FREE PODCAST 8/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom look at Bray Wyatt’s life and career + Interview Classic with Steve Corino (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring their thoughts on the life and career of Bray Wyatt.
Then we jump back ten years (8-21-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s Pat McNeill and Sean Radican, they interview Steve Corino with live callers, discussing Corino’s current ROH standings, re-forming a faction?, ECW stories, whether he’s too old to wrestle, wrestling on a blow-up mattress at an independent show, and much more! In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for the latest news, events, and wrestling discussion.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply