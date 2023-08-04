VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Should Punk turn heel, Bray Wyatt, Punk-Teddy Hart fight? AEW Women’s Division, Orange Cassidy, MJF-Cole, WWE Mt. Rushmore post-2002, Adrian Street, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Orange Cassidy

Is AEW aware of how far behind WWE they are from a production value standpoint?

Should AEW focus on hiring better women wrestlers to fortify a flawed current roster?

Aubrey Edwards

Adam Cole

Does Tony Khan appear too often in front live crowds?

Is AEW fulfilling Vince McMahon’s 1997 speech about not having standard “good guys vs. bad guys” storylines such as MJF-Cole?

Who would make the WWE Mt. Rushmore starting in 2002 through today?

Is it wrong for matches to be paused for a fake injury because the wrestler seems too badly hurt to continue?

What moves look eye-rollingly silly?

Could C.M. Punk be foreshadowing Nick Aldis arriving soon?

How would Todd create a true touring real world champion?

Todd’s dream matches of wrestlers from different eras?

Is AEW playing with fire by adding more PPVs?

What should Bray Wyatt’s character be when he returns? Should he do what Undertaker did with the biker gimmick?

Thoughts on Adrian Street documentary and whether he was exploiting homophobia?

More on star ratings.

Should AEW have a clear tentpole annual event like WWE has with WrestleMania?

Is Cody actually too hypocritical and opportunistic to deserve praise for being sincere and altruistic in ways he presents himself as, such as Hulk Hogan was guilty of?

More on MJF and Cole

How long did Dustin Rhodes copy his dad’s gimmick?

Should Punk be turned heel?

History of Affliction MMA

Jimmy Valiant

Should fans be disappointed if backstage stuff isn’t incorporated onto TV?

Does Alex Abrahantes make the Lucha Brothers uncool?

Teddy Hart-C.M. Punk fight backstory

Why didn’t Dolph Ziggler make it bigger in WWE?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO