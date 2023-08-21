VIP AUDIO 8/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” August edition – Baba’s AJPW sets strong tone for the ‘90s and WWF closes the doors on “Championship Wrestling” in 1986 (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by author Liam Byrne for “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. This month, we travel back to 1986 and 1990 for two very noteworthy shows. Since 1971 the WWF had been bringing their flagship show “Championship Wrestling” to the airwaves across America with its syndication network, but after 15 years that came to an end on August 30th, 1986. In looking at the final episode before the debut of its replacement, Superstars of Wrestling, we’re treated to a trip to Adrian Adonis’ Flower Shop, the coronation of King Harley Races, debuts, squashes, and more! Following that, the series takes us to Japan for the first time and a very different style of wrestling TV show. Summer of 1990 was a huge transition period for Giant Baba’s All Japan Pro Wrestling, and on the August 26th airing of their weekly NTV show, we see The Super Generation Army squaring off against Tsuruta-gun in a red hot Korakuen Hall, essentially as the “go-home” to the big Misawa vs. Jumbo rematch. In addition to this cracking main event, we get a look at The Fantastics, a big night for young Kenta Kobashi, and Baba takes his stars to the beach! Liam and Alan had a blast with these shows and we think you will too, so pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO