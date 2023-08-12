VIP AUDIO 8/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-5-2005): Insight into dynamic between Hogan and HBK backstage, what other wrestlers are saying about Jericho, Tatanka offered contract by WWE, Dusty meeting with WWE Creative (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Insight into dynamic between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels backstage. Next week’s set-up for the face-to-face segment, exclusive backstage chatter about the dynamic between those two, and more…

The latest on Chris Jericho’s WWE status, what others in wrestling are saying about him, what his comments on Byte This tonight indicate, and additional details on his future…

Reaction to Tatanka being offered a contract by WWE and a gimmick idea for him…

Details on Dusty Rhodes’s meeting with WWE today and what it could mean to the WWE creative process…

Some thoughts on Arn Anderson’s promoting of the Four Horsemen DVD…

Notes on Molly Holly’s DVD interview…

