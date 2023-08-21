AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/1): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on Samoa Joe vs. The Golden Vampire (C.M. Punk), Jay White vs. Dalton Castle, Christian vs. Darby, Willow vs. Diamante

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a Christian Cage soundbite. Christian said tonight we are going to fight, and tonight you’re going to fall at the feet of the TNT Champion. The soundbite then cut to Darby Allin. Darby said tonight is showtime, and at All Out, he will be the new face of TNT. Next, the soundbite cut to Jay White. Jay said, “Dalton Castle, your spotlight is about to be stuffed out.” Then the soundbite cut to Dalton Castle. Dalton said he was going to suplex Jay White Straight to Hades. Finally, the soundbite cut to Samoa Joe. Joe said, “Until I get what I want, things will continue to get real violent around here.”

-The AEW Collision opening to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-Kevin Kelly has returned from calling the G1 climax from NJPW

(1) SAMOA JOE vs. THE GOLDEN VAMPIRE

Before the match started, the Golden Vampire attacked Joe and pushed the official to the ground. The Golden Vampire hit Joe with a running knee in the corner, followed by a bad-looking GTS. The Golden Vampire then removed his mask to confirm it was C.M. Punk as the Golden Vampire. C.M Punk grabbed a microphone, pulled the AEW logo off it, and said, “I accept your challenge, bitch.” Punk grabbed Samoa Joe’s towel and gestured GTS towards Joe from the ramp.

WINNER: No Contest

(Brian’s Analysis: A different way to start the show. Short, but effective .)

-A vignette was shown promoting the history of All In.

(2) JAY WHITE (w/Bullet Club Gold) vs. DALTON CASTLE (w/The Boys)

Jay White walked to the ring with the rest of Bullet Club Gold. Castle entered the ring with the boys and said he had been shining brighter than the sun for years, and the world is about to see.

Castle took down White early as he displayed his amateur wrestling background. After the match’s first three minutes, both men exchanged knife-edge chops. Castle fell to the outside, and White took advantage of the match as the show went to a commercial break.

After the show returned from a commercial break, White remained in control of the match. Castle hit a great looking suplex to take control of the match. Castle followed that with a spinning back elbow and another suplex on White. Castle hit a deadlift German suplex for a near fall. After Castle fell to the floor, White hit consecutive chops onto White. Both men exchanged reversals before White hit a uranage onto Castle for a near fall. White hit a sleeper-suplex and followed up with the Blade Runner to pin Castle for the victory.

WINNER: White at 12:06.

(Brian’s Analysis: Great showing from both men. Castle is highly entertaining and is a great worker in the ring. Jay White continues to build his resume as a top guy in AEW with another singles win.)

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Bullet Club Gold. White grabbed the microphone from Schiavone and said he’s got a message for his old friend Kenny Omega. White said the Elite had deceived everyone into thinking they were the peek of Bullet Club. White said we have beaten you before and will beat you again at All In. The Gunns then promoted their trios match against the Elite this Wednesday on Dynamite. The Gunns followed up and asked Tony Khan for a match following Bullet Club’s promo.

(3) THE IRON SAVAGES (Beefcake Boulder & Bear Bronson) & JACKED JAMESON vs. COLTEN & AUSTIN GUNN & JUICE ROBINSON

Bullet Club Gold took advantage of the match after each member would beat on Bronson and then use a quick tag so a fresher man could enter the ring. Jay White asked for a headset during the show’s commercial break.

After the break Bullet Club Gold is still beating on Bronson. The Iron Savages got a great reaction from the fans once Bronson tagged Boulder into the match. Boulder hit a double flatliner on the Gunns. Boulder then hit a powerslam on the Bullet Club for a near fall after the Gunns hit Bronson with the 3:10 To Yuma followed up with Juice Robison, his DDT finisher, onto Jameson for the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Juice & The Gunns at 9:31.

(Brian’s Analysis: I’m not a massive fan of impromptu matches, but this was still fun. Jay White and Kevin Kelly have excellent chemistry together and will always have ways to entertain you. The Iron Savages got a better reaction from the fans than I thought they would. It will be interesting to see what AEW does with this trio moving forward. )

-The commentary team recapped The House of Black defeating The Acclaimed, leading to Billy Gunn retiring.

-A dark, ominous vignette showed the boots of Billy Gunn in a trash compactor.

-A vignette was shown with Jose, the assistant speaking to Rush.

-Tony Schiavone spoke with Ricky Starks backstage. Ricky confirmed he would cause chaos and would do it live tonight. Afterward, the camera cut to Big Bill.

-A vignette was shown with Ricky Starks.

(4) BIG BILL (w/Ricky Starks) vs. DARRIN NEAL

Ricky Starks walked down the ramp with Big Bill as his manager for the match. Ricky was allowed to do this because Ricky has a manager’s license. Big Bill nailed Neal with a big boot and chokeslam for a quick victory.

WINNER: Big Bil 1:07

(Brian’s Analysis: An interesting development pairing Big Bill and Starks together. This could be a one-off, but Hobbs and Starks paired together worked wonders for both men, so let’s see where this angle goes in the upcoming weeks. )

-After the match, Starks whipped Neal with his belt.

-A recap video was shown of Darby and Sting jumping A.R. Fox at his wrestling school.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. DIAMANTE

A recap video was shown recapping the build to the match between Nightingale and Diamante. The fans were very behind Nightingale. Mercedes Martinez walked out to support Diamante. Afterward, the match went to a commercial break, and Diamante took control of the match.

After the break, Nightingale nailed a Diamante with a clothesline to regain the match’s momentum. Diamante hit Nightingale with sliced bread for a near fall after Nightingale hit a missile dropkick on Diamante, which led Martinez to pull Diamante to the outside to recover. Kris Statlander arrived moments later to help Nightingale. Statlander suplexed Martinez on the ramp, followed by Nightingale hitting the pounce on Diamante. Nightingale hit Diamante with a doctor bomb for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale 11:02

(Brian’s Analysis: A good showing for Williow. I’m glad Williow has been featured more as a weekly on-screen character for AEW.)

-A recap video was shown hyping the FTR vs. the Young Bucks at All In.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Toni Storm backstage. Storm said she didn’t know who Nair was but said the person she replaced was rude. Storm said the friendship of The Outcasts is not to be questioned, and she will become the first-ever three-time AEW Women’s Champion. Storm said Nair would be more prepared next time, and Storm walked off but threw at Nair afterward.

(Brian’s Analysis: I appreciate AEW allowing the Women’s Division to do something completely different with a character. This current version of Toni Storm’s distraught Marilyn Monore is getting good feedback from the fans, and I hope AEW continues to let Storm grow into this character.)

(6) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. KEVIN KU

Kevin Kelly recapped the singles record of Powerhouse Hobbs before the match started. Hobbs wore a great-looking Harlem Heat singlet for the match. Hobbs won with a single-armed spinebuster for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs at 1:58.

-After the match, Hobbs put Kevin Ku in the game over submission then Miro appeared on the big screen. Miro said remediation is coming for you and will piss on your cold dead body.

-Commentary previews AEW Dynamite for Wednesday.

-A recap video was shown hyping up Adam Cole vs MJF.

(7) DARBY ALLIN vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE (w/Luchasaurus)

Jim Ross joined the commentary team for the main event. Ross put over Darby before the match started. Early in the match, Darby used his speed advantage over Christian. Ross compared Darby to Allen Iverson during the match. A.R. Fox and Swerve Strickland were shown backstage before the match went to a commercial break.

After the break, Christian remained in control until Darby hit a series of cradle attempt pin palls for near falls. Christian grabbed the TNT title and placed the title inside the ring, and asked Darby if he wanted the title. Christian continued to work on the injured shoulder of Darby. Christian went for a spear, but then Darby hit a Code red on Christian for a near fall. Both men ran into each other as the show went to its final commercial break.

After the break, both men were at the center of the ring, exchanging blows. Darby went for a coffin match onto Luchasaurus but was caught and then by Luchasaurus. Christian then followed up that exchange a clothesline to the outside onto Darby. While Christian was positioned on a steel chair, Darby climbed to the top rope and hit Christian with a missile dropkick. Darby tried to hit Christian with a coffin drop onto the apron, but Luchasaurus pulled Christian away at the last moment. While the official dealt with Luchasaurus, Christian hit Darby with the TNT Title for a near fall because Darby grabbed the ropes to break up the pinfall. Christian hit a sunset bomb and spear for only a near fall. Christian went for the killswitch, but Darby reversed it into a jackknife cover for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Darby 20:34

(Brian’s Analysis: When this match was announced, I had high expectations, and it was indeed delivered. Cage is nearly 50 years old and is having the best run in his career. I’m amazed that Darby can make his opponents seem 7 feet tall. For context, Cage is listed at only 6-1.)

Afterward, Luchasaurus and Cage beat down Darby and made Tony Schiavone count three as Cage covered Darby for a pin.

