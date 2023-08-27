FTR beat Young Bucks to retain AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW All In PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship today defeating The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) at the AEW All In PPV

The finish saw FTR counter a Meltzer Driver attempt by The Young Bucks into the Shatter Machine for the pin on Nick Jackson. Leading up to the finish, both teams got several convincing nearfalls using each other’s signature manuevers. After the match, The Young Bucks blew off a handshake offer from FTR.