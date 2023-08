WWE touts that WrestleMania 40 set record for biggest gate ever with over 90,000 tickets sold for last Friday’s ticket launch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has touted that it sold more than 90,000 tickets and broke their record for gross ticket revenue for a WrestleMania on the day tickets went on sale last Friday. The previous gate record was $21.6 million for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The following is their press release issued to PWTorch with more details…

WRESTLEMANIA 40 BREAKS WWE ALL-TIME GATE RECORD IN ONE DAY

WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Sells More than 90,000 Tickets and Surpasses the WrestleMania 39 Total Gross of $21.6 Million

STAMFORD, Conn., August 21, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania 40 broke the company’s all-time gate record in one day. The previous total gross record – $21.6 million – was set earlier this year at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 40, which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, sold more than 90,000 tickets when it went on sale last Friday.

The record gate comes on the heels of unprecedented ticket sales demand for WWE in 2023, which to date has produced the highest-grossing gates of all-time for premium live events such as SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank. SummerSlam, which emanated from Ford Field in Detroit earlier this month, generated a record gate of $8.5 million, the largest gate for any non-WrestleMania event ever.

Additionally, On Location has sold more fan experience packages for WrestleMania 40 than all of WrestleMania 39 and broke the all-time revenue record for a single WWE event in this area.

Limited tickets for WrestleMania 40 are still available via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. In addition, limited exclusive ticket packages are available for WrestleMania 40 via On Location.

