AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/5): Up against Summerslam, viewership drops sharply for CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks main event with Ricky Steamboat

Last Saturday’s night’s AEW Collision episode (8/5), which went head-to-head with WWE Summerslam on Peacock, drew an average of 417,000 viewers. That’s a drop of 322,000 viewers compared to the prior week, which featured the FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole main event. The average viewership for Collision after eight weeks is 599,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.27 the prior weeks, a drop of move than half. The average demo rating through eight weeks is 0.21, so this rating was well below average for the series also.

In the key demo, Collision finished no. 4 among all cable show on Saturday night. The three shows that outdrew it were:

(1) UFC Fight Night on ESPN – 0.38

(2) On Patrol Live on ReelzChannel – 0.1

(3) MLB Regular Season Game on FS1 – 0.14

AEW didn’t hold back and wave the white flag, despite going up against WWE Summerslam on Peacock. The show headlined with a C.M. Punk singles match against Ricky Starks, plus FTR defending their AEW Tag Team Titles against Big Bill & Brian Cage, plus Jay White, Samoa Joe, and Kris Statlander in action.

The delayed viewership increase, which has been in the 132,000 range on average so far, might be much higher as people who normally watch Collision live, but instead watched Summerslam live on Saturday night, might watch Collision on delay. We’ll update that when we get the data days from now.

