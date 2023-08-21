VIP AUDIO 8/21 – The Fix Flashback (7-27-2016): New roster-split optimism after Battleground, Pat Patterson book review, UFC on Fox review, Raw & SD analysis, ROH TV, Orton-Lesnar (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 27, 2016 episodes covering these topics: Todd’s new-found optimism for the second roster-split era of WWE with various thoughts on Battleground, Raw, and Smackdown including the big pushes of Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler headed into Summerslam, a review of Pat Patterson’s autobiography, an endorsement of the latest ROH TV show, a review of Saturday night’s UFC on FOX card and the lack of clarity in the women’s bantamweight division, a preview of UFC 201, and a reaction to Randy Orton’s “enhancement” line in his Highlight Reel promo about Brock Lesnar.

