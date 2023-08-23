FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 2 of 2): Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 40 tickets, WWE factions + VIP Aftershow Mailbag + Tony Khan Media Q&A (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. In this episode, they focus on various WWE topics including the WrestleMania 40 ticket sales, WWE factions headed into fall, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, L.A. Knight, Dominik compared to Chad Gable, and more. Then they also talk Impact, the Frasier reboot, the Dexter reboot, and more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Edge, Sammy Guevara, Shinsuke Nakamura, Brian Pillman. Jr., Dominik, Jim Cornette, and more.

As a bonus, added onto the end is the full Tony Khan Media Conference Call from Tuesday discussing the Cash Wheeler legal situation, All In, cryptic talk about having to reshuffle the line-up this week, and more.

