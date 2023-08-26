VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Deeper Dive with Will Cooling: Who are Aussie Open? (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with a special Deeper Dive into the team that will defend the ROH Titles against MJF and Adam Cole at Wembley Stadium, before their opponents wrestle for the World Title in the main event. It’s a wacky route to get there, but success has long been in the cards for the team of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. As Aussie Open they took British Wrestling by storm in just two years, only for injury to stop their momentum as they were about to go global. Will looks back at their rise and rise to the top.

Trigger Warning: This podcast mentions several people credibly accused during Speaking Out.

Note: Some of the language in this show is NSFW.

