VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Should Punk turn heel, Bray Wyatt, Punk-Teddy Hart fight? AEW Women’s Division, Orange Cassidy, MJF-Cole, WWE Mt. Rushmore post-2002, Adrian Street, more (129 min.)

August 4, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Orange Cassidy
  • Is AEW aware of how far behind WWE they are from a production value standpoint?
  • Should AEW focus on hiring better women wrestlers to fortify a flawed current roster?
  • Aubrey Edwards
  • Adam Cole
  • Does Tony Khan appear too often in front live crowds?
  • Is AEW fulfilling Vince McMahon’s 1997 speech about not having standard “good guys vs. bad guys” storylines such as MJF-Cole?
  • Who would make the WWE Mt. Rushmore starting in 2002 through today?
  • Is it wrong for matches to be paused for a fake injury because the wrestler seems too badly hurt to continue?
  • What moves look eye-rollingly silly?
  • Could C.M. Punk be foreshadowing Nick Aldis arriving soon?
  • How would Todd create a true touring real world champion?
  • Todd’s dream matches of wrestlers from different eras?
  • Is AEW playing with fire by adding more PPVs?
  • What should Bray Wyatt’s character be when he returns? Should he do what Undertaker did with the biker gimmick?
  • Thoughts on Adrian Street documentary and whether he was exploiting homophobia?
  • More on star ratings.
  • Should AEW have a clear tentpole annual event like WWE has with WrestleMania?
  • Is Cody actually too hypocritical and opportunistic to deserve praise for being sincere and altruistic in ways he presents himself as, such as Hulk Hogan was guilty of?
  • More on MJF and Cole
  • How long did Dustin Rhodes copy his dad’s gimmick?
  • Should Punk be turned heel?
  • History of Affliction MMA
  • Jimmy Valiant
  • Should fans be disappointed if backstage stuff isn’t incorporated onto TV?
  • Does Alex Abrahantes make the Lucha Brothers uncool?
  • Teddy Hart-C.M. Punk fight backstory
  • Why didn’t Dolph Ziggler make it bigger in WWE?

