from his boots and threw it at his father’s face. Mysterio stood there with a look of “the gall” on his face.

[OVERRUN]

Lee began to fight back, but Dom shifted to Three Amigos and hit, wrapping the legs for a pin on the last one. Dom grabbed the mask and used that to deliver forearms, then mounted punches to Lee. He then began untying the mask of Lee with Lee trying to fight him off. He did, basically powering up, and then hit a series of back elbows. He then lifted and hit a back kick to the head, then a dragon screw in the ropes. He sent Dom to the outside by the announcers and hit a middle rope tope to Dom into the reassembled desk. Back in the ring, Lee hit a pump knee for a two-count. Lee went to lift Dom, but he used elbows to block. He sent Lee to the apron, but Lee kicked him and climbed. Dom took out his legs and climbed, but Lee took out his legs and hit the double stomp to a hanging Dom for a two-count. Ripley collapsed at ringside in shock, looking on Lee went for the powerbomb, but Dom slipped out and hit a neckbreaker for a two-count. Dom hit a series of forearms, but ate a snap German. They traded big strikes, but Dom set him for 619 and hit right in front of his dad. He climbed to the top and went for the frogsplash, but Lee got his knees up and hit the powerbomb. Dom kicked out, I think the first person to do that in NXT. Ripley tossed in the NA title as the ref saw. Mysterio took it away from Dom, but Ripley used the distraction to hit Lee in the back of the head with her title. Dom hit a Michinoku driver for the victory.

WINNER: “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio at 11:42 (title to the head and Michinoku driver)

-After the match, Mysterio entered the ring and began jawing at Dom. Ripley then stepped between them and they mocked Mysterio. She began shoving him with her finger, then Valkyria appeared from behind and attacked, hitting a big spin kick to the face as Lee took out Dom. They went off the air with Mysterio raising both Lee’s and Valkyria’s arms.

(Hazelwood’s Take: For what of the match that was shown, that was a good match. Dom is getting really, really good at playing the heel in the ring and using that psychology. His pairing with Ripley is just so well done and they really make you WANT to see them get their comeuppance. Shawn Michaels said on TGAB conference call that Lee is set for big things and I said on our roundtable that I’m expecting that big push to begin with him dethroning Dom at No Mercy, and they really protected him and gave him a justifiable reason for a rematch.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: With Heat Wave happening so soon, they needed to start setting matches for that. We have our first with Dragunov-Williams and will likely see the culmination of a few others. At this point, it’s unlikely Stratton will have a defense there and I think instead they’ll go with Ripley defending against Valkyria after the events of tonight. Ali called out Dom, so that’ll probably take place there as well with Lee getting his eventual rematch at No Mercy. I do wonder if they’ll instead look to have Mysterio and Lee against Dom and Priest or Balor instead to capitalize a little more on Mysterio’s presence in NXT. He received the biggest reaction of the night after all. I’m left a bit confused by the whole “Heritage Cup” thing and Schism’s seeming throughline that had no real resolution, but those aside, the in-ring action was good, the interview/vignettes done well, and mulitple stories were continued.

Catch Nate Lindberg and me on PWT Talks NXT.