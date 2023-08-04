AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: AEW ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Orange Cassidy and Nick Wayne – Evaluating a main event and potential rising star act

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The road to AEW All In has finally begun with the announcement of the PPV’s first match – MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Title.

To celebrate, I’ve returned to the usual format for my latest column. Let’s take a look at an AEW main eventer and prospective star, assessing both grapplers’ potential as we journey their past, present, and future…

Orange Cassidy

Background

New Jersey James Cipperly is better known by his ring name Orange Cassidy. An unconventional in-ring performer, Cassidy has charted a wholly conventional course (by AEW standards) to All Elite stardom.

A graduate with a degree in Architecture, Cassidy journeyed the independent scene for well over a decade before finding internet fame with his standout gimmick. Cassidy’s most notable stint prior to AEW was in the Chikara promotion. A company which reveled in the eccentricities of its combatants, Chikara was known for its creativity. Here, Cassidy would portray Fire Ant, a member of The Colony faction. A hugely popular stable within Chikara, The Colony would claim multiple titles including the prestigious King of Trios crowns in both 2011 and 2018.

Fire Ant, though, was not Cassidy’s ticket to mainstream attention. After teaming with longtime “best friend” Chuck Taylor in Chikara, Cassidy would become a known commodity on the independent scene for his denim-clad character. Lackadaisical in approach, Cassidy seemed to be a parody of the popular independent style. Considered by some to be a pastiche and by others to be openly mocking their beloved sport, Cassidy cultivated quite the online following – a following that Tony Khan could not ignore when building a roster for the inaugural Casino Battle Royal at AEW’s Double or Nothing 2019.

Journey

On signing a contract with AEW in August 2019, Cassidy was immediately aligned with the Best Friends stable featuring previous partner Taylor. Cassidy and the Best Friends appeared a suitable match as both acts were popular with the hardcore AEW fan base and were taken less seriously than counterparts such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley.

Cassidy’s first singles feud was opposite the diametrically-opposed Pac. The intense style of Pac coupled with the laidback attitude of Cassidy was a potent mix and their Revolution 2020 singles encounter announced Cassidy as more than a joke act.

Cassidy would then catch the eye of main event stalwart Jericho. Incensed by Cassidy’s laissez-faire persona, the duo would have a number of high profile encounters. The feud would culminate in the first (and last as of writing) Mimosa Mayhem match where Cassidy would be victorious.

The freshly squeezed star’s stock would continue to rise as Cassidy would be hastily inserted into a World Title program with Omega and old nemesis Pac. Although Cassidy would fail in his challenge, a visit to the main event fold once again proved that Cassidy was a potential headliner for the burgeoning company.

Cassidy would continue to be relied upon to work with the best technical wrestlers on the planet as feuds against heel foes Adam Cole and Will Osprey would follow in quick succession.

Perhaps Cassidy’s AEW career highlight (and his calling card throughout a stellar 2023) has been his International Title reign. Capturing the title from Pac, Cassidy has taken on all comers, defending the once heavily-derided title on an almost weekly basis. The King of Sloth Style has become increasingly injured throughout his tenure as champion, though he has defined his defenses with a never-say-die attitude. The once named All-Atlantic Title has been transformed in the process and is now arguably one of AEW’s most popular titles.

Future

It appears that in the short-term Cassidy and the Best Friends stable are tied to the Blackpool Combat Club. Moxley has singled out Cassidy in recent weeks with post-match attacks and the two appear to be on a collision course perhaps as early as the huge All In PPV at Wembley Stadium.

Age-wise, Cassidy is seemingly reaching his prime and, with the support of Tony Khan backstage, his ceiling is high. The former Fire Ant has tangled with the top stars in the industry and excelled in each encounter. Where a World Title run once seemed to be fanciful to even his most ardent supporters, Cassidy’s International Title run has proved that an underdog story has potential.

Cassidy would be the perfect babyface foil to a strong heel champion. With MJF seemingly wavering, perhaps now is not the time for another main event, but a feud with a heel C.M. Punk or return to the Adam Cole rivalry could be tremendous.

Verdict

Orange Cassidy is a unique character who should continue to be utilized in AEW for as long as the fan base are in on the act. All Elite should be doing everything in its power to differentiate itself from its competitors and Cassidy should be one of the companies key talents moving forward in order to achieve this goal.

Nick Wayne

Background

Another internet sensation is teenager Nick Wayne. The 18 year old Wayne is a third generation wrestler following in the footsteps of his grandfather “Moondog” Ed Moretti and father Buddy Wayne.

The Seattle native trained under his father’s tutelage and caught the eye of wrestling fans in the Pacific Northwest area with his high-flying style and in-ring maturity beyond his teenage years.

Wayne has competed in popular independents such as Defy and Game Changer wrestling and, like Orange Cassidy, cultivated an online following.

With links to AEW stalwart Darby Allin as well as Swerve Strickland, Wayne was presented in-ring with an AEW contract at a Defy anniversary show by Allin himself.

Journey

Wayne was introduced to the AEW audience through a compelling vignette which charted his tumultuous rise to mainstream recognition. Produced by friend Allin, the package framed Wayne as an inspirational figure, proud of his lineage and ready for the next phase in his journey.

Wayne himself was presented as a likeable babyface with a mentor / mentee relationship with the like-minded Allin.

He would then debut on Dynamite the following week, once again tying up with regional nemesis Strickland. Although on the losing side of the exchange, Wayne impressed many. He has since become embroiled in the Allin-Strickland feud as a pawn for the Mogul Embassy to torment.

The latest Dynamite saw Wayne attacked at his home training facility by both Strickland and a newly-turned-heel A.R. Fox. Left bloodied and beaten, it seems Wayne will seek a measure of revenge in coming weeks.

Future

At only 18 years old, the sky is the limit for the hugely talented Nick Wayne. Signing the young star whilst there were surely other potential suitors was a shrewd move by AEW management.

Introducing Wayne alongside Darby is another good move. Darby is almost universally liked by the AEW fan base so Wayne will be appreciated through association. He could also benefit from the mentor/mentee relationship that Darby himself has enjoyed under the watchful eye of Sting. Darby, Sting and Wayne joining forces to face the Mogul Embassy of Strickland, Fox, and Brian Cage could be

Wayne’s first feud and perhaps culminate at the upcoming All In or All Out PPVs.

It’s promising that AEW has taken the time to tell the audience Wayne’s story from the outset.

With years ahead of him, patience is key. Continue to build Wayne as the fighting but inexperienced babyface so that when he ascends to a TNT or International Title opportunity, the fans will feel invested in his journey.

Verdict

With all the potential and time on AEW’s side, slow and steady should be the tactic from the outset.

