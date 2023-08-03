AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/3): Total viewership and key demo, comparison to last year, latest 7-day delayed viewership totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (8/2) drew an average of 894,000 viewers, in line with last week’s average viewership of 898,000.

The average viewership this year is 882,000. Through the same 31 weeks last year, the average was 957,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.31 rating, up from 0.29 last week. The average this year is 0.30 through 31 weeks. Last year through 31 weeks, the average was 0.36.

Dynamite ranked no. 1 among all cable shows in that key demo, and no. 4 among all shows on cable and broadcast TV.

PWTorch has obtained 7-day viewership totals the first three weeks of July, also.

July 4: 1,020000 (up from 855,000)

July 11: 956,000 (up from 825,000)

July 18: 1,029,000 (up from 898,000)

