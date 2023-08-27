News Ticker

FTR beat Young Bucks to retain AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW All In PPV

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (X: @SR_Torch)

August 27, 2023

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship today defeating The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) at the AEW All In PPV

The finish saw FTR counter a Meltzer Driver attempt by The Young Bucks into the Shatter Machine for the pin on Nick Jackson. Leading up to the finish, both teams got several convincing nearfalls using each other’s signature manuevers. After the match, The Young Bucks blew off a handshake offer from FTR.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*