VIP AUDIO 8/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Should Punk turn heel, Bray Wyatt, Punk-Teddy Hart fight? AEW Women’s Division, Orange Cassidy, MJF-Cole, WWE Mt. Rushmore post-2002, Adrian Street, more (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Orange Cassidy
- Is AEW aware of how far behind WWE they are from a production value standpoint?
- Should AEW focus on hiring better women wrestlers to fortify a flawed current roster?
- Aubrey Edwards
- Adam Cole
- Does Tony Khan appear too often in front live crowds?
- Is AEW fulfilling Vince McMahon’s 1997 speech about not having standard “good guys vs. bad guys” storylines such as MJF-Cole?
- Who would make the WWE Mt. Rushmore starting in 2002 through today?
- Is it wrong for matches to be paused for a fake injury because the wrestler seems too badly hurt to continue?
- What moves look eye-rollingly silly?
- Could C.M. Punk be foreshadowing Nick Aldis arriving soon?
- How would Todd create a true touring real world champion?
- Todd’s dream matches of wrestlers from different eras?
- Is AEW playing with fire by adding more PPVs?
- What should Bray Wyatt’s character be when he returns? Should he do what Undertaker did with the biker gimmick?
- Thoughts on Adrian Street documentary and whether he was exploiting homophobia?
- More on star ratings.
- Should AEW have a clear tentpole annual event like WWE has with WrestleMania?
- Is Cody actually too hypocritical and opportunistic to deserve praise for being sincere and altruistic in ways he presents himself as, such as Hulk Hogan was guilty of?
- More on MJF and Cole
- How long did Dustin Rhodes copy his dad’s gimmick?
- Should Punk be turned heel?
- History of Affliction MMA
- Jimmy Valiant
- Should fans be disappointed if backstage stuff isn’t incorporated onto TV?
- Does Alex Abrahantes make the Lucha Brothers uncool?
- Teddy Hart-C.M. Punk fight backstory
- Why didn’t Dolph Ziggler make it bigger in WWE?
