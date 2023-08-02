NXT Ratings Report (8/1): NXT draws another viewership number above 700,000, historical perspective, exclusive 7-day July totals, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA drew an average of 717,000 viewers, up from 703,000 the prior week but below the 746,000 from two weeks earlier. It marks the first time NXT has drawn above 700,000 viewers three weeks in a row since the Apr. 20, Apr. 28, and May 4 episodes in 2021.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 649,000 viewers.

The July 2022 average viewership was 657,000, up from the July 2022 average of 591,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, the same as last week and above the 0.21 two weeks ago. It ties the highest demo rating this year. The last time a demo rating was higher was on Sept. 21, 2021, nearly two years ago.

One year ago, the demo rating was 0.15.

The July average this year was 0.19. The July 2022 average was 0.13.

NXT has benefited lately from heavier cross-promotion on Raw and more guest appearances from Raw wrestlers, including Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day, and Santos Escobar recently.

PWTorch has also obtained 7-day delayed viewership numbers updated through the first three weeks of July:

July 4 – 618,000

July 11 – 849,000

July 18 – 844,000

