8/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on ALL IN Go Home Dynamite

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 23, 2023

DULUTH, GA AT GAS SOUTH ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) THE ELITE vs. BULLET CLUB GOLD

The Elite attacked The Gunns and Juice Robinson as they made their entrance, Nick Jackson did a quick dive through the ropes. Juice then grabbed a chair and hit Nick with a chair, The ref was then taken out. The Bucks hit super kicks then The Gunns came in and took out the Bucks. The Gunns hit a 3:10 to Yuma on Nick Jackson. Jay White (who was not in the match) came in and tried to take out Nick, Kenny came in and Excalibur said the match was a no contest. Kenny and Jay White battled with Kenny hitting a V-Trigger.

Takeshita entered and took out Kenny, The Gunns and Juice and Jay White were working the Bucks until FTR’s music hit and made the save for The Bucks. Kenny then was about to hit his finisher on Takeshita, but he wiggled away and fled.

NO CONTEST

-Renee was backstage with MJF, she asked him about his matches at All In this weekend. She asked what performing in front of 80,000 people. He said that he loves people cheering for him, he wants all 80,000 people to cheer for him and said that he would buy a pint for all of them. Then said he would make Tony Khan pay for it. Renee then asked how much pressure he is under, MJF said the most in his life. He said its the biggest event in AEW history. He said this event doesn’t happen without his talent and not without all the people that came before him and listed legends before him and said if he wins he can become a giant of the industry.

Renee then asked him about his relationship with Adam Cole and how authentic their relationship is. She then threw to clips of the two interacting with MJF looking not like a great friend. MJF said that he has never had a real friend before, he said that Adam has made him a better person and that he can trust. He said he isn’t his friend, he is his brother. That brothers fight, but always hug it out. He said that he has done terrible things, and asked the fans to be vulnerable with him and that he is their scumbag. [c]

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. REY FENIX

Rey Fenix charged Jon Moxley to start, Moxley fought back and got Rey to the ropes. Rey tried a cutter off said ropes, but he was caught by Moxley. Moxley then was sent to the outside, Fenix did a dive through the ropes twice out onto his opponent. On the outside, Moxley started to rip the mask of Fenix then did a stomp on the outside. Moxley got into the ring and waited for a ref count, but Moxley went out and continued the assault on Rey. The action returned to the ring, Rey had a brief moment in command, but Moxley hit a lariat and was in control as the break started. [c]

Moxley hit a nasty pile-driver, then Moxley applied BCC stomps. Fenix did a kip up and hit a head kick, sending both men to the mat. Moxley caught Fenix mid Cutter attempt and choked him and transitioned into a drop kick. Rey finally hit a cutter and it got him a two count pin. Rey then hit a frog Splash off the top for a near fall. Moxley laid in heavy elbows then tried for the undertook DDT, Rey countered.

Rey then jumped off the middle rope, his head hit Moxley while the elbow of Moxley hit Rey. Both were down and they both got up on a seven count and traded slaps and chops from a kneeling and standing position. Moxley bit Rey and then hit an avalanche Death Rider for a near fall. Moxley then applied a sleeper hold and the match was stopped as Rey had passed out.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: The first of many matches that are previews of this weekends matches. This one overachieved my expectations.)

-Santana and Ortiz appeared and joined the BCC. [c]

-Renee was backstage with Sammy Guevara, she asked him why he helped Jericho last week. 2.0 and Daniel Garcia stormed in and asked what he was doing. Sammy said that he has known Jericho since the start of AEW. Angelo Parker said that Sammy is always there for Jericho, but it’s not the other way around.

-Tony Schiavone introduced Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho. Tony announced that they had extra security at the table. Don Callis grabbed a mic, he said that everyone wants to know why he did what he did last week. He said it was because of Will Ospreay, that he as part of his family could end the legend of Chris Jericho. He said he chose money and power over friendship. Will Ospreay said this match isn’t a gimmick to him, this match in this stadium will change his life. He said that he is trying to make as much money as possible for his family. He will be the only man to say he beat Okada, Kenny and Jericho in two months. He said his contract is up soon in New Japan, he then asked who will pay him millions of dollars when that contract comes up. Ospreay said that he respects Jerichos legacy, but it is all rocket fuel for his potential.

Jericho took his coat off and said that he wanted to talk about Will’s present. He said that his career was saved by Jericho, he called him five years ago and told him to tone it down. He said they now have a match and he didn’t need to attack him to get this match, he said he has planned this matcher years. He said this is the biggest show in wrestling history and the biggest match of his career. He said he is at the top of the mountain and Ospreay is the one climbing it. He said Ospreay will need to be his best to beat him.

Ospreay pushed Jericho, who then slapped him hard. The extra security got in the way and for once no one was put through a table! [c]

-Renee was in a video with Adam Cole, she asked about his relationship with MJF and it cut to a video of them having fun together. Cole said it was so bizarre that they have become best friends and that Max has helped him find himself again. He said his confidence was low when he came back and Max made him his old self. He said that his goal in wrestling is to be the best wrestler and that he needs to win the match. Renee brought up the Kingdom and then showed a video of Cole not being a good friend to MJF. Adam Cole said he was done and yelled at Renee for bringing it up and said there were no issues with him and MJF.

(3) SWERVE STRICKLAND & AR FOX vs. DARBY ALLIN & NICK WAYNE

This was a tornado tag match so the action was all over the place. AR Fox hit a sunset slam off the top on Nick Wayne. Then AR Fox did a top rope flip out into Darby and Nick. Swerve and Fox teamed up and worked over Nick on the outside and on the apron, leading to a counter by Nick and Darby. Both Wayne and Darby hit moves out onto the floor. [c]

The match was in the crowd with Swerve and Fox in control, Nick Wayne was getting beat down in front of his mom. He was then tossed back into the ring area, Darby was rolled back into the ring. Nick tried for a Wayne’s World, Swerve and Fox hit a neck breaker. Darby broke up the pin, then had a missile dive out onto Swerve into the announce table. Fox took out Darby on the outside.

Fox and Swerve then moved on and teamed up on Wayne. Fox hit a brain buster for a near fall. Fox hit another big move for another near fall, Swerve jumped in hit a move for another near fall. A double pump kick followed by a missed fox 450, led to a roll up win for Nick Wayne.

WINNER: Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

(Sage’s Analysis: A very entertaining match, with a surprising finish. I wonder what that means for the match on Sunday. Also, I wonder how Nick Wayne will be booked going forward.)

-Swerve Strickland got on the mic and called Fox a loser and that he messes up every opportunity he gets. He said this was a test, and that he can’t trust Fox at All In. Prince Nana fired Fox, then Brian Cage came in and destroyed Fox. Darby, Sting and Nick Wayne made the save for Fox. Darby said he will always love Fox and picked him up, the two hugged. Darby asked who Swerve had for Sunday. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walked out. Cage then talked about Nick Wayne’s dead dad, he said that he would be there when he needs a father figure.

-FTR and The Young Bucks had a sit-down interview. FTR said they didn’t save them because ether are buddies, they just need to know they are the best and needed The Bucks healthy. Renee asked if this was the biggest match of their career, The Young Bucks said it was then that they don’t care if they win and FTR need to beat them. Dax said that The Bucks are standing in their way. Matt Jackson made fun of Dax always bringing up his family and talking about legacy. Matt said that when they hang it up people will say they were the greatest tag team of all time. Dax said they were the foundation now. [c]

(4) RUBY SOHO vs. SKYE BLUE

Ruby attacked Skye as the bell rang and worked her in the corner. Ruby continued with chops in the next corner, Skye made a comeback until Ruby did an eye poke move. Skye countered Ruby’s top rope move and sent her to the outside and hit a cross body splash into the break. [c]

Blue was in control when full screen returned, Blue hit another crossbody. Ruby countered a full nelson, both then traded pinning attempts. Skye hit a kick then Skyfall for a near fall. Ruby connect with a knee strike, Blue then with a lariat. Ruby had wrist control and hit No future then Destination Unknown for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Ruby Soho

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that never really got out of first gear.)

-Renee was backstage with The Kingdom, Generic White Guy said that at the end of All In we will find out who the real MJF and Adam Cole are.

-A recap of House of Black and The Acclaimed’s story has recapped with a spooky Malakai Black voice over. The Acclaimed walked out, Anthony Bowens said no more fun time and demanded The House of Black come to the ring. The lights went out and The House of Black came out. They outnumbered Caster and Bowens and took advantage. Billy Gunn walked out and forced all three members of House of Black to retreat, for some reason.

Billy Gunn got on the mic and said that House of Black forced him to walk out on Caster and Bowens and made him walk away from his career. But, last week they attacked his kids and destroyed his boots. He said he has done stuff that will go down in history, a hall of famer. They pissed all over that and now he is All In. He said he will take everything from them, he said Daddy Ass can’t make the trip. He said Bad Ass Billy Gunn will be showing up.

-Excalibur yelled the card for Collision, Rampage, and All In. [c]

(5) AUSSIE OPEN vs. THE HARDYS

Both members of Aussie open attacked both Hardy’s like every other match tonight. Jeff Hardy jumped off Matt’s back and attacked Davis, then both members of Aussie Open were sent to the floor. The Hardy’s were in control on the floor. [c]

Aussie Open was in control and they seemed to be treating this like a tag team match with Matt looking for a tag. Jeff did a back flip off the top and tagged in Matt. Matt hit deletion head strikes in the corner then hit a side effect for a near fall. Matt got on the middle rope and hit an elbow drop. Fletcher was superplexed and then Jeff did a flip off the top. Davis broke up the pin. Aussie Open teamed up and pinned Jeff.

WINNER: AUSSIE OPEN

(Sage’s Analysis: Not much of a match, I personally don’t get Aussie Open as a team. But I was surprised Jeff took the pin.)

-Aussie Open said there would be no double clothesline or Kangaroo Kick on Sunday. MJF & Adam Cole came out and started down their opponents and all four men started to brawl. Cole hit some head kicks then Davis ran away from a double clothesline. MJF set up a Kangaroo Kick, but it was blocked then Cole tried to pump kick Fletcher and he dodged and MJF got mad that he was almost kicked. MJF then put the ring on, took it off and they hugged it out.

FINAL THOUGHTS: not a banner episode of Dynamite, it did about three weeks of set up for a PPV in one episode. The wrestling was secondary and ok to not good, which is weird for AEW.