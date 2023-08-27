LECLAIR’S AEW ALL IN LONDON REPORT: Alt Perspective, detailed coverage of MJF vs. Cole, Young Bucks vs. FTR, Stadium Stampede, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW ALL IN LONDON REPORT

AUGUST 27, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND AT WEMBLEY STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV & more (Int.)

(Author’s Note: Analysis will come following the show)

Announcers: Excalibur & Nigel McGuinness & Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone & Taz

-The show opened cold to a sky-cam above Wembley Stadium. “It’s Wembley Stadium, you know what that means!” shouted Excalibur. “Machinehead” by Bush played underneath. Excalibur was joined by Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross.

-Samoa Joe’s music hit and he marched to the ring. Ross said he’s sure it’s going to be a great one. “Cult of Personality” hit to a thunderous, but mixed reaction. C.M. Punk emerged from the tunnel. An overhead drone camera followed him down the ramp. It circled around the floor of the stadium for a great looking shot.

(1) C.M. PUNK (c) vs. SAMOA JOE – “Real” AEW World Championship match

Referee Paul Turner called for the bell and the crowd roared to life in support of Samoa Joe to begin. C.M. Punk and Samoa Joe circled one another and then locked up. The ringside drone came continued to provide impressive shots while circling the ring. Joe broke the lock up and took in the crowd for a moment. Punk grabbed him again and worked him toward the corner, quickly breaking with a chop and then jogging backward to the opposing corner. Joe didn’t look amused.

Samoa Joe threw a chop, but Punk ducked him and laughed. The two spilled to the outside. Joe knocked Punk to a seated position against the guardrail and prepared for a charge, but Punk quickly got out of the way and slid back in the ring. Undeterred, Joe followed and peppered Punk with hard chops. He cornered Punk, but C.M. caught him with a boot. Punk leapt to the top rope. Joe casually walked out of the way, but Punk telegraphed it. He turned around instead and planted Joe with a DDT right on his head. Joe rolled to the outside. Feeling confident, Punk dove at him, but Joe moved successfully this time. He danced a little for the crowd, leading them in an “ole” chant.

Joe slammed Punk against the crowd barrier. He walked Punk toward the ring post, but Punk blocked him and drove Joe shoulder first into it instead. Joe shook out the shoulder. Punk climbed onto the apron and dove, but Joe caught him and swung him through the decorative front of the announcers desk as the match crossed 5:30. Punk came up bleeding profusely from the forehead. Joe gave him some quick jabs to the open wound.

Back in the ring, Joe continued to target the bloody forehead. He chopped Punk to the mat and threw out his hands to the adulation of the crowd. Punk pulled himself up and delivered a few chops, but Joe quickly cut him off with a massive back elbow. Joe leaned against the ropes for a breather. Punk blinked blood from his eyes. Joe covered for a one count as the match ticked toward 7:00. Samoa Joe delivered headbutts to the corner. Punk threw some body blows while slumped over. Joe countered him with an Irish Whip and quick leaping head kick. Punk laid teetering over the middle rope while blood dripped onto the mat.

Punk was walked to the center of the ring. Joe dropped him with some quick kicks and a standing Senton for a cover and two count. Nigel noted that Joe’s pacing is perfect. The big man hoisted Punk onto the top turnbuckle and hooked him up for a Musclebuster. Punk broke free of the hold and fell to the mat, avoiding the damage. Both men worked back to their feet slowly. Punk dropped Joe with a pair of leaping shoulder tackles. He gave Joe a Cena-esque spinning Powerbomb, then brought a hand to his air, channeling Hulk Hogan. Punk went for a Leg Drop, but Joe moved. Joe popped to his feet and blocked Punk’s punches. He gave him the “you!” point and took control. Punk sold the shock and dismay. Joe managed to trip Punk up and into the STF as the match crossed 11:30.

After managing to break the hold with a roll-through cover attempt, Punk knocked Joe to the mat with a well-placed roundhouse kick. Punk twisted Joe’s leg into a spinning toe hold. J.R. noted the tribute to Terry Funk. Joe grabbed at Punk’s upper body, managing to pull him into a cover for a two count. Joe retreated to the corner. Punk charged at him. Joe picked him out of the air for an S.T.Joe. He called for the Musclebuster, placing Punk in position. He gave him a rough chop. Punk flew back and nearly fell off the ropes. Joe switched his strategy, looking for an avalanche Brainbuster. Punk bit Joe’s forehead to block it. He hooked Joe up and delivered a Pepsi Plunge off the top rope for a cover and three count.

WINNER: C.M. Punk in 13:58 to retain the “Real” World Championship

Punk received a more favorable response as he celebrated around the ring and saluted the crowd.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a strong opener with a hot crowd that treated Samoa Joe as a full-on babyface, and Punk as a dastardly heel. For the most part, they worked those personas for the meet of the match. This was far different than their encounter on Collision, and I thought it was for the better. Both men utilized some historical callbacks, not just from their own past, but from wrestling history. It felt fitting, being the proper opening match on a historic afternoon at a historic show. The finish felt like it came out of nowhere, but it was effective. These two have so much history together that it would make sense that the usual old tricks wouldn’t put each other away, and instead, they’d need to resort to something a little more out-of-the-ordinary and a bit more surprising to catch the other for three. Punk was far more gracious in his farewell to London, which did not at all feel like a goodbye to the company to me, but rather, an emotional moment working that audience for the first time in over a decade.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold.

Jay White and Juice Robinson entered first, flanked by their stablemates, The Gunns. Konosuke Takeshita followed, entering with Don Callis to his foreboding “music.” Adam Page was out next to a great reaction. The broadcast cut to the camera high above the stadium to show off his fireworks. Kota Ibushi joined Page on stage as J.R. continued to talk about the previous match. Kenny Omega was out last. J.R. called him “the difference maker.” Fireworks shot from in, above, and around the stadium as trio marched to the ring.

Don Callis joined the crew on commentary.

(2) THE GOLDEN ELITE (Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. BULLET CLUB GOLD (Jay White & Juice Robinson w/ The Gunns) & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/ Don Callis) – Trios match

All six men stood in the ring, jawing at one another as the bell rang. Referee Bryce Remsburg worked to get each team to return to its respective corner. “Hangman” Adam Page decided to open up the match for his team. Juice Robinson entered first for Bullet Club Gold. The crowd was already in a bit of a frenzy as they locked up. Page caught Robinson with a shoulder tackle off a quick roll up. The two both rolled through each other’s offensive attempts, but Page came back with a big boot on the return. Hangman tagged in Kenny Omega for a double-team axe handle. The two took turns giving chops to Robinson.

Kenny Omega twisted the arm of Juice Robinson and walked to his corner to invite a tag from Kota Ibushi. Juice tagged in Jay White. White got in Ibushi’s face. He and Kota locked up. White got the better of the exchange initially. Ibushi threw a roundhouse kick, but White ducked it. He shoved Kota to the mat. Ibushi kipped up. White slapped him. “You f—ed up!” the crowd told White. He threw some punches at Kota, but Ubushi just stood stoically. He kicked White in the chest and dropped him.

Jay White stumbled toward the Elite’s corner, begging off. Ibushi gave him a lighter kick, then tagged in Omega as the match crossed 4:00. White tagged in Konosuke Takeshita for the first time. Omega and Ibushi tried to double leapfrog him, but Takeshita caught himself on the ropes. Omega still managed to knock him to the outside. The heels regrouped on the west side of the ring. Omega led the crowd in a Terminator clap, then launched himself over the top and onto White and Robinson below.

Back in the ring, Omega rolled away from White awkwardly and looked to be in some discomfort. Jay pounced, beating him down and then tagging in Takeshita to do the same. Kota Ibushi entered to help, but Bullet Club Gold cut him off. “I have no idea who’s the legal man, does it matter?” J.R. opined. All six men were in the ring, trading blows. J.R. pleaded with the referee to regain control and use his count. Omega was eventually left alone in the ring with Takeshita. Konosuke caught Kenny with a massive leaping clothesline. He tagged in White, who applied a grounded side headlock.

White broke the hold to stomp at Omega some more. Kenny used the ropes to stand. he threw a chop at White. Jay invited more. White took Omega down with a Dragonscrew. He hooked the leg up and mimed playing it like a guitar. White tagged in Juice, who continued the attack on the leg. He gave Omega a Suplex, but ensured that Kenny’s legs hit the bottom rope for extra damage. Juice covered for a one count. J.R. called it a “weak ass cover.”

Robinson invited Omega to give him some jabs. The two traded shots for a signature “boo, yay” moment from the crowd. Robinson took control with a big knockout forearm. He hit a standing Senton for a cover and two count at 10:20. Juice looked around as the crowd sang against him. Kenny managed to catch Juice with a Snap Suplex. He looked for a tag, but Juice grabbed his leg. Kenny stumbled into the heel corner. They grabbed his hair and held him in place for Juice. Robinson charged, but Kenny managed to roll out. He tried to tag in Ibushi, but Takeshita pulled him off the apron just in time. Omega managed to reach Hangman instead.

Adam Page delivered a Fallaway Slam to Jay White, then dove over the top rope onto Juice Robinson. He darted back in the ring and went back in forth, catching both White and Robinson with middle rope dives. Page called for the fans to stand. He climbed to the top rope and delivered a big lariat to White for a cover and two count. Page set up for Deadeye, but White rolled free. He leapt over Hangman and found himself face-to-face with Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star dropped Jay White with a kick. He covered, but Takeshita broke it up with a big elbow. Omega returned to the ring and tossed Kinosuke to the outside. The Golden Lovers occupied opposing corners and called for tandem dives. Ibushi slipped on the middle rope, but managed to recover. Both hit Moonsaults to the outside. Jay White was then left alone in the ring with the Golden Elite. After a procession of running elbows from the trio, Ibushi hit a half-and-half Suplex for a cover and near fall. White worked back to his feet and tried for a Blade Runner. Ibushi blocked it. White managed to hit a Uranagi for a near fall just before 15:30.

Ibushi tagged in Kenny Omega. Kenny went on a tear, giving snap Dragon Suplexes to both Takeshita, and an interfering Juice Robinson. Takeshita bounced back with a big Blue Thunder Bomb for a cover and near fall. Callis called for a finish. Takeshita went for a kick, but Omega ducked. He caught Takeshita back in the head and delivered a Poison-Rana. Omega hoisted Kinosuke to the top turnbuckle at 17:10. Juice pulled him back to the mat. Kenny lifted Juice onto his shoulders and tagged in Page. He rolled Juice to the mat, then leapt to the rope. Page gave Juice a standing Moonsault. Omega hit one from the middle rope.

Hangman set up for the Buckshot Lariat. The Gunns got up onto the apron. Page knocked them down and gave them both a Moonsault off the apron. He set up again. Page flipped in the ring, but White was there to catch him with a Half-and-half Suplex. Ibushi hit the ring and delivered a knee to Takeshita. The Golden Lovers looked for a Golden Trigger. “Why’s everything Golden?” J.R. asked. Takeshita avoided it. He hit Ibushi with the jumping knee. Hangman hit the ring and hit the Buckshot Lariat to the back of Takeshita’s head.

Omega was tagged in. He called for a finish, but White grabbed him. He went for a Blade Runner. Omega blocked it and caught him with a knee, then a V-Trigger. Takeshita rolled Omega up for a surprise cover and three count.

WINNERS: Kinosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold in 20:28

(LeClair’s Analysis: A strong trios outing with an international flair that went over well with the Wembley crowd, who’s energy meter was still on full. It felt a little underwhelming to have Kenny Omega relegated to a tag team match on a show this large, and in hindsight, I think it would’ve been wise to give him a little more. Still, the action was fast-paced and entertaining throughout. Kota Ibushi looked to have worked the rust off from his last appearance, and I thought the focus on Kinosuke Takeshita was a welcome surprise after he’s fallen victim to scattershot AEW booking more times than one. Giving him a win over Omega here is a big deal, even if it was just a surprise roll up. I continue to be thankful that we’re getting a more serious Omega opposed to the Brandon Cutler/Young Bucks mockery stuff.)

-Excalibur immediately tossed to a video package for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

The Young Bucks emerged with a new, special intro to their music, an homage to Queen with the lyrics “a Superkick knocks you out.” They headed to the ring to a strong ovation. FTR entered to a similar reaction. They slapped hands with fans all the way down the ramp. J.R. said they remind him of The Midnight Express. Both Dax and Cash wore black bands commemorating Brodie Lee, Jay Briscoe, and Bray Wyatt.

(3) FTR (c, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Dax Harwood started things off with Nick Jackson. They traded quick takedowns and chain wrestling. After a total stalemate, Dax tagged in Cash Wheeler and the takedowns continued. Nick got the better of Cash with a pair of scoop slams. He twisted the arm and worked Wheeler over to Matt Jackson for a tag. Matt flew off the top turnbuckle with both boots to the arm of the champion. Matt shot off the ropes, but Cash caught him with a quick spin slam. Cash tagged in Dax.

Harwood took down Matt Jackson and covered him for q quick two count. He immediately tagged out. The match broke down, with all four men entering the ring and trading punches. FTR got the better of the Bucks with stereo clotheslines as the match approached 3:00. The Bucks kipped up and the brawl continued. The Bucks hit FTR with stereo dropkicks, then clotheslines to the floor. “I see no reason for you fellas to be fighting over here,” J.R. said as the action got close. Dax ate a boot from Nick Jackson on the outside. Matt followed it up with a spear. Nick threw himself over the top rope onto both members of FTR.

Back in the ring, Nick Jackson worked over Cash Wheeler. After Wheeler briefly countered, Matt got a blind tag and caught Wheeler with the first Superkick of the match. He draped Cash over the middle rope and let Nick fly off the middle rope with a Senton onto the bridged body of Wheeler. Nick covered for a two count. The Bucks traded tags again. They shot Wheeler over the ropes and gave him a Russian Leg Sweep. Matt perched himself on the top turnbuckle and delivered a Bret Hart-inspired front elbow. He posed in front of Dax, mocking Bret.

Cash tried to make a tag to Dax, but the Bucks caught him off again. Cash managed to roll Matt into a cover, but didn’t realize that he’d reached a hang out and tagged Nick. Nick thwarted the offensive attempt from Cash. After another several moments of control, Wheeler managed to hit Matt with a back drop. He crawled toward Dax. Nick grabbed Dax’s leg. Harwood fought him off and returned to position. Wheeler continued to crawl, so Nick kicked Harwood right off the apron. He gave Wheeler a DDT for a cover and two count. The crowd opened up a dueling chant as the Bucks traded tags again.

The Bucks looked for a tandem kick, but Wheeler ducked and caused Nick to kick Matt in the face. He dove and finally made a tag to Dax Harwood. The champion threw quick punches at both Bucks. He gave them Snap Suplexes onto each other. He dropped Nick with a spinning lariat, then gave Matt a German Suplex off a standing switch. He held on for a trio of German Suplexes. Dax wanted another, but Nick blocked it into a Northern Lights Suplex. He engaged in the locomotion Northern Lights. Dax kept trying to block, and finally did after three. He delivered another German Suplex. Matt countered for another Norther Lights. The two continued to trade standing switches, into roll ups for two counts.

Harwood leapt off the middle rope for a cross-body and a two count at the 10:00 mark. He followed up with a release German Suplex for a cover and two count. Jackson delivered a stalling Northern Lights for a cover and the same. The two continued to trade Suplexes. “Pretty soon, one of these long two counts is going to be a three count,” J.R. said. The referee began counting both men down. Nick Jackson entered the ring and went for a Superkick on Dax, but Harwood caught him and went for a Powerbomb. Jackson blocked it and caught Dax with a kick to the head. He hit a springboard off the ropes, but Dax caught him again for a Powerbomb. Matt returned and got tripped up and into a Sharpshooter. Nick looked poised to leap back into the ring to break it, but Wheeler cut him off and applied a Sharpshooter on the apron.

Nick Jackson managed to kick Wheeler off of him. He completed his leap into the ring, hitting a Facebuster on Harwood to break the hold on his brother. He followed up with a Moonsault onto a waiting Cash Wheeler on the floor as the match crossed 13:00. Matt tagged Nick. Nick caught Dax with a number of quick kicks to the head in the corner. He hoisted the champion onto the top turnbuckle. His brother climbed the adjacent turnbuckle. Nick hit a Superplex. Matt dove, but Dax got his knees up. From the opposing side, Wheeler dove, but Nick got his knees ups. FTR ducked a clothesline from Matt, causing friendly fire against Nick.

The action broke down again. FTR set up for the Shatter Machine on Nick, but Matt pushed Cash out of the way. Dax rolled Nick up for a near fall. Nick ducked a punch from Dax. Harwood hit Cash and knocked him to the floor. The Bucks hit tandem Superkicks on Dax, followed by a double-team Spike Piledriver for a cover and very near fall. Matt Jackson tagged in. He set Harwood up for the Meltzer Driver. Cash pulled Nick off the apron. Nick immediately slid back in the ring and kicked Harwood, who had reversed Matt into his own Tombstone set-up. Cash rushed back in the ring and speared Nick Jackson through the ropes. Matt grabbed at his ankle in the ring. FTR set up for, and delivered the FTR-Trigger. They hit the Shatter Machine and covered for a near fall at 18:45.

“Has anyone kicked out of the Shatter Machine?” Excalibur asked Nigel. He noted it was a “hair’s breath away” from a three count. Dax gave Matt Jackson a Superkick. Harwood and Nick teetered on the ropes and tumbled to the outside. Wheeler went for a Springboard 450 onto Matt, but he moved. Jackson caught Wheeler with a Superkick for a cover and two count. Matt tagged Nick. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger. They covered, and it looked like Jackson had to pull Wheeler’s shoulder up. Dax broke up the pin around the same time. Harwood stood, realizing the Bucks were waiting for him. They gave him the Shatter Machine.

With Dax out of the equation, the Bucks called the BTE Trigger again. They set Cash up and delivered it. Wheeler kicked out just in time. The Bucks were incensed, the set up Cash for the Meltzer Driver. In a last act of desperation, Dax returned to stop it. FTR managed to hit the Shatter Machine and cover for a three count.

WINNERS: FTR in 21:44 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

FTR celebrated in the ring as the Bucks returned to their feet. Dax and Cash offered a handshake to the Bucks, but they refused. The crowd booed them. FTR slapped hands with fans at ringside as their music played them out.

(LeClair’s Analysis: The Young Bucks’ special intro was a cool touch, and playing into Queen’s history in that very building was a slam dunk waiting to happen. FTR’s response seemed largely unaltered by recent controversy surrounding Cash Wheeler. The match was very strong. I’m not sure I’d rank it my favorite of their very impressive trilogy, but it didn’t really need to be having been placed so early on the card. The Bucks felt decidedly heelish here, and FTR certainly played up their babyface status more than Nick and Matt. Generally speaking, I don’t love a ton of finisher kick outs at the end of a long sequence, but I thought they made it work well enough here. I really liked the ending sequence, with Dax breaking up a pin on Cash, only to stand and realize the Bucks were waiting for him. He knew, based on the fact that he and Cash had stolen the BTE-Trigger, that the Bucks were looking to take the Shatter Machine. And, being the babyface, he turned and accepted his fate. It was a neat wrinkle to establish just how well these teams have come to know each other. After the match, the Bucks refused a handshake, signaling a darker trajectory that I think greatly benefits their characters and presentation. Despite having one of the strongest babyface movesets in the business, I think they come off unlikable far more often than not.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for Stadium Stampede.

-Back in the stadium, “Wild Thing” rang out as the Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz emerged from a corner tunnel. Excalibur noted that Jim Ross had left the commentary desk, and they were now joined by Tony Schiavone. Fans chased down the BCC as they marched through the field level toward the monstrous ringside set up. Wheeler Yuta carried a black duffel back. Excalibur wondered what could be in it.

(4) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & BEST FRIENDS (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) & EDDIE KINGSTON & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO – Stadium Stampede match

Eddie Kingston’s music was barely able to play as he and Penta El Zero Miedo emerged from the entrance tunnel and made a bee-line toward the ramp way, where Blackpool Combat Club were already in pursuit. The bell rang immediately and the chaos ensued. Santana & Ortiz entered the ring with Best Friends. They fought to the outside. At ringside, Wheeler Yuta tossed Orange Cassidy into the ringside barrier.

Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston had already fought toward the lower bowl of the stadium, beyond the field level crowd. Back at ringside, Trent flew off the middle turnbuckle with a Moonsault toward Santana and Ortiz. He ate a trash can to the stomach. Jon Moxley circled ringside, looking for carnage. He was already bleeding from the eye. He drove a branding iron into the face of Trent Beretta. Trent came up with a similar wound to Jon. Claudio and Kingston battled through the entrance and to the back. In the ring, Santana and Ortiz tried to control Penta, but he dropped them both with a steel stair and a spike DDT.

The broadcast went into split screen, showing Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor doing battle in the halls backstage. In the ring, Penta gave Santana a DDT on a chair. Moxley flew into view with a neckbreaker on Penta. He followed up with a Paradigm Shift, but didn’t even consider making a cover. He retrieved skewers from the black duffel bag. He tried to stick one in Penta’s face, but Penta blocked him. He gave Mox a DDT and grabbed the skewers himself. He drove them all into the top of Moxley’s head. Mox screamed in agony, blood dripping from his head. Penta spiked Moxley on his head with the skewers still protruding. He covered Mox for a one count at 5:30.

Kingston and Claudio had fought to the 200 level of the stadium. In the ring, Santana gave Penta a Powerbomb onto two propped chairs. Kingston and Castagnoli choked each other against the boxed seats. Doctors rushed to ringside to check on Penta. Orange Cassidy tried to steal a quick cover on Moxley, but had no luck. Cassidy stuck his hands in his pockets. Moxley pulled out a fork. Cassidy gave him a shrug. Trent returned and attacked Moxley with a barbed wire baton. Moxley got the better of him, grating it across Beretta’s face.

In the boxed seats, Wheeler Yuta joined Claudio to beat down Kingston. Chuck Taylor emerged from the tunnel with an umbrella to aid his partner. He tossed it to Kingston, who ripped at Yuta’s mouth with the rain cover device turned weapon. In the concourse, Claudio and Taylor battled with another umbrella. Santana & Ortiz continued to beat Trent in the ring. They tried to Suplex him onto steel chairs , but Beretta shoved them away. Moxley ripped Beretta off the top rope and sent him crashing awkwardly into a propped ladder. By this point, Penta had been taken out of the match by doctors.

Santana & Ortiz gave Trent a slam on the propped ladder. Thick blood pooled around Beretta’s nose and eyes. Moxley gave Trent a release Suplex onto a barbed wire board. Santana & Ortiz dragged him into position. Ortiz gave him a Splash off the top rope for a cover and a two count. At ringside, Jon Moxley pummeled Orange Cassidy with the help of Ortiz. The latter tossed Cassidy into the ringside barrier. Moxley retried Trent and gave him a Piledriver on the steps. Santana stabbed Cassidy repeatedly with a fork. Cassidy was bleeding profusely.

Moxley and Trent battled up the entrance way as the match hit 13:00. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Chuck Taylor re-emerged from the stage to join Moxley and Beretta. The crowd chanted “we want tables.” Ortiz obliged, pulling one from underneath the ring. The camera cut to the southwest corner of the stadium to show a white van driving onto the field. Moxley approached the window and kissed her. Sue handed Trent a cookie sheet full of sweets. He bracked Claudio over the head with it. Suddenly, the stage lighting went dark and Penta re-emerged in new red gear as Penta Oscuro. He clumbed a ladder that collapsed and crumpled.

Back in the ring, the Best Friends group hugged around a woozy Wheeler Yuta. The BCC returned to the ring to break it up. Yuta got his hands on a screwdriver. He charged at Taylor, but Chuck moved. Yuta impaled the top turnbuckle. Taylor gave Yuta a Piledriver for a cover, but it was broken up by Claudio at 17:00. Moxley hit the ring and threw his body at Taylor on the outside. In the ring, Cassidy went for an Orange Punch on Claudio. Castagnoli caught him, dropped him, and initiated the swing. Ortiz and Trent Beretta went crashing through a table as Claudio completed his 21st rotation. He dropped Cassidy and went for a Powerbomb. Cassidy flipped free and hit an Orange Punch. Claudio teetered. Cassidy hit another one. Claudio fell to a knee. Orange hit a third. He hooked the leg for a very near fall.

Everyone was down. Cassidy rose to a knee and looked under the ring. He found some duct tape and used it to duct tape his own hand. He left the sticky side exposed. He broke a glass bottle into a bucket and covered his hand in broken glass. Cassidy turned around and ate a hard right from Moxley. Mox pulled Orange up, but Cassidy planted Mox face first into the spilled glass. Claudio tossed Orange up in the air and gave him a brutal Uppercut.

Eddie Kingston marched down the entrance way with a barbed wire wrapped steel chair. He was bleeding now, too. He slid in the ring and cracked Claudio in the head. He and Moxley stood forehead to forehead. He speared Moxley into a propped barbed wire board. Cassidy flew into frame and caught Claudio with an Orange Punch using the glass-covered fist for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, & Penta Oscuro in 21:20

The camera followed Best Friends as they slowly sauntered up the long entrance to the back. Cassidy could barely stand, but managed to get a look around at the crowd as the shot faded out.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Jon Moxley was bleeding before he was even featured on camera within the confines of the match. It’s sort of reached a point of parody now. This one had no shortage of violence. I don’t think I’ll ever become desensitized to screwdrivers and forks, but the skewers made even those look relatively tame in comparison. Penta drove those things into Mox’s skull, then dropped him on his head with them still lodged in there. A wildly creative, brutal spot that walked the line of “too violent” very closely. Look, these aren’t my favorite types of matches, but I can appreciate the carnage for what it is and do get a kick out of what these wrestlers, particularly the Blackpool Combat Club, come up with. Orange Cassidy delivered another incredibly impressive performance, boasted by a continued investment from the crowd. Eddie Kingston’s somewhat limited screen time was fun, and furthered his conflict with Claudio and brewing discontent with Moxley. Ultimately, though, I was let down with the decision to put Best Friends over here. The BCC is already reeling a bit after losing Blood & Guts to the Elite, and I think their losses under such extreme conditions should only come in very, very rare circumstances. Pushing Cassidy is one thing, but giving Beretta and Taylor a credible win over AEW’s resident maniacs is a little too much for me. I think they lose some credibility here, and they’re too important to the company to be taking those hits.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Women’s World Championship match

-Saraya entered first, to Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” She was accompanied by the Knight family. She received a strong reaction as she posed on the turnbuckle. Toni Storm entered next, to new “old Hollywood” style music. Storm and Saraya hugged in the ring. Dr. Britt Baker entered next to a good reaction and a big display of fireworks. Nigel wondered how distracting it would be for a dentist to wrestle in England after “seeing all the teeth at ringside.” He said she should be handing out business cards. Hikaru Shida entered last.

(5) HIKARU SHIDA (c) vs. SARAYA vs. TONI STORM vs. DR. BRITT BAKER – AEW Women’s World Championship match

All four women occupied their own corner of the ring as the bell rang. Each looked around with some trepidation before approaching center and kicking things off. Saraya and Toni Storm worked together to give the champion a quick double team Powerbomb. Britt Baker stepped in to attack both, dropping Saraya with a Neckbreaker and covering her for a quick two count. She played to the crowd to a strong response. Toni Storm recovered quickly and she and her Outcasts stablemate began to beat down Baker.

Storm hit a violent Hip Attack on Baker. She went for a cover at the same time as Saraya. The two argued about who would get the win. “We talked about this!’ Saraya yelled. Hikaru Shida returned and cracked their heads together. He dumped Storm into the corner and gave Saraya a Suplex onto her. The action spilled to the outside, right in front Saraya’s family. Storm took Baker down and a snafu occurred between Storm and Saraya’s mother in the front row. Saraya grew enraged. Storm tried to explain herself, but the two came to blows. Storm downed Saraya in the corner and removed a turnbuckle pad. Ruby Soho ran to the ring to talk sense into her partners. Toni Storm punched her in the face, then immediately regretted it. Soho left the ring in shock.

As the match crossed 5:30, Baker gave Storm a Superkick. She fell onto Saraya, inadvertently covering her for a two count. Saraya lifted Storm into a stretch. Baker gave Storm a Stomp while stuck in the hold. She shoved Saraya out of the ring and covered Storm for a near fall. Baker pulled out the globe. Shida attacked her from behind. Saraya returned, but caught caught with an elbow strike from the champion. Shida haphazardly tossed Saraya to the mat, then gave Baker a Falcon Arrow on top of her. She climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a Meteora onto Saraya for a cover and two count at 7:40. Shida hit the Katana on Saraya for a cover, broken up by Britt. Baker immediately tried to apply the Lockjaw, but Shida pulled hear had back away from the fingers of Baker. She rolled Britt into a cover for two.

Saraya returned to the ring with spray paint. She sprayed it into the face of Toni Storm, then gave her a Knight Cap. Saraya covered, unbeknownst to Baker, and scored a three count.

WINNER: Saraya in 8:40 to win the AEW Women’s World Championship

Saraya celebrated with her family to a big reaction from the crowd, and a fireworks display from around and above Wembley.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Another immensely disappointing night for AEW’s sputtering women’s division. There’s no direction, no consistently over characters who are actually rewarded with any kind of sustained momentum, and no indication that it’s even close to getting back on track. Saraya fought like a babyface simply because she was at home. It’s one thing to expect a crowd to cheer for her because of the location of the event. It’s another thing to virtually abandon her character entirely because of it. She and Toni came to blows – and not just competitive ones, at the first inclining of disorder within the Outcasts. Ruby Soho felt quick to just completely give up and abandon ship. Meanwhile, brand new champion Hikaru Shida felt like a distant fourth in terms of focus and importance both leading into, and during the match. They almost telegraphed that she’d be losing the title. To that end, what was the point of getting it on her, anyway? If the plan was for Saraya to win in London, and for the Outcasts to break up in the process, wouldn’t it make a lot more sense to have Toni Storm come in as champion? As it is, Saraya pinned her.

Instead, Shida only holds the title for a few weeks, doesn’t even get pinned to lose it, and Storm suffers another loss on her way back to irrelevancy following a pretty decent run there for a short while. Watching Mercedes Mone on the screen multiple times tonight, I couldn’t help but wonder why she’d want to join this mess. It’s been clear that no injection of talent is going to change the booking pattern. There’s no interest there, and that’s plain as day. I give all the credit to the four women in the match for putting together an entertaining ten minutes. They did the best with what they had to work with, but this was a tremendously low point on this show and it’s a shame. AEW needs to do better.)

-Excalibur tossed to a package for the coffin match.

-Swerve Strickland headed to the ring first, with Prince Nana at his side. Swerve did the “who’s house?” call and response to a hugely positive reaction from the crowd. Christian Cage, wearing the TNT title, left Luchasaurus at the entrance way as he sauntered slowly to the ring. Nigel called him “father of the year.” Darby Allin and Sting received a special entrance, showing pre-recorded video of them walking through the alleyways of London. Sting removed his hat, revealing that his face was painted in half Joker make-up.

The two headed to the darkened ring, lit by the cell phone light of Wembley Stadium.

(6) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/ Prince Nana) & CHRISTIAN CAGE – Coffin match

All four fired off quick punches as the match began. Sting was left alone with Christian Cage. They circled each other slowly. Before they could engage, Swerve attacked Sting from behind. He set up for the JML Driver. Darby Allin returned and broke it up. He tossed Cage from the ring while Sting dropped Strickland. Darby rolled to the outside and opened the coffin, revealing a pair of thumbtack jackets. He put one on and gave the other to Sting. The two hit tandem Stinger/Coffin splashes onto Nana and Strickland in the corner.

Cristian Cage leapt onto the apron and gouged Allin’s eyes to stop the flurry. Strickland exploded from the corner and gave Sting a Spear. Cage delivered the same to Allin. Christian swept thumbtacks from the ring and removed the jacket from Allin. Outside the ring, Strickland tried to pull the jacket off Sting. Cage pulled out some wrist tape and used it to tie Darby’s hands behind his back. Swerve Strickland retrieved a cricket bat from ringside and used it on Sting.

In the ring, Allin side stepped a spear from Cage and sent him flying into the ring post. Darby in a springboard splash with his hands tied up, then dove onto Strickland on the outside. Sting untied Darby’s hands for him and the two pulled the coffin off the table. Sting tired to slam Swerve into it, but Cage shut the lid. Swerve crashed hard onto the casket. Cage tossed Allin into the ring post and then the ring. He stomped away at him while Swerve and Prince Nana set up a table at ringside. Cage retrieved a chair and drove it into Allin’s back as the match crossed 5:00. Swerve slid him another chair. Cage set up for a Con-Chair-to. Allin moved. He knocked Christian to the outside, but got dumped onto the turnbuckle by Swerve.

Strickland brought Allin to the apron and hoisted him onto his shoulders. Allin flipped over him and hit a Stunner. Swerve fell to the floor, draped over the table his et up earlier. Sting hit a diving elbow onto the table, but it didn’t break. He climbed back onto the apron and delivered a second one, this time sending Swerve crashing through the table to the floor. On the opposide side of the ring, Darby sat Cage down on a steel chair. He dropkicked him from the top turnbuckle.

Sting and Darby circled back to the coffin and propped it against the ring. He put Christian Cage in it and tried to slam the door shut. Cage caught it with his hands, then slipped his foot outside the threshold. Just as Allin and Sting began to gain position, Luchasaurus exploded into frame and took them both down. Luchasaurus dropped Allin and challenged him to stand. Nick Wayne suddenly appeared and cracked a skateboard over Luchasaurus’ back. The big man shrugged it off and turned around. He gave Wayne a Chokeslam onto the board, then scooped him onto his shoulder and carried him to the back.

Sting slammed Swerve and Christian against the casket as the match approached 10:00. Sting laid Strickland on top of the lid. Darby climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Coffin Drop. Swerve moved. Excalibur called it a Coffin Flop. (shout out, I Think You Should Leave!) In the ring, Sting battled Christian Cage. He turned him over into the Scorpion Death Lock. Strickland cracked Sting over the back with a steel chair, but Sting no-sold it. He pounded his chest and shoved Strickland into the corner. Sting turned around and ate a bat to the stomach from Cage. He cracked him in the face, dropping him to the mat. Strickland flew off the top with a double stomp to Sting. Prince Nana helped slide the coffin in the ring.

Cage walked Darby Allin toward the announcers desk area. In the ring, Swerve tossed Sting into the coffin. He picked up the bat, then thought better of it. He tossed it aside. Sting picked it up. Swerve slammed the casket, but Sting kept it open with the head of the bat. Sting rolled out. Swerve gave the Icon a body slam onto the lid of the casket. At ringside, Cage choked Allin with the barbed wire jacket.

Swerve climbed to the top turnbuckle with Sting draped on the casket. He went for a 450, but Sting moved. Outside, Darby raked Cage’s eyes. He clocked him in the face with the TNT title. Sting climbed onto the lid of the casket and gave Swerve a Scorpion Death Drop on it. He tossed Swerve in and closed the lid, but Strickland kept his hands out. Sting sat on the lid. Swerve got a full arm out. Sting pulled him half out. Darby hit the Coffin Drop onto the lid, crushing Swerve. He tossed his upper half inside and closed the lid with ease.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby Allin in 15:48

(LeClair’s Analysis: It was cool to see Swerve Strickland get a star-type entrance. I’ve long been an advocate for him moving up the card, and I appreciated him being put in a significant spot on this show. With that being said, it felt like a foregone conclusion that he was here with Cage to take the fall to Sting and Darby Allin. It was a fun match, don’t get me wrong, but I felt a lot of same-ness, as I often do with these tag matches. Darby is going to nearly kill himself, Sting is going to take some ill-advised bumps and hit his signature moves, and they’re going to get the win over the foil of the month. It’s a formula that works for the live audiences, and for many watching at home, it just isn’t really my cup of tea at this frequency.)

-Excalibur quickly moved onto a video for Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay.

-Fozzy performed “Judas” from atop the entrance stage while Chris Jericho walked to the ring, singing his own song. Will Ospreay followed to a strong reaction. Excalibur showed Jericho’s surprise attack on Ospreay at last night’s RevPro event. Taz had joined the commentary table, replacing Tony.

(7) CHRIS JERICHO (w/ Sammy Guevara) vs. WILL OSPREAY (w/ Don Callis)

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho circled the ring, taking in the atmosphere. They locked up briefly, then tried quick side headlocks and shoulder tackles. Ospreay kipped up out of Jericho’s and met him in the center. Ospreay caught Jericho with a big basement dropkick and sent him reeling to the floor. Ospreay immediately leapt to the top turnbuckle and hit an impressive, twisting dive onto Jericho below. He tossed the veteran in the ring and flew off the top with another take down for a cover and two count.

Ospreay looked for the Hidden Blade early, but Jericho blocked it. Both men hit a big boot at the same time. They rose to a seated position and traded some weak boots to each other while talking trash. They rose to their feet and traded quick chops before spilling to the outside. Jericho wiped some blood off his chest and licked it. Ospreay leapt onto the apron, but Jericho met him. They traded elbows. Jericho got the better of the exchange and hit a release German Suplex onto the hard edge of the ring. Ospreay slapped at his right arm and hand to wake it up.

Jericho posed in the ring to a chorus of boos as the match approached 5:00. He pulled Ospreay into a delayed Suplex. He covered him with a single boot for a one count. Jericho draped Ospreay across the middle rope and draped a knee over the back of his neck. Ospreay battled free and caught Jericho with a springboard kick. followed by a chop to the chest and standing Shooting Star Press for a cover and two count. Ospreay willed the crowd to life and continued to shake out the right arm. He kicked Jericho in the face. Jericho tossed him to the corner. Ospreay caught him with a boot to the jaw. Jericho was undeterred, he hoisted Ospreay to the top turnbuckle and mounted him for counting punches. He followed up with a top rope ‘rana for a cover and two count.

Don Callis paced nervously on the south side of the ring as Jericho settled into his pace. Ospreay went for another basement dropkick, but Jericho caught himself on the ropes and avoided it. He went for a Lionsault, but Ospreay moved. He draped Jericho over the middle rope and hit a Shooting Star Press onto the prone Jericho from the top rope. Ospreay covered for a two count at 8:15. He set up for the Os-cutter. Jericho blocked it, picked Ospreay out of the air and hit a Codebreaker. Ospreay pulled himself up and took another one. Jericho covered again for another two count. Jericho called for the Judas Effect. Ospreay blocked it with a hook kick, followed by an Os-cutter. He hooked the leg for a near fall.

The crowd came to life as Ospreay pointed toward each corner. He pulled Jericho into and up for the Stormbreaker. Jericho countered into a ‘Rana, slamming Ospreay to the mat hard. He grabbed the legs and turned Will over into the Lion Tamer. Ospreay stayed up on his elbows allowing him to crawl desperately toward the ropes. Don Callis leapt onto the apron, distracting Aubrey Edwards. Sammy Guevara hit Ospreay in the head with a baseball bat. Ospreay looked to be out, but managed to curl his body just enough to reach Jericho with a few punches, weakening the hold enough to turn it over and break it up.

A Spanish Fly put Jericho in danger after another near fall. Ospreay charged at him, but Jericho hit a third Codebreaker. Jericho went for an Os-cutter of his own. It looks like the two men struck heads on the way down. Ospreay stood and fired off some rights. Jericho returned them. Ospreay invited a bigger one. He took it on the chin, then pulled Jericho in by the arms. Jericho fought free using the shirt of Aubrey Edwards. He pulled her out of view and caught Ospreay with a low blow. He hit the Judas Effect and hooked the leg for a very close near fall at 13:05. Jericho punched Ospreay repeatedly.

Chris Jericho nearly scored a pin with a roll up. Ospreay countered into one of his own. Will caught Jericho with a a Hidden Blade, then a Stormbreaker for a leg hook and near fall. Ospreay ripped off his elbow pad, sizing up the “Ocho.” Jericho gave him the finger. Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade, then another Stormbreaker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 14:56

The camera cut to a disappointed Sammy Guevara leaning against the ring. Ospreay celebrated on the turnbuckle, blowing kisses to the massive Wembley crowd. Sammy checked on Jericho in the ring as Ospreay celebrated amongst the fans along the entrance way. Guevara coached applause for Jericho from the crowd as he helped him to his feet. Jericho shoved him away. He left the ring, turning his back to Sammy and ignoring his pleading. The camera followed Jericho as he walked away from the ring, hands on his hips and head down.

(LeClair’s Analysis: You’ve gotta laugh at Chris Jericho finagling his band, Fozzy, into a live performance at Wembley Stadium. Then, you can laugh even harder at Jericho singing himself to the ring with Sammy Guevara awkwardly tailing him. There’s a certain lack of self awareness that made the whole thing extra cheeky, but who am I to judge? Cool moment for Jericho, even if I think the whole shtick is insanely silly. As for the match, I was shocked at how fast Will Ospreay came out of the gate. Jericho looked to be moving in slow motion – the disparity was clear. He slowed down tremendously after the opening beats and these two settled into what I think it is on the highest end of Jericho’s skill set at this point in his career. Strong action throughout, and a clear and decisive victory for Ospreay. Exactly what it needed to be.

My only knock on the match is the convoluted status of Jericho’s character and his involvement with Callis. Ospreay was clearly the fan favorite in England, and AEW should’ve anticipated that. The match didn’t need Callis’ involvement. Jericho even said himself during the establishing promo that the match had been in the works for years. Callis felt out of place at ringside, and Jericho seemed mis-cast. I think they’ve got some work to do on him coming out of this show.)

-The camera cut to ringside to show Excalibur and Taz for the first time. Excalibur tossed to Nigel McGuinness in the ring to “address the masses” at Wembley. Nigel announced the attendance as 81,035 – a new worldwide record for a pro wrestling event. “Thanks for house, Excalibur,” Taz laughed. Excalibur tossed to clips building the AEW Trios title match.

-The lights cut out and House of Black emerged, dressed in white and gold with Julia Hart trailing them. They left a lantern in front of the entrance in honor of Bray Wyatt. Cell phone lights lit the blackened stadium. The Acclaimed entered next to a strong reaction. Bowens punctuated Caster’s rap as Dasha announced that the Acclaimed have elected for the match to be no holds barred.

(8) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews w/ Julia Hart) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & “BAD ASS” BILLY GUNN – No Holds Barred AEW World Trios Championship match

All six wrestlers began to brawl immediately. Malakai Black hit a Moonsault off the apron onto Max Caster but landed awkwardly on his knee. Billy Gunn and Brody King did battle around the ring. Black seemed to be okay as he leapt back on the apron and to work Anthony Bowens. Billy Gunn returned to the ring, looking like he was going to fly onto the bodies below, but King cut him off. Brody thwarted Billy temporarily and dove through the middle rope onto the Acclaimed. Billy again looked prepared to dive, but Julia Hart leapt onto the apron and into the ring. Billy Gunn mimed “suck it” to her, and tripped her to the mat. The Acclaimed entered the ring and gave her a Scissor Me Timbers. Julia rolled to the outside in pain.

House of Black returned to the ring to continue the brawl as the match approached 3:00. The camera cut to Mercedes Mone watching from a sky box. The crowd let out a massive pop when they saw her on the screen. Brody King tossed Billy Gunn into the ringside barrier. In the ring, Matthews and Black beat down The Acclaimed. King began barking. The crowd joined him. He charged at a seated Gunn, who moved. King went crashing hard into the ringside barrier. Gunn shoved a chair right into the face of King.

Back in the ring, Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black came face to face with Billy Gunn. They pounced, beating him down in the corner. Gunn dodged a clothesline and hit a sloppy one of his own to both men. He dropped them with chops, then hit opposing corner splashes. Gunn tossed Matthews to the outside. He looked for a Famous-er on Black, but the champion moved. He went for the Black Mass, but Gunn ducked that. Anthony Bowens returned. He hit Black with the Arrival. Caster climbed the ropes for a Mic Drop, but Matthews pulled him down. Brody hit Bowens with a huge clothesline. Buddy hit Caster with a Meteora.

Anthony Bowens returned and beat down Matthews. “Everyone loves the Acclaimed!’ yet yelled, before getting cut down by Brody King. The big man beat down Bowens in the corner and began barking again, to the crowd’s delight. House of Black hit a triple hydra and covered Bowens. Caster just made the save at 7:10. Brody King retrieved a chain and wrapped it around his fist. Black lifted Bowens with his boot. King cracked Black in the head when Bowens moved. Max Caster clotheslined King to the outside. Gunn hit Buddy with a Famous-er and hooked the leg. Julia Hart dragged Aubrey Edwards to the outside after a two count.

Malakai Black returned to the ring and caught Gunn with Black Mass. He covered for a near fall. Excalibur said he may be the only man to withstand the kick. The Acclaimed hit tandem elbows on Black and Matthews. Bowens hit King with the Arrival. Caster flew from the top with the Mic Drop. He covered, but Brody King kicked out at one. Bowens kicked King repeatedly. Gunn hit him with the Famous-er. Bowens hit another Arrival. Caster hit another Mic Drop. All three men covered King for a three count.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn in 10:00 to win the AEW World Trios Championships

House of Black returned to the ring and ripped the titles from the hands of the Acclaimed. They approached them in the center of the ring, and handed over the titles to a chorus of “oh, scissor me daddy.” House of Black left the ring to the Acclaimed. Bowens grabbed a microphone. He said they promised to bring the titles to Gunn, and they did. He said he told London they’d bring the biggest scissor party ever to Wembley. “Scissor me, daddy ass!’ he yelled. Gunn obliged.

(LeClair’s Analysis: It was wise to place this in the semi-main event spot. Despite the foreboding nature of House of Black, there’s a levity to The Acclaimed that works well in the come down spot before a big main event. Pacing is key on a long show like this, and I thought they were smart to slot this in here. The match was fine, though I could’ve done without the Julia Hart spot. House of Black’s offense continues to be the most believable stuff in pro wrestling. I thought Billy Gunn worked a little more sloppily than usual, but it didn’t detract from the overall quality of the match. On the surface, I’m not opposed to the Acclaimed holding the Trios titles, but I do think another title change in relatively short order only served to further diminish the importance of another title in a company littered with unimportant titles. The House of Black’s reign, despite seeing plenty of dominant wins, never really felt significant of weighty enough and so their loss took on the properties. The post-match show of respect was intriguing, only that it opens up a new direction for Black and company. I’d like to see them branch off and get a focused push up the card.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the main event.

-Adam Cole headed to the ring first to a strong ovation. A thunderous “boom” rang out from the crowd as fireworks exploded from the perimeter of the open roof of Wembley Stadium. Cole proudly wore his newly won ROH Tag Team title belt. Suddenly, the lights of the stadium cut out. Fireflies filled the sea of black again. MJF rode a throne to the ring, adorned in his devil mask. Women bowed him as he descended the steps from his throne. MJF posed on the top rope before Justin Roberts gave Championship match introductions.

(9) MJF (c) vs. ADAM COLE – AEW World Championship match

The crowd popped as the bell rang. “This is big,” Taz surmised. MJF and Adam Cole soaked in the crowd, then stepped to the center of the ring and exchanged words. Taz said it’s no longer about friendships. Cole and MJF left the ring from opposite ends at the same time. They each retrieved their “Better Than You Bay Bay” t-shirt from underneath the ring. They each put it on to a big reaction, then opened up with some chain wrestling.

After reaching their first stand-off, Cole and MJF retreated briefly toward opposing corners. MJF extended his hand and shook Cole’s. Cole dropped down and Max did Ric Flair’s strut over him. Cole then got the better of MJF on a leap frog. He led the crowd in a massive “Adam Cole Bay Bay!” MJF cracked a smile. He led the crowd in a “sportsmanship” chant. He shook Cole’s hand, then poked him in the eye. Max shrugged. The crowd gave him a big “he’s a scumbag” chant.

MJF helped Cole to his feet, saying, “that’s one me, dude.” Cole punched Max in the face. They traded quick shots again. Cole the better of the champion and hit an Ushigoroshi for a cover and two count at 4:25. Cole tossed MJF into the corner and charged, but the champion moved. Max rushed at Cole. Adam pulled referee Bryce Remsburg in front of him. “What are you doing, man?” Max asked. Cole pulled MJF into the ring post.

Champion and challenger worked back to center and traded punches. Cole dropped MJF and threw his arms out. The crowd booed. He applied a grounded front head lock. MJF worked to his feet with relative ease and took wrist control. Max stepped on Cole’s foot. Cole ripped Max to the mat by the hair. The crowd booed again. Max kipped up and ripped Cole to the mat by the hair, returning the favor. Taz said you don’t want to play dirty with MJF, because he’s the master of it. Cole rolled to the outside.

Max thought about diving onto Cole, but stopped himself. Cole returned to the ring and gave him a Superkick. “I’m better than you, and you know it!” he told the champion. Cole ripped Max’s shirt off and tossed it outside. He stomped at Max. MJF shot to his feet and invited Cole to come at him. MJF tossed Cole to the corner and mounted him for a serious of big punches. He bit Cole’s forehead, then whipped him hard into the opposing turnbuckle. MJF climbed to the middle turnbuckle to solicit another huge babyface reaction from the crowd. Cole rolled to the outside again.

“Dive, dive, dive!” the crowd chanted at the champion. MJF looked nervous, but obliged. He came up looking stunned. Max tossed Cole into the ring for a cover and two count at 9:30. MJF continued to will the crowd to his favor. He leapt over Cole into a sunset flip cover. Cole turned it over for one of his own. The two traded half a dozen covers for variations of one and two counts. Back to their feet, Cole hit a pump kick. He dove onto Max’s shoulders, but MJF spiked him with a hard Powerbomb and stack pin for a two count. Remsburg began to count both men down.

The champion met the referee’s count at five and climbed to the middle rope. He dove at Cole, but the challenger blocked his offense and tossed him onto the apron for the Heatseeker. Cole covered for a near fall. “Are you kidding me?” he questioned Remsburg. Cole tossed Max to the floor and dragged him toward the ring steps. Cole delivered a Brainbuster onto the top step. Taz said it was right in front MJF’s parents. Nigel said Cole is concerned for the condition of his friend. Cole returned to the ring and Remsburg began counting the champion out. Max hadn’t moved at a count of seven. In the silence after nine, Max shot to his feet and threw his body under the bottom rope to break the count.

For some reason, Cole looked upset that Friedman answered the count. He sized Max up for the Panama Sunrise, but MJF collapsed and fell to the outside again. Cole went to retrieve him. MJF tripped Cole up by the foot. Max cleared off the announcers desk. There was a cut on his shoulder. MJF dragged Cole onto the table. “You have to do this, it’s for the title, Max.” He turned Cole over for a Tombstone, but thought better of it. He put Cole down. Nigel admonished MJF. Max walked around ringside, incensed. Cole grabbed him and pulled him onto the table. Cole delivered the same Tombstone MJF couldn’t commit to executing.

Excalibur noted the steel support beam in the middle of the announcers desk. He said MJF’s head landed right on it. Cole tossed the champion into the ring and covered him for a two count just past 16:30. The two men traded punches from their knees. Cole established control with a series of forearms to the jaw. MJF managed to thumb Cole’s eye. Cole hit a pump kick. Max hit a rolling elbow. Cole hit a Canadian Destroyer. Max landed on his feet and threw a desperation Superkick. Both men were down in the center.

“This is awesome!” the crowd roared. Cole and MJF pulled themselves up against opposing ropes. They yelled “double clothesline!” in tandem. They hit the ropes and hit it, landing on top of each other for a double three count.

WINNER: Draw in 19:04

Adam Cole stole the microphone from Justin Roberts. “No way, no freaking way. Five more minutes!” he yelled. MJF looked around. “No,” he shook his head, “we’re going until we’ve got a winner in f—ing Wembley!” The crowd roared.

Cole rolled up MJF immediately for a two count. MJF reversed it. They traded a couple more covers. Cole got pushed into Bryce Remsburg, knocking him to the mat. MJF grabbed a chair from ringside. He tossed it at Cole. Cole caught it and tossed it back. They played hot potato with the chair while Remsburg slowly pulled himself to his feet. Max feigned swinging the chair, and Cole dropped to the mat to avoid it. Max put the chair over his head, shrugged, and laid down. Bryce came to to accuse Cole of a chair shot. Max rolled Cole up for a two count. He tossed him to the apron and delivered a Heatseeker for a near fall.

MJF brought Cole t the apron as the match crossed 21:30. He tried to hoist Cole up for a release German Suplex on the apron, but he grabbed at his neck, selling the Piledriver from earlier in the match. Cole hit Max with a Straight Jacket Suplex on the apron instead. He called for, and hit Panama Sunrise off the apron and onto the floor. Cole dragged the dead weight of MJF back toward the ring and tossed him inside. He hooked the leg for a very close near fall.

Friedman was laid out in the ring as Adam Cole sat perched on the middle turnbuckle, stalking the champion. MJF rose and Cole jumped. Max moved, shoving Bryce into position. Cole gave Remsburg the Panama Sunrise. MJF pulled the Dynamite Diamond Ring out of his trunks. He looked around at the crowd, who encouraged him to use it. Max looked like he could cry. He put the ring away. Roderick Strong slid in the ring. He spun Max around and kicked him between the legs.

“What are you doing, Roddy?” Cole yelled. Realizing, though, that he had an opportunity, he rushed to the corner. He hit the Panama Sunrise on MJF, then followed up with the Boom Kick. Cole hooked the leg. Bryce crawled over and began to count, but MJF just barely got his shoulder up before three. The match crossed 26:00. Roderick Strong tossed the AEW Championship to Cole. “Do it! I’m your best friend!” he exclaimed. Cole looked at the title. He removed his t-shirt and picked up the title. Cole sized up MJF, but doubt crept onto his face. Cole tossed the title out of the ring.

Roderick Strong left ringside in disgust. “Get out of here!” Cole yelled. MJF pulled Cole into a small package roll up for a three count.

WINNER: MJF in 27:26 to retain the AEW World Championship

Cole looked shocked. There was a noticeable hush among the crowd. Cole rolled to the corner, tears in his eyes. MJF crawled to Adam. “It could’ve went either way! These people still love you!” Max told Cole that he got lucky. The crowd chanted “hug it out.” MJF rolled to the outside and retrieved the ROH Tag Team titles. Cole threw them out of the ring. A silence fell over the crowd. MJF’s face curled into sadness. “Oh, I get it. You were never my friend. You just wanted that,” he pointed to the AEW title. “Then take it!” He tossed the title at Cole.

MJF stood up, walked to the center of the ring and turned his back to Cole. He held his arms out and invited Cole to hit him with the title. Roderick Strong returned, leaping up on the apron and instructing him to do it. Cole let the moment linger. He threw the title down. MJF turned around and the two hugged to a massive ovation. Confetti fell from the rafters and the two celebrated to their music.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought this was a tremendous main event for a number of reasons. I’ve been highly critical of the MJF/Adam Cole storyline from the start. Despite being consistently entertained by their buddy comedy antics and brooding summer bro-mance, I remained steadfast in the belief that it was unbecoming of a world title program and the eventual split would either be tired and predictable, or greatly damaging to Adam Cole. I thought for sure that we’d see an end to their friendship today, and was curious to see how they pulled it off. Instead, they pivoted and did the absolute right thing – they didn’t do it! Look, AEW has caught some lightning in a bottle here. Fans love MJF, they love Adam Cole, and they Love MJF and Adam Cole together. This is AEW’s answer to the Bloodline – a long, running, multi-faceted, intricately layered story that exists both in and out of the wrestling ring. Don’t get me wrong – it’s decidedly different, and nowhere near as in-depth or long (yet), but it’s comparable in nature and building audience intrigue.

I loved the way they told the story of the match. Rather than have these two work from even footing, teasing dissension along the way, they cast Adam Cole as the heel. As the challenger looking to win his first AEW World title, Cole was willing to resort to desperation violence and up the ante repeatedly in order to win. He’d studied Max and knew that the champion would do whatever it took to retain, and so he viewed his aggression as fair game.

On the flip side, MJF was sitting pretty atop the mountain. He’s secure in his ability, and though he loves Adam, he probably still thinks he’s better than him. He knows that he can beat Cole by being himself, without even having to resort to the aggression he might against another opponent, one whom he dislikes. He’s willing to pull from his old bag of tricks, like an eye poke, but he isn’t willing to go as far as to clock his friend with the diamond ring.

Both Cole and MJF are presented with multiple opportunities throughout the course of the match to use a weapon, or steal a win some nefarious means. When push comes to shove, neither can do it. Each time, it comes closer and closer to costing them a win, until finally, it does. This was the closest AEW has ever come to a WWE style Pay-Per-View main event, and I thought it worked tremendously well on a card filled from top to bottom with hardcore violence and top-notch, fast paced athleticism. My only criticism, and it’s relatively small, was the hokey nature of the double clothesline spot leading to the double pin. I get why they did it, but I think the match hit on all cylinders without it.)

Excalibur announced that AEW would return to Wembley Stadium on August 25th, 2024 for another All In event as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Like most AEW Pay-Per-Views, my qualms and criticism lay almost exclusively in the world and card building and not with the action itself. As a show in a vacuum, All In was a blast from start to finish. Tremendous wrestling set against a breathtaking, historic atmosphere. There was nothing AEW could have done today to truly make up for the lackluster events leading up to the show, but they came as close as they could. Throughout the event, the atmosphere consistently reminded me that while everything I was seeing was great, it could have been even better. A return to Wembley next year should necessitate a better job by creative in getting the card to feel more special, given that the newness of the first-ever event will have worn off. I hope that’s the case, because this could become a staple, and hugely exciting tradition for AEW for years to come. Easy thumbs up.