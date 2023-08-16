AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/16): Keller’s report on Gunns vs. Young Bucks, Cassidy vs. Yuta for title, Omega talks with Ross, Jericho reveals his decision, Jarrett vs. Hardy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN”

AUGUST 16, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENN.

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the arena where Excalibur introduced the show alongside Taz and Tony Schiavone. He said proceeds from the event were going to the Maui food bank.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. WHEELER YUTA – AEW International Title match

The bell rang three minutes into the hour. Yuta dove onto Cassidy at ringside. Cassidy landed a vertical suplex on the ramp. Yuta then gave Cassidy a piledriver on the ramp (I’ll never think a piledriver on a ramp or floor shouldn’t be the finish of a match and lead to the victim being out of action for a month, but here it’s an early match transition move. Sigh.) Yuta kicked Cassidy down the ramp as Cassidy clutched his neck. Back in the ring, Cassidy hit Yuta with a sudden Beach Break for a two count. Cassidy continued to clutch his neck in pain as they cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Yuta took control during the break. Back from the break, he had Cassidy wrapped up mid-ring. He hit Cassidy’s hand. Taz noted that’s the fist Cassidy uses for his Orange Punch. Yuta landed a top rope splash for a two count at 10:00. When Cassidy tweaked his knee, Yuta took him down with a Dragon screw. Cassidy kicked out of a figure-four attempt and landed a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. He landed a tornado DDT seconds later. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley showed up at ringside. Cassidy looked over at them and threw his elbow pad at Mox. He faked an Orange Punch at Yuta, but shifted to a Paradigm Shift instead. He then landed an Orange Punch, but sold his hand being injured. Yuta then leveraged Cassidy’s shoulders down for a believable near fall. Cassidy sat down on a sunset flip attempt for a three count.

WINNER: Cassidy in 12:00 to retain the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as you’d expect from those two.)

-Mox and Claudio attacked Cassidy afterward. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta ran out for the save. The Lucha Brothers then came out with Alex Abrahantes and went after Claudio, Mox, and Yuta. They cleared the ring. Eddie Kingston then cameo ut and went after Claudio. Excalibur said he was back from participating in the G1 Tournament in Japan. Mox and Claudio escaped into the crowd as fans chanted “Eddie! Eddie!” Claudio challenged them to a Stadium Stampede match at Wembley. Excalibur said they haven’t had that match since the Daily’s Place days.

-They went to the announcers. Schiavone said Stadium Stampede is the most unpredictable match in pro wrestling.

-Jim Ross’s sitdown interview with Kenny Omega aired. Ross said they’ve seen in recent weeks what Don Callis is all about. Omega said Callis was around him as he grew up. He said he had him take vitamin as he was getting college scholarships offers. “The way he guided me made me the best athlete I could be,” he said. He said he tries every day to remember that version of Callis. Ross said it sounds like he’s trying to justify his existence in his life. He pointed out that Callis stabbed him in the head with a screwdriver. Omega said you can choose your friends, but not your family, and he sees him as Uncle Callis. He said he doesn’t want his existence to be about revenge and have Callis in his head. Ross said it appears Callis has moved on from him by aligning with Takeshita. Clips aired of them in DDT in Japan. Omega said he might think Takeshita is his new cash cow, but he’s going to take him away from him. Callis interrupted.

Callis showed up and said he didn’t know Ross was a psychotherapist. Omega stood up. Jay White and Juice Robinson attacked Omega. Takeshita then joined in and rammed his head into a garage door and then bashed a board across his back. Callis yelled at him.

-They went to the announcers who said Hangman accompanied Omega to the hospital. Hagman said the beatdown is supposed to last longer than two minutes and you should finish your target. Hangman said Omega isn’t friendless. He said Omega will have him and Kota Ibushi with him at Wembley to take on Juice & Jay & Takeshita. Hangman said they’ll finish the beatdown they started. A guy walked up to Hangman and told him he can’t be drinking beer in that area outside the hospital. Hangman swigged the rest and handed the guy his can.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a solid six-man tag match for the Wembley show. I’m sure some would rather see Omega in a showcase singles match, though.)

-Callis introduced Chris Jericho from mid-ring. He called him the greatest of all time and his best friend for 34 years. Fans nearly drowned him out with boos. Jericho began his ring entrance. They cut to a break. [c]

-Jericho stood in the ring with Callis. Jericho said when the J.A.S. walked out on him, it made him want to change a few things about himself and reevaluate who he is as a person. Jericho said he doesn’t join factions, he creates them. He said after what happened last week, the answer is obvious to him. He said, “The answer to whether I want to be part of the Don Callis family is yes!” Fans were chanting “No!” before he said that. Fans booed. Callis smiled. Jericho said when the J.A.S. walked out on him, it made him realize he needed to get back to his roots and align with a man who is as low as he is.

Callis suggested they go to a local bar and beat up some rednecks. Jericho wanted to see the painting Callis had in the ring under a black cover. Callis tried to get Jericho to leave. Jericho insisted. He revealed a painting of Callis holding Jericho’s severed head. Jerico asked if he expected him to say no. Callis tried to blame the artist for screwing up. Jericho yelled that he wanted the truth. Callis admitted he thought Jericho was going to say no. Callis said Jericho has such a huge ego and it’s always been about him. He said he thought he’d say no. He called him a narcissistic egomaniac who is too stupid to see what’s good for him and thus he doesn’t deserve to be in the Don Callis Family.

“Who the hell is Don Callis?” Jericho said. He said three years ago he wasn’t in wrestling and nobody cared. He said he brought him back into wrestling and nobody cares. He told Callis he’s screwed up every relationship in his life because he’s a lowlife, a worm, a piece of trash, and an asshole. Callis slapped Jericho. When Jericho went after Callis, Takeshita entered with a chair. Jericho defended himself. Will Ospreay then ran into the ring and attacked Jericho. He bashed him across the skull with a chair. Callis bashed Jericho over his head with the painting. Sammy Guevara ran out for the save with a baseball bat in hand. The heels fled. Jericho sat up bleeding from his forehead.

(Keller’s Analysis: Callis and Jericho were good in their roles here. There’s a real history that they drew from. The worst way to turn babyface, though, is when the person turns babyface because a heel rejects them. This is pretty close to that.)

-A vignette aired with Jack Perry who said he’s going to retire the FTW Title next week. He said he’s the greatest FTW Champion ever, and he doesn’t want anyone to muck that up. He bragged about beating RVD last week as footage aired of him giving RVD a low-blow.

(2) DARBY ALLIN & NICK WAYNE vs. GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Kaun and Liona attacked Darby and Wayne on their way to the ring. Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox walked down the ramp as the match began. They cut to a split-screen break as they brawled at ringside a minute into the match. [c/ss]

Darby rallieda fter the break. Wayne dropkicked Liona and Darby leveraged his shoulders down for a near fall. Wayne broke up a cover on Darby a minute later. Wayne hit a leaping cutter. Darby then leaped off the top rope with a Coffin Drop for the win.

WINNERS: Darby & Wayne in about 6:00.

-Afterward, Swerve and Fox came to ringside. Sting showed up on the big screen and taunted Swerve and Fox. He said he is directing movies and he has a great leading man. He said Fox better have eyes on the back of his head 24/7 because they have a coffin match in nine days at Wembley in front of 80,000. Sting then yanked Prince Nana into the picture with him, revealing he was his captive. Swerve, Fox, Kaun, and Liona ran to the back to check on Nana. Sting made a weird face, channeling his Joker persona from TNA years ago, and shouted, “It’s Showtime!” Nana screeched and fled. Sting called Nana back “because I need someone to talk to.”

-MJF stood outside a steakhouse. Adam Cole walked up and asked what they’re doing there. MJF said if they’re going to beat their opponents at the Buy In, they need to get in their heads. The camera revealed they were at an Outback Steakhouse. Cole made cartoon faces as he looked at the menu. Cole walked out of the restaurant and said his stomach was as satisfied as it’s ever been. MJF said it was the best food he’s ever eaten, so Aussie Open must be equally good wrestlers. He panicked. Cole told MJF to calm down. He said he had an idea.

They cut to Cole and MJF sitting on a rolling crate backstage. Cole suggested they watch “Crocodile Dundee.” They watched kangaroos fight. MJF said a kangaroo kick is their answer. Cole said that’s his worst idea. Then they planted some toy crocodiles backstage. A guy got scared. They double-clotheslined him into a kiddie pool. Tony Khan called them into his office and chewed them out and said they need to keep the double-clothesline in the ring only. MJF and Cole left his office. MJF said Khan will regret that in 2024 come contract season. Khan stepped out and asked what they said. MJF said told TK that he said he’s looking great. Khan smiled and fist bumped them.

-Backstage, a red sports car arrived and out stepped MJF and Cole. MJF said he had to take a dumb, but he’d see him in the ring. Roderick Strong showed upand angirly kicked the car tire, then grabbed his foot in pain. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett consoled him as they cut to a break. [c]

-Cole and MJF made their ring entrance together. MJF told Nashville, “The devil has arrived!” Cole asked, “Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay bay?” He said they’re a week and a half away from the biggest pro wrestling event of all time. He said if they have a ticket, they better be in their seats by 5 p.m. because they will become ROH Tag Team Champions in the pre-show.

[HOUR TWO]

MJF said they’re going to win with the Kangaroo Kick. He got fans to chant “Kangaroo Kick!” Cole said they’re actually going to win with a double-clothesline. Cole said they’ll go on to main event. He said it’s the biggest night of his career. He talked about doctors telling him nine months ago he’d probably never wrestle again. He said now he’s headlining the biggest event ever against one of his best friends. He said for 15 years, he’s been at the top of every wrestling promotion he’s ever worked for. He said winning the match will solidify his legacy. He told MJF he loves him, but he needs to win that match. He said when the bell rings, he’ll do anything and everything to win.

MJF said that was a great story. “Too bad mine’s better,” he said. He asked Nashville who’s ready for storytime with MJF. He said when he first got into pro wrestling, he was asked on day one of training camp to name his dream opponents. He said he wrote down Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole. Cody got scattered booed. He said he bought a new Dodge Ram truck and he put 90,000 miles on it because he busted his ass trying to make a name for himself on the indy scene. He said he then heard about All In, which was the biggest non-WWE show in decades. He said he “shot his shot” and DM’d Cody and said if he gave him an opportunity, he promised him he wouldn’t disappoint. He said some time went by and his hopes of being on the show felt thinner and thinner until Cody texted back and said,”Kid, you’re All In.” He said he got to open a PPV that he had no right being on. He said he lost, but he managed to turn some pretty important heads, including Tony Khan.

He said after that match, TK offered him a contract with AEW. He said if there’s no All In, there’s no MJF. He said he went from being an unknown and grew up in front of the eyes of the fans “and became a generational talent.” He said he became the Devil himself and one of the best to have ever done it. An “MJF!”chant rang out. They showed Cole listening patiently. MJF said All In 2023 will be in front of the biggest crowd in the history of pro wrestling and he’ll be in the main event. He said he can proudly say he’ll be facing his dream opponent who has become his best friend. He said it means so much to him. He said the match means a lot, but it doesn’t mean everything to him. He held up the AEW belt and said that means everything to him. He said it’s not simply just a title, but it symbolizes all the blood, sweat, and tears and all the missed moments in his personal life. He said if Cole thinks he’s going to lay down for him just because he’s his bud, “you’re out of your god damned mind.” He told Cole he loves him like a brother, but a win at Wembley will make him legendary. He said no one is on the level of the Devil.

Cole said, “May the best man win.” Cole then said he will be announced as the new champion. He led the crowd in yelling, “Adam Cole bay bay!” Excalibur asked if their friendship can survive. Aussie Open attacked them. Cole and MJF fought and set up a double-clothesline. Tey were about to Kyle Fletcher when Mark Davis yanked him out of the ring to safety. Fans chanted “Kangaroo Kick!” Cole teased superkicking MJF,m but when MJF turned around, Cole stood and acted innocent. Excalibur called it “an interesting development.” MJF was going to leave the ring, but then turned and hugged Cole. Cole and MJF played to the crowd as MJF’s theme played. They showed Strong, Taven, and Bennett watching on a monitor backstage.

(Keller’s Analysis: That made the match feel big. Cole teasing a turn is interesting because, if he’s going to turn on MJF, would he be more likely telegraph it like that? What would be the reason to show his hand ahead of time like that? Obviously MJF will find out Cole was teasing an attack there since it was on live national TV, so now presumably MJF would have his guard up and not trust Cole, which would take away the advantage Cole had by tricking MJF into thinking he was genuinely his friend. What other reason would Cole have to do that other than the silly reason to let fans know maybe he’s not loyal to MJF after all, but storyline wise, again, that’s to Cole disadvantage to indicate that is a consideration or a plan of his, right?)

-They cut backstage to an incompetent medic who was dabbling blood on Jericho’s temple, but the blood had dried and all of it was still there spread across his forehead. Renee Paquette held a mic as Jericho challenged Ospreay to a match at All In. Jericho rubbed his dried blood and licked his finger. He said he knows Ospreay has mental problems and he will get in his head and embarrass him in front of his family at Wembley. Jericho said he’s opened hell and he’s coming for him.

-Excalibur said the challenge has been made and Ospreay “unleashed a beast.”

(3) JEFF JARRETT vs. JEFF HARDY – Texas Chainsaw Massacre match

Justin Roberts said anything goes and the only way to win is by pinfall. Hardy came out first. He left the ring and went looking for Jarrett in the back of the arena. Jarrett attacked Hardy as Hardy as examining a wall of weapons hanging on a wall. Excalibur plugged the movie this match was based on. Hardy fought back. Satnum Singh showed up and choked Hardy. Brother Zay, Ethan Page, and Matt Hardy showed up and helped Hardy. Hardy poured a bucket of blood over Jarrett’s head as Karen Jarrett screamed. Jarrett and Karen retreated down a dark hallway. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, they were fighting on the stage with images of the movie posters were on the big screens. Hardy attacked Jarrett with a kendo stick in the ring. Matt Hardy, Ethan, and Zay put Jarrett on a table. Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lehal, and Sign showed up to help. Jeff Hardy still landed a top rope Swanton on Jarrett, sending him through the table. Lethal broke up the cover before three. Lethal gave Zay his Lethal Combination. Ethan set up an Ethan’s Edge on Lethal, but Dutt kicked Ethan in the crotch. Hardsy gave Jay a twiost of Fate. Karen then gave Matt Hardy a low-blow from behind. Jarrett picked up a guitar, but Jeff Hardy got it from him and bashed him with it. Jarrett went down on his back and didn’t move. Everyone paused as Leatherface came out with a chainsaw. He kicked Dutt and chased Karen up the ramp with the chainsaw. Singh entered the ring and set up a chokeslam. Jarrett slipped free. Jay Lethal hit Jeff with a hammer to the back of his head. Singh then chokeslammed Jeff mid-ring. Jay dragged Jarrett onto Jeff for the three count.

WINNER: Jarrett in about 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: We’ve Herd Enough.)

(4) BRITT BAKER vs. THE BUNNY (w/Penelope Ford)

The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. They shook hands at the start, but Baker didn’t let go. Bunny shoved her. Britt shoved her back. Excalibur reminded viewers this was Fight for the Fallen to benefit those affected by the wildfire in Maui. They cut to a split-screen break at 3:00. [c/ss]

Back from the breaker, Baker landed a swing blade and a butterfly suplex for a two count. Excalibur hyped the FTR vs. Young Bucks match at Wembley. Penelope Ford distracted Baker briefly, but Baker knocked her off the ring arona nd then gave Bunny a superkick and a stomp for the win. Excalibur said that finalized the four who will bein the All In match for the Women’s Title.

WINNER: Baker in 8:00.

-Excalibur hyped the All In line-up.

-A clip aired of Billy Gunn leaving his boots in the ring and then Anthony Bowens last week saying how much they love and will miss Billy.

-The Acclaimed made their way to the ring. Max Caster rapped about Trump being locked down and how his opponents look like two big harry penises. The lights went out just as the match was about to begin. When they came back on, House of Black were standing in the ring behind The Acclaimed. A brawl broke out. House of Black beat dwon Caster and Bowens. Caster was bleeding from the forehead after Brodie King hit him with a chain-wrapped fist. Buddy Matthews stomped his head into the canvas and then grabbed his throat and squeezed. Julia Hart then handed Matthews the boots of Billy Gunn. Brodie took them and handed them to Black. They cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s a lot of blood on this show. Geesh. I think The Acclaimed have their match for All In now.)

(5) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. COLTEN & AUSTIN GUNN

The Bucks attacked the Gunns during their entrance. The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split-screen break at 2:30. [c/ss]

Nick rallied after the break with a flurry of offense against the Gunns. Austin interrupted a double-team move the Bucks. had set up. Colten and Austin then smashed Matt into the mat, but Nick attacked Colten during the cover on Matt. Austin gave Nick a Fameasser. Matt and Austin battled next. The Gunns tried to cheat to score a pin with Colten holding Austin’s hand during a roll-up. The Bucks broke it up and then Matt scored a leverage pin on Austin with help from Nick.

WINNERS: The Young BUcks in 9:00.

-Juice and Jay attacked the Bucks just as they began to celebrate their win. They were about to attack Matt’s arm when FTR’s music played. Juice stood by a chair. FTR showed up and ran off the heels and then squared off with the Bucks.

