FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Sean Waltman talks WWE without Cena, Jericho sandbagging Ryback, his biggest paydays and years, Triple H-Keller controversy, A.J. Styles dilemma, Samoa Joe (178 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-23-2013), with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, hosted by Wade Keller, they tackle these topics: WWE without John Cena, Jericho sandbagging Ryback, his biggest paydays and years, Curtis Axel progress, Triple H-Wade Keller controversy, Scott Hall, Steve Austin, A.J. Styles dilemma, Samoa Joe, the state of industry, and much much more. It’s always a great show full of insight when Waltman is a guest on the Livecast, one of the listeners’ favorite guests.
