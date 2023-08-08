AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/5): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks with Ricky Steamboat as special enforcer referee, plus FTR, Jay White, House of Black, Christian’s daughter

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

[HOUR ONE]

-Soundbites aired with wrestlers on the show starting with C.M. Punk who said Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be there later to “make sure there’s no cheating.” He said they’ll continue to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Ricky Starks said he’ll make history by beating Punk for the “Real World Championship.” Prince Nana said Brian Cage & Big Bill will end the title reign of FTR, whom he called “the greatest fat slob tag team in the history of pro wrestling.” He said, “Tonight, The Embassy change the game forever.” Cash Wheeler said they’re in Greenville, which is FTR country, and his mom is in the arena so they can’t lose. Dax Harwood said they are the best tag team in the world and referenced going 58 minutes last month. He said Cage & Bill are “two monsters who don’t matter.”

-The Collision opening aired. Then they went to the arena with pyro blasting as Ian Riccaboni introduced the show.

(1) FTR (Cash & Dax) vs. BIG BILL & BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana)

As Big Bill came out, it noted he’s making his Collision debut. Cage came out second accompanied by Nana. Cage yelled at the camera, “Nobody better!” They showed Cage & Bill winning a tag team battle royal on Rampage two weeks ago to earn his title shot. FTR then came out. Ian talked about hundreds of family members and friends in attendance in support of FTR. Cash hugged his mom Gail in the front row. The bell rang six minutes into the hour.

Cash tried to out-power FTR and FTR tried to outwrestle him. They eventually clotheslined him over the top rope and then attempted a Shatter Machine on Bill. Bill blocked it and then choke slammed Cash onto Dax. Dax rolled to the floor. Bill pressed Cash above his head and threw him onto Dax on the floor. They cut to a split-screen break at 3:00. [c/ss]

During the break, Cash took over against Cash inside the ring. A minute later Big Bill danced in the ring after bashing Cash. Bill then did the same obnoxious dance at ringside before beating on Cash some more at ringside right in front of Cash’s mom. When he gloated and danced in front of her, she stood, slapped him, and smiled. Nana stepped between Bill and Cash’s mom. Bill went back on the attack.

Back from the break, Bill superplexed Cash from the ring apron off the second rope. Cash kicked out at two. Fans chanted “FTR!” Bill mocking cheered their chanting. Cash turned a Bill torture rack into a sunset flip attempt. Bill resisted, but Cash rolled him up instead. Bill powered out and hit Cash with a power lariat.

At 10:30 Cash finally hot-tagged in Dax who went to work both Cage and Bill. He bit Bill’s forehead to escape a bear hug and then knocked him to ringside. Cage absorbed Dax clotheslines and then kicked him in the head. Dax came fight back with a big roundhouse punch. He lifted Cage onto his shoulders. Cash landed a top rope bulldog off of Cage’s shoulders for a near fall that had the crowd counting along and cheering.

Cage lifted Dax and then caught Cash flying at him. He overhead tossed them to the mat. Bill chokeslammed Dax as Cage landed a jackhammer on Cash. Another “FTR” chant broke out. Bill shoved Dax and Cash to the floor. Cage then landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto both. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Back in the ring Bill gave Cash a big boot for a two count. Then a “This is awesome!” chant broke out. FTR landed a Shatter Machine on Cage seconds later for the clean win. They cut to Cash’s mom smiling and cheering at ringside.

WINNER: FTR in 14:00.

-Afterward, Dax grabbed a mic and said they’re going to get into some trouble but they do things differently in Greenville. He said ten years ago they started a legacy. He said they talk about being the greatest tag team of all-time and they’re built that record winning belts in Japan, Mexico, and United States. He said to be known as the greatest tag team ever, there is one thing left for them to do. Cash said: “Young Bucks!” Cash suggested they complete their unfinished business in Wembley Stadium. Dax said they should have the rubber match to determine who is the greatest tag team of all time. Nigel said it’ll be a match for the ages.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was solid. Big Bill was really obnoxious in a way he intended, and it just reminded me how underutilized he is in AEW. His character is just thrown on TV in matches without any booking depth behind it, and it juts seems to be vastly underutilizing his potential. Brian Cage needs to stop saying “Who better than” because it was lame to begin with, but completely out of step with his win-loss record now. It’s just sad watching him say that because he seems so delusional as a character and so lazy as a performer to keep saying that, as he did on his way to the ring this week. I wish AEW did more to build up this match than just having Bill & Cage win a battle royal.)

-Ian plugged the main event as Dax and Cash shook hands at ringside.

-A vignette aired of Punk’s promo last week revealing his “Real World Title” from his red bag last week and Punk revealing Steamboat as a special enforcer referee. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Juice Robinson standing next to the life-sized cardboard cutout of Jay White. The real Jay White walked in and broke the cardboard cutout. Juice was sad and explained, “Oh no!” He carried it away. Jay said he knows two guys who can teach Tony about commentary. In walked the Gunns. Austin Gunn mocked Schiavone exclaiming “It’s Sting!” Jay said it’ll be lights out for Metallic. They did their “guns up” hand gestures in Schiavone’s face.

(Keller’s Analysis: Juice and Austin are entertaining, but it seems a bit redundant to have them both in a four-man faction, each acting like clowns. Otherwise, the Jay White action is fun. I still think Colten Gunn is someone to keep an eye on becoming something more than a third or fourth guy in a faction.)

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. MERCEDES MARTINEZ – TBS Title match

Ian compared Statlander to Oasis and noted they had a great first album and a stellar follow-up and wondered if Statlander has that in her. Nigel liked the Brit Pop reference. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Statlander overshot a somersault senton a minute in. She landed on her tailbone. Martinez took over. When Ian plugged that Punk vs. Starks was for the “Real World Championship,” he said there are quotes around the title, but then noted there are four title matches on Collision tonight, seeming to endorse it as an official title match. They cut a split-screen break at 3:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Statlander connected with a running knee to knock Martinez to the floor. She landed a powerslam a minute later and scored a near fall. Martinez back suplexed Statlander off the ropes. Statlander landed on her shoulders and head. Martinez then landed a knee for a two count. Martinez countered Statlander and scored a near fall. Statlander leveraged Martinez’s shoulders down with a back bridge a minute later for the win. Martinez claimed she kicked out.

WINNER: Statlander in 10:00.

-Martinez attacked a celebrating Statlander. Diamanté ran out for an apparent save, but instead she attacked Statlander. Martinez joined in. Fans booed. Willow Nightingale charge out, so the heels tandem retreated and smiled at ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose this was okay overall, but it felt like a struggle at times to get through their planned sequences. Statlander still doesn’t have any distinct, well-established character traits to give fans a reason to invest emotionally in her.)

-Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm backstage. She said she can handle being a former champion, but didn’t say it convincingly. She said she feels as naked as the day she was born. She insisted she’s not going to freak out. She asked Schiavone if she’s lost it and isn’t the star she used to be. She yelled at Tony, asking him to look at her and decide if she’s got herself together. She said she was respected and admired around the world, so this is not right. She said the interview is over so he can shut up now. Schiavone threw back to Ian and Nigel, but Storm yelled from off camera, “Shut up, Tony! Just shut up.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Toni has been entertaining on the mic since turning heel and seems to having a fun with this new role.)

(3) SAMOA JOE vs. SERPENTICO

Serpentine showed enthusiasm at the start and charged at Joe. Joe swatted him aside and then instant put him in a sleeper on the mat. Serpentico frantically tapped out. “Good lord!” said Nigel. Ian said it was a Collision record for fastest victory.

WINNER: Joe in about 8 seconds.

-Joe told fans he is the one true king of television. He said soon at a sold out Wembley Arena, “we go All In.” He said he has nobody to dance with. He said he enjoyed a certain luxury in his career. He said while a certain wrestler was traveling around the world claiming to be the best in the world, he never thought he was better than him for one day in his life. He said he recently lost to this so-called “Real World Champion.” He said their legacies were built on the blood, sweat, and tears of each other. He said a roll-up is not good enough for their legacy. He asked Punk to give him and the people what they want. He asked him to give their legacy what it deserves. He said his courtesy lasts only this week and if he doesn’t agree first, next week he’ll convince him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Giving Joe and Punk a chance to wrestle in front of around 80,000 fans is pretty cool given where their feud started.)

-A vignette aired with Andrade talking about his mask and his feud with House of Black. [c]

-Schaivone sat down with The Acclaimed backstage for an interview. He asked about Billy Gunn’s boots. Anthony Bowens said they tried to give Billy’s boots back, but he wouldn’t take them. He said he’s pretty firm of his decision that he’s officially retired. Schiavone asked if he said why. Bowens said Billy kept saying that he felt it was his fault for their losing the match and that he’s lost a step. He said they disagree.

Schiavone asked what’s next. Caster said he will respect his decision if it’s firm. Bowens said if Billy thinks he failed them, maybe they failed him. His voice cracked as he said he hopes Billy is watching them because he wants him to know how much he meant to him and Max. He said he believed in them as they were trying to find their way. He said the fans love him and they miss him. He asked him to scissor him one more time.

(Keller’s Analysis: As Bowens tried to stretch his acting chops, Caster sorta gave off a vibe that said this is all kinda silly and he doesn’t want to lean into this storyline. I’m ready to see The Acclaimed move beyond Billy Gunn, but I’m not totally against this chapter first, either.)

-Ian plugged that The Acclaimed will be in action next week.

(4) THE HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brodie King & Buddy Murphy w/Julia Hart) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & LEE JOHNSON & DANTE MARTIN – AEW Trios Title match

The added stipulation by the challengers was that Julia Hart was banned from ringside. Fans erupted in boos. The bell rang 59 minutes into the hour.

[HOUR TWO]

House of Black dominated for several minutes. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Johnson rallied and played to the crowd to almost zero response. House of Black took over almost immediately again. They triple-teamed Johnson and had him down for a pin the Andretti broke it up with a springboard somersault splash. He then dove onto Black and Matthews at ringside. Dante then splashed King mid-ring, but only got a one count. Fans cheered the kickout. Andretti and Dante stereo superkicked King on the chin. Black and Matthews kneed Dante out of mid-air. King then finished Andretti with a lariat.

WINNERS: House of Black in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW continues to push House of Black in a heel role which fans time and time again reject. Had they not done that Cody against Malakai, Cody’s career might’ve taken a different course.)

-Ian announced that Punk & FTR will face House of Black next week for the Trios Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Poor FTR keep getting put in a position where fans are steered away from cheering them.)

-Schiavone was about to interview Powerhouse Hobbs backstage the Q.T. Marshall interrupted. He told Schiavone to leave because they have family business to discuss. Marshall offered him gifts and opportunity to make things right. He suggested he get the biggest win of his career at All Out. Hobbs said he didn’t want his help and he doesn’t need his help. He grabbed a the gold necklace gift and walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: The quicker they can move Hobbs completely away from Marshall, the better.) [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Christian Cage and Luchasaurus backstage. Christian’s daughter was with him. She looked like she was there against her will. He said he brought her to prove a point. He said he’s a role model for children around the world, not just his own child. He said what’s really annoying him lately is seeing a guy like Darby Allin who seems to be mentoring a snot-nosed punk 18 year old kid. The girl looked up and asked if she could hold the belt. He looked down at her and asked if she won the belt because, he said, only he gets to hold the belt. No sense of irony or hypocrisy from Christian. He told her to go find her mother. He called for security to remove her from the arena because she’s not credentialed. He said he is the TNT Champion now and forever.

(Keller’s Analysis: Christian having his young daughter kicked out because she’s not credentialed is so awesome. Even better, it’s because she wanted to hold a belt she didn’t win, even though Christian didn’t win it, either. Christian is just great in this role right now.)

-Nigel said Christian is father of the year.

(5) “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE (w/Juice Robinson, Colten & Austin Gunn) vs. METALIK

The Gunns wore their own headsets to the ring. Nigel said his dreams are coming true. The Gunns took Nigel’s place at the table, and Nigel welcomed them with open arms. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Jay took off his t-shirt and teased throwing it into the crowd, but then threw it to the Gunns. Juice yelled in the face of Metallic at ringside. Jay threw Metalik into the ringpost. Ian brought up that Jey and Metallic lived together briefly when they were in Japan and asked if that was an advantage, including that he is one of the few who have seen Metalik with his mask. off.

Metalik made a comeback at 4:00 and landed a huracanrana. Jay snapped his neck over the top rope seconds later. Metalik, though, springboard flipped onto Jay at ringside with an Asai moonsault. Metalik leaped off the top ope, but Jay moved. Metalik landed on his feet. Jay finished Metalik with a Blade Runner for the win.

Austin borough the Jay White cardboard cutout into the ring. Jay put his arm around his likeness as he celebrated his win.

WINNER: White in 5:00.

-The announcers hyped Dynamite: Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam, The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, MJF and Adam Cole speaking, a Mandatory Meeting with Jericho Appreciation Society, Lucha Bros. vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay.

-A vignette aired on the Shida-Anna Jay match. Jay said she’s no longer a rookie and she predicted she will beat her to become the AEW Women’s World Champion.

-The announcers hyped Collision next week: Mercedes Martinez & Diamanté vs. Willow Nightingale & Statlander, House of Black vs. Punk & FTR, and The Acclaimed in action. [c]

-Jim Ross was sitting between Ian and Nigel. Ross said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world. Ricky Steamboat made his way to the ring. Ross said he’s one of the most honorable men he’s met in his 49 years in the pro wrestling business. Steamboat shook hands around ringside and then greeted Nigel and Ian with handshakes. Steamboat insisted on hugging Ross and then he pointed at Ross as if to signal he’s a legend and meant a lot to him.

(6) C.M. PUNK vs. RICKY STARKS

Starks made his entrance next, striking his pose on the ramp. Punk came out to a mixed response which sounded like mostly boos. Punk brought his (fraudulent!) “Real World Hvt. Title” belt to the ring. Ross said can see people being upset by Punk claiming to be champion. Ross said it’s solved if someone can pin him in the ring. Ian noted Punk wasn’t defeated as champion, but rather he went “on the shelf” with an injury. The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour.

Starks rolled to ringside after a (tribute) arm drag takedown by Punk. Steamboat pointed Starks to return to the ring. A dueling chant of “Let’s Go Ricky! / C.M. Punk!” broke out. Ian said the crowd was split right down the middle. Ian asked Ross about Joe calling out Punk earlier. He asked if he’s looking past Starks with that on his mind plus the Trios Title match next week. Ross said he doesn’t think he will, but it’s easy to imagine he might. Ross said he’d pay to see Punk vs. Joe, though. The dueling chant was loud and sustained.

Punk knocked Starks down with a shoulder block and then mocked Stark’s poses. Fans booed. Starks landed two Steamboat-style arm drags and struck his pose as Punk regrouped at ringside with a smile. Punk slowly returned to the ring. Starks punched away at Punk in the corner. Starks clotheslined Punk over the top rope and followed to the floor. They cut to a partial split-screen break. [c/pss]

Back from the break at 7:00, they were exchanging slaps. Things heated up. Starks took one last shot at Punk and ducked to ringside. Punk shoved him over the ringside barricade into the front row. Starks pulled himself back to ringside. Punk mounted him and threw elbows to the side of his head. Steamboat pulled him off of Starks. Punk gave him a stern look, but nodded as Steamboat explained he should take it inside the ring.

Starks threw Punk back into the ring. A loud dueling chant broke out of “Let’s Go Ricky / C.M. Punk!” Starks leaped off the top ope and knocked Punk down with a chop to the forehead, a Steamboat finishing move late in his career. Starks looked over at Steamboat who threw his arms up to the crowd. Ian sent best wishes to Mongo McMichael who is battling ALS. Starks grounded Punk. As the action continued, Starks kept eyeing Steamboat who closely watching him. They cut to a split-screen break at 13:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Punk knocked Starks off balance on the top rope. Ross said it was anybody’s ballgame. Punk superplexed Starks to the mat and crawled on top and got a two count. They stood and exchanged strikes. Punk landed leaping hook kick and a neck breaker. Boos and cheers rang out. Punk charged at Starks with a running knee in the corner. He followed with a running bulldog leading to another two count.

Punk leaped off the top rope as Starks stood, but there was a miscommunication as Punk overshot Starks and Punk awkwardly landed. (Starks was expecting a different move from Punk.) Ross said, “That looked bad on both guys’ part.” Starks covered Punk and scored a two count. Punk went for a GTS, but Starks shifted into a sunset flip attempt, but Punk sat down on Starks’s shoulders for a two count.

Punk went for a running knee in the corner. Starks caught him and powerbombed Punk for a two count. A “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. Starks walked the top rope, but Punk yanked him down and set up a GTS. Starks slipped free and threw Punk shoulder-first into the ringpost. Starks charged, but Punk ducked and then he rolled up Starks for a two count. Punk landed a high round kick to the side of Starks’s head and scored a two count.

Both were slow to stand. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Nigel touted the match. Punk set up a pile driver, but Starks countered and slammed Punk to the mat for a two count. Starks scowled in frustration. Starks bounced off the ropes and knocked the ref down inadvertently. Steamboat checked on the ref who fell to the floor. Starks then covered Punk wit his feet on the middle rope. Steamboat shoved Starks’s legs off the middle rope. (What did Starks think he was going to accomplish without a ref in the ring to make the count?) Starks turned to yell at Steamboat. Punk rolled up Starks from behind. Steamboat rolled into the ring and counted to three.

WINNER: Punk in 22:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match aspired to be great, but some of the sequences just weren’t smooth at all. The finishing sequence was a little convenient since the ref bump led to Steamboat being instrumental in the finish, but it’s pro wrestling and that’s how things like this go. What was more avoidable was how ridiculous the pivot point was for the finish. Starks made an obviously illegal cover without a ref in the ring to make the count. Steamboat was at ringside and was obviously going to see Starks’s feet on the middle rope before entering the ring. I just couldn’t get past that. It just doesn’t seem like something anyone would think was going to work, so it was just an obvious contrivance to get Starks distracted for Punk to roll him up. There had to be a better way to accomplish that.)

-As Punk’s music played, Starks looked up at Steamboat in frustration. Steamboat raised Punk’s arm in victory and presented him with the belt. Starks shoved Steamboat from behind and knocked him into Punk as he was leaving the ring, sending Punk to the floor. Starks mounted Steamboat and punched away at him. He yanked off Steamboat’s belt and began whipping him in the back. Starks knocked Punk off the ring apron as Punk tried to intervene. Punk entered with a chair seconds later, so Starks fled the scene. Punk nearly stepped on and tripped over Steamboat as he chased Starks out of the ring. Punk tended to Steamboat and called for help. Ian plugged the six-man tag match with Punk scheduled for next week. Fans chanted You suck!” at Starks. Starks gave them the up yours arm gesture. Starks made his way back toward the ring with Steamboat’s belt, but Punk chased him with the chair and then threw the chair at him. The original ref was still down at ringside. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m comfortable with the attack on Steamboat. It didn’t ask much of Steamboat, as he was shoved into the ropes and then just had to sell belt shots. Of course, that’s predicated on Steamboat being medically cleared for anything like that. He did a good job selling afterward.)

