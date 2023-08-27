C.M. Punk and Jack Perry reportedly get into physical altercation backstage at All In

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk reportedly had a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage right before Punk wrestled Samoa Joe in the opening match at AEW’s All in PPV today.

There are no details on the incident available yet, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted on X (Twitter) that Punk and Perry had a physical altercation backstage today. Perry wrestled on the Zero Hour pre-show where he defended the FTW Championship against Hook. Right before Hook reversed Perry with a suplex onto the windshield of a limo that Perry arrived in, Perry looked at the camera and said, “It’s real glass, cry me a river.”

Punk and Perry had a disagreement recently behind the scenes during an episode of Collision when Perry wanted to use real glass in a segment that was going to be shot for a segment. A report from Fightful Select detailed that Punk did not like that Perry wanted to use real glass for the segment and he believed that Perry wanted to use it so that he could avoid coming to work the next week.

Punk also was upset because he believed that the spot showed that Perry disregarded production, doctors, and Tony Schiavone’s advice not to do the spot. The report indicated that Punk calmly told everyone that Collision doesn’t do this and Perry could stay on the Wednesday show (Dynamite) if he didn’t like it. According to the report, Perry threw a temper tanrtrum over the spot not being cleared.

There’s a possibility that this is an angle to build a match between Punk and Perry. AEW has used behind the scenes incidents in the past to create a buzz and make grudges seem more “real.”