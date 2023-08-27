FREE PODCAST 8/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom look at Bray Wyatt’s life and career + Interview Classic with Steve Corino (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring their thoughts on the life and career of Bray Wyatt.

Then we jump back ten years (8-21-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s Pat McNeill and Sean Radican, they interview Steve Corino with live callers, discussing Corino’s current ROH standings, re-forming a faction?, ECW stories, whether he’s too old to wrestle, wrestling on a blow-up mattress at an independent show, and much more! In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for the latest news, events, and wrestling discussion.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO