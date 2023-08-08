AEW Rampage Ratings Report (8/4): Viewership and key demo rating, plus yearly average and year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s AEW Rampage (8/4) drew 434,000 viewers, up from 324,000 last week and the highest rating since June 30 which drew 450,000. The average viewership this year is 400,000 through 31 weeks. The average viewership through 31 weeks last year was 467,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, up from 0.10 lats week. It was the highest demo rating since Apr. 14. The average demo rating through 31 weeks this year is 0.12.

