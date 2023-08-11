AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Kenny Omega’s journey to AEW, what he’s accomplished so far, and what tantalizing options exist going forward

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As I run down the list of subjects covered in previous All Elite Assessments I’m staggered to discover I’m yet to assess EVP and former AEW World champion – Kenny Omega. So for Assessment no24 it’s time to take a deep dive (copyright Rich Fann) on one of the most talked about wrestlers in the past decade.

Kenny Omega

Background

Tyson Smith, better know as Kenny Omega, is famously a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. One of the most decorated wrestlers (both in terms of titles and critical acclaim) of the modern era, Omega has a well-earned reputation as “The Best Bout Machine” who can be relied upon to produce an exciting and innovative match every time he steps through the ropes.

Omega, a childhood wrestling fan, began his grappling education in the late 1990s, debuting for his local Top Rope Championship Wrestling promotion in 2000. Omega showed early promise and WWE took notice. Signed to a developmental contract in 2005, Omega journeyed to Deep South and competed in the trainee system for a year before requesting a release.

Although Omega continued to build his resumé on the world’s independents, it was in Japan that Omega built and then cemented his legacy. Initially competing for DDT, Omega became a divisive figure. Clearly capable and linked to the popular Kota Ibushi, the future “belt collector” would go viral on a number of occasions, most famously when competing against a nine year old girl.

Despite controversies in some corners of the Internet Wrestling Community Omega’s credibility continued to grow. New Japan would prove to be Omega’s zenith. The newly dubbed “Cleaner” would join the hugely popular Bullet Club stable and go on to lead the outlaw group, usurping A.J. Styles.

Historic matches opposite Kazuchika Okada would follow, sparking star rating debates which echo today. It was his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Chris Jericho, though, which would change the course of wrestling and sow the seeds for All Elite Wrestling. The Jericho match brought unprecedented American attention to NJPW and showed that there was an appetite across the Pacific for a different presentation.

Journey

When AEW formed under the stewardship of former Bullet Club alumni The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, it seemed to only be a matter of time that Omega followed. That moment came when Omega signed a long-term contract with All Elite in early 2019 and segued an EVP role into the deal.

On debut Omega would revisit his rivalry with Jericho at AEW’s debut PPV, Double or Nothing, in 2019 in a losing effort. A defeat worsened by a debuting Jon Moxley who attacked Omega after the match. Moxley and Omega would be scheduled to clash at the next AEW PPV, but injury would intervene. Omega would instead clash with frequent adversary Pac, though again end up on the losing side of the ledger.

If single success eluded Omega, then the tagteam division proved to be a more fruitful path. Teaming with another Bullet Club alumni, Hangman Adam Page, Omega would capture tandem gold defeating inaugural champs So Cal Uncensored. The duo would defend the titles against fellow Elite members The Young Bucks in a highly acclaimed match at Revolution 2020 before losing the titles to a recently debuting FTR.

A long-awaited return to singles action was next for Omega as his “belt collector” gimmick began in earnest. He first dethroned AEW Champion Jon Moxley, turning heel in the process, before capturing the Impact World Title to add to his already-held AAA championship.

It was in this phase that Omega developed an on-screen persona. Arrogant and backed by his Elite stablemates, Omega had found a character and was perfectly matched with a sleazy mouthpiece in longtime confidant Don Callis. Omega held the title for nearly a year before dropping the strap to friend turned foe, “Hangman” Page.

After a lengthy hiatus to address mounting health issues, Omega returned with yet another goal in mind, the newly formed AEW Trios Championships. Siding with The Young Bucks, The Elite would defeat the Dark Order at the infamous All Out 2022 PPV to become the company’s first champions. The so-called “Brawl Out” incident later that night meant the trios title reign was short-lived as suspension and another lengthy hiatus disrupted momentum.

Omega and The Young Bucks returned simultaneously and picked up where they left off by recapturing their previously vacated titles. A stellar best of seven series opposite The Death Triangle re-established The Elite but it was another group who would soon have the indie darlings in their crosshairs. The newly heel Blackpool Combat Club would target The Elite with gang attacks and lead to Omega’s most personal rivalry yet. Don Callis would betray Omega and side with rising star Konosuke Takeshita. A Blood & Guts March victory for The Elite would placate Omega temporarily but his rivalry with Callis and proxy Takeshita is seemingly far from over.

Future

Omega fleetingly appeared on this week’s Dynamite and noted that he would sit down with Jim Ross next week to address his future. Assuming that his rivalry with Callis and Takeshita is on his agenda, then a match at All In seems probable. There is also the shadow of a rubber match between Omega and NJPW’s Will Osprey. Could the plan be to conclude the Osprey rivalry at All In while Takeshita looms at All Out just a week later?

Since Omega’s return from suspension, there seems to have been a change in his on-screen demeanor. The quirks which polarized the mainstream fanbase have lessened and a more serious approach has replaced it. Omega has been at his best in AEW when focused on a personal rivalry (his feud with “Hangman” Page being the best example). The burgeoning rivalry with the Callis Family should continue this trend.

There is no doubt that Omega and Takeshita can produce between the ropes, but AEW creative needs to have a queue of heels waiting in the wings to maintain momentum. An amicable split away from his Elite brethren should be the path in the short-term for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, The Elite have either feuded or teamed so much in AEW’s short existence that any change would feel fresh.

Secondly, there is a perception (rightly or wrongly) that The Elite are prone to stay within their own narrative universe. A move out of his comfort zone would ease this negative innuendo. The AEW roster is so vast that, even with the Collision soft roster split, there are a number of mouth-watering feuds for Omega to explore.

Omega and Adam Cole briefly crossed paths on Cole’s debut at the All Out 2021, PPV but Omega went on hiatus soon after. A freshly-turned Cole (supposing he betrays MJF) opposite Omega could produce a stunning series of matches and feel top-tier for both men.

Omega could also take the opportunity to elevate the young talent on the Dynamite roster. A face vs. face feud with Darby Allin would be new as would a clash against a heel Jack Perry. A win against Omega for either would be a huge bragging right.

And how about Omega vs. a heel MJF. The two have never clashed in AEW and MJF has built himself a reputation for excellent matches against the best workers in the business. Omega would be the ultimate test for a heel MJF.

Verdict

Omega is a phenomenal singles competitor and this should be the role that AEW accentuates. After recently signing a new contract, AEW should be secure in the notion of pushing Omega as a main-event centerpiece act.

