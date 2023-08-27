AEW ALL IN RESULTS (8/27): Keller’s report on Wembley Stadium event headlined by MJF vs. Adam Cole for AEW World Title, plus CM Punk, Sting, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Young Bucks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ALL IN PPV REPORT

AUGUST 27, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND AT WEMBLEY STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

PRE-SHOW – “ZERO HOUR”

Hosts: Renee Paquette, Kip Sabian

[HOUR ONE]

-The two-hour pre-show began with an image of a largely empty Wembley Stadium starting to fill.

-Renee Paquette and Kip Sabian were joined at the host desk by Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo. Renee began by quoting Windham Rotunda: “Wresting is not a love story. It’s a fairy tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize the punchlines. A fantasy that mots people can’t understand. And a spectacle no one can deny.” Wight called it “a moment in history.” Renee ran down the line-up.

-R.J. City walked through a “royal box” in Wembley. He talked about the history of the venue as he walked into the main open air part of thes stadium. He said the circumference is one kilometer. He said there are over 2,600 bathrooms in the arena. He said might need one soon because he’s so excited.

-The panel discussion continued with video packages previewing key matches interspersed. Renee, when speaking of Christian, said he has entered his “P.O.S.” era. Wight said he’d say he’s in the “parasite era.”

-They eventually went to ringside to the announce desk with Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone. Excalibur talked about big news for All Out, which is that Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro would be wrestling next weekend.

-They went live to the ring where Powerhouse Hobbs stood. He said it’s the biggest show in pro wrestling history, so everybody needs to listen to him. He said he has a contract for the match at All Out against Miro, but he said Miro hasn’t signed it yet. He said he’s going back to America because they don’t deserve to see him. Miro’s theme then played and he walked out through the entrance tunnel. (The entrance stage is pretty minimal, likely in the interest of not blocking seats that could get AEW over the 80,000 attendance figure.) Miro and Hobbs faced off mid-ring. Hobbs teased leaving, but then charged at Miro. Miro met him with punches and knocked him out of the ring. Miro then began nailing security guys with clotheslines as they charged at him one at a time. Hobbs tried to get back to the ring, but was also pushed back by security. Miro confirmed he’ll face him next week and he will make him humble.

-More video packages aired.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and said it’s wonderful being in London. Jeff Jarrett’s music interrupted. He walked out with Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh. Jarrett took a ton of localized digs at the U.K. and turned the United States heel in the process by bragging that the U.S. wrestling fans “are better than you morons.” He said American wrestlers absolutely paved the way for this event.” He said it wasn’t Big Daddy or Haystacks or one wrestler from World of Sport. He said American promoters are responsible for pro wrestling being popular worldwide. He listed various regional promoters, such as the Grahams in Florida, the Von Erich’s in Texas, the Crocketts in the Carolinas. Fans chanted “Shut the f—up!” He said the Jarretts paved the way for this event. Paul Wight made his way to the ring to his entrance theme, joined by Anthony Ogogo and Grado. They beat up the heel faction. Wight knocked out Singh with a punch. Grado bashed Jarrett with his own guitar.

[HOUR TWO]

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Renee and Kip continued to comment in between video packages. R.J. interviews some excited fans.

(A) AUSSIE OPEN (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. MJF & ADAM COLE – ROH World Tag Team Title match

Aussie Open came out first, even though they’re the champions who usually come out last. Then MJF and Cole made their entrance to the mix of both of their entrance themes, perhaps for the last time. The announcers talked about their friendship. As MJF and Cole were striking a pose mid-ring, Aussie Open attacked them. Fans booed.

Davis threw MJF into the ring and the ref (ridiculously) rewarded the heels for their pre-match attack by calling for the bell with MJF out on his back without giving MJF or Cole as chance to recover. Davis scored a two count. Fletcher then applied a side headlock.

The commentators analyzed the strategy of MJF and Cole in light of having to wrestle each other later. MJF made a brief comeback and teased a Kangaroo Kick. Fans chanted “Kangaroo Kick.” Fletcher and Davis took control again. MJF leaped and hot-tagged in Cole to cheers.

Cole encouraged MJF to dive through the ropes. MJF was hesitant , but as he ran the ropes to do it, Aussie Open attacked Cole. Then they stereo superkicked MJF in the ring and took control again. They gave MJF an Aussie Arrow and scored a near fall. MJF came back and landed a Kangaroo Kick on both Fletcher and Davis. He shook the ropes frenetically in celebration. MJF tagged in Cole and then they double-clotheslined Fletcher for the win.

WINNERS: Cole & MJF in 8:00 to capture the ROH Tag Team Titles.

-More panel discussions and video packages with promos aired.

(B) HOOK vs. JACK PERRY – FTW Title match

Jim Ross joined in on commentary. As Hook made his entrance, Taz said the FTW Title has never been defended outside of the U.S. When Perry’s entrance theme played, fans booed. Perry was driven into the stadium in a limousine. As Perry got out of the limo on the outer perimeter of the field, Hook came after him and they brawled. The limo was an older model, which meant it wasn’t going to come out of this unscathed. Hook opened a door and whipped Perry into it. Perry “retreated” to the roof of the limo. Hook met him up there. Perry suplexed Hook on the roof. Hook slippped to the hood.

Perry landed a Rolling Thunder flip senton RVD style onto Hook on the hood, then scored a two count on the floor. Perry yelled into the camera, “You know what this is here? Real glass! Go cry me a river!” (A reference to C.M. Punk not wanting Perry to use real glass recently. Comments like that have to make Tony Khan proud of his wrestlers’ commitment to working toward locker room harmony. Or, perhaps, they’re working everyone at this point to set up a match at All Out next weekend.) Hook countered Perry and put him through the windshield with a Fisherman’s Buster. Hook scored a two count on the hood.

They fought to ringside where Perry gave Hook a draping DDT off the ringside barricade. Hook was bleeding from his left shoulder blade area on his back. Perry set up a Coast to Coast dropkick into a trash can placed against Hook in a corner, but then jumped off the top rope and looked at the crowd, who booed his decision not to go through with it. Hook fought back, but Perry scored a two count with a German Suplex. Ross said, “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel offensively and give something a cute name, for God’s sakes.”

Perry landed a Tiger Driver a minute later, although he slipped a little on the lift. It led to a two count. Perry taunted the crowd and then bashed Hook with a trash can. Hook avoided a moonsault and then clotheslined Perry, who flip bumped. Hook bashed Perry over the head with a trash can. He followed with some forearms and then applied Red Rum mid-ring for the tapout win.

WINNER: Hook in 8:00 to capture the FTW Title.

-More video packages aired.

-They went to ringside where Nigel McGuinness joined Excalibur and Ross on commentary.

[MAIN PPV SHOW]

-They showed the exterior of the stadium and then moved to a view of the main stadium with fans all the way to the last row.

(1) C.M. PUNK vs. SAMOA JOE – AEW “Real World Title” match

Joe made his entrance first, carrying his ROH TV Title with him. The ring announcer introduced Punk as the “Real World Champion.” Excalibur said Punk calls himself the Real World Champion because he was never defeated for the AEW World Title. He said the title was vacated due to injury. A fan held up a sign behind Punk as he entered the ring that said, “The Best in the World… At Being a Bitch.” The ref held up the “Real World Title” belt as if it’s official. The graphic on the screen did put quote marks around “Real World Championship.”

They fought at ringside a few minutes in. Punk was bleeding from the forehead early. Back in the ring, Joe chopped away at Punk and knocked him onto his back. Joe played to the crowd. Most fans stood and cheered. Punk stood and fought back, but Joe dropped him hard with a back elbow. Ross said Joe was dominating with his size and power early. Joe landed a leaping enzuigiri. Blood poured out of Punk’s forehead.

After avoiding a Muscle Buster, Punk made a full comeback and played to the crowd, including obnoxiously cupping his ears before hitting a legdrop for a one count. Punk looked around in shockJoe stood and pointed at Punk and yelled, “You!” That was another signature moment in a formula Hogan match. Joe delivered a powerbomb unto a leverage cover for a two count. Joe transitioned into an STF mid-ring. Punk came back and charged at Joe, but Joe landed an STJoe out of the corner. He set up a Muscle Buster in the corner, but Punk collapsed onto the ring apron. Joe set up Punk for a superplex. Punk bit Joe’s forehead and then landed his Pepsi Plunge off the second rope for the win.

WINNER: Punk in 14:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. The blood from Punk added drama. Punk played into the pro-Joe crowd the most the match progressed. This was a good match to open with. It wasn’t paced in a way that would wear out the crowd early in a long show, but it was hard-hitting and fans were emotionally invested.)

-A video package previewed the next match.

(2) KENNY OMEGA & KOTA IBUSHI & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & vs. JAY WHITE & JUICE ROBINSON & TAKESHITA (w/Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn)

Don Callis joined in on commentary. After a variety of exchanges with various wrestlers, Omega landed a running leaping flip dive at ringside. The heels soon took over on Omega, stomping away at him in their corner. Callis said they’re targeting previously injured areas of Omega, touting that he knows more about Omega than anyone. Takeshita hit the ropes hard and fast before taking Omega down with a flying lariet. White tagged in and settled into a headlock on Omega.

Ibushi and Omega set up a spot where they both climbed to the top rope in two corners to leap to the floor. Ibushi slipped a little but still hit a moonsault press at ringside. Ibushi, Omega, and Hangman gathered at ringside and threw White into the ring. Some fans chanted, “Golden Lovers!” Ross complained about there being too many men in the ring as the ref stood by and watched Omega, Ibushi, and Hangman take turns hitting moves on White leading to a near fall.

Omega hit Snap Dragons against White and Juice, but Takeshita entered and gave Omega a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. He went for a power drive knee, but Omega blocked it and kneed Takeshita in the back of his head. He followed with a poison rana for a two count. Juice interfered to block an Omega move on Takeshita out of the corner.

When Hangman set up a Buckshot Lariat on Takeshita, the Gunns delayed him. Hangman moonsaulted onto both Gunns at ringside. Hangman went for a Buckshot, but White countered it. Chaos ensued with Omega entering the fray. Omega and Ibushi double-teamed Takeshita, but Takeshita broke free from a Golden Trigger attempt. Ross cantankerously asked, “Why is everything golden?” Hangman caught Takeshita from behind with a Buckshot Lariat, then tagged in Omega.

Omega played to the crowd as he set up Takeshita. White entered and went for a Blade Runner. Omega blocked it and then hit White with a V-Trigger. Takeshita rolled up Omega and yanked on his tights for the three count.

WINNERS: White & Juice & Takeshita in 21:00. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild match with a ton of fun one-on-one exchanges along with of course the “who’s the legal man anyway?” chaos that drives Ross and others a little bonkers. This was a treat for fans of all these wrestelrs with so much history in New Japan and, more recently, AEW. Makes sense that Takeshita got the win, although the roll-up leverage three count felt less-than-satisfying given the big moves hit prior.)

(3) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Ross said FTR remind him of the Midnight Express. It didn’t seem on TV there was a strong leaning by the crowd for one team or the other. An “FTR / Go Young Bucks!” dueling chant broke out early. Nick hit a corkscrew dive over the top rope onto Dax and Cash at ringside. FTR got in sustained offense against Cash for several minutes. Cash eventually hot-tagged in Dax who went to work on both Bucks. The Bucks eventually took over against Dax for a few minutes. Nick mistakenly clotheslined Matt. Dax piledrove Nick with Cash providing a leaping spike for added force for a near fall.

A minute later, FTR went for a Shatter Machine on Matt, but Nick broke it up with a superkick. Matt landed a superkick for a near fall. Dax ducked a BTE Trigger and the Bucks’ knees collided. FTR then gaev Matt an FTR Tigger. They kissed Matt’s cheeks and landed Shatter Machine. Excalibur, ANNOYINGLY, gave away the kickout by saying, “And FTR retain!” even before the ref counted one, giving away there’d be a kickout. (*Sigh*)

Nick and Dax tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Matt avoided a top rope 450 by Cash and then the Bucks landed two BTE Triggers “to steal it,” according to Excalibur, but Cash kicked out. A “This is awesome! / Fight Forever!” chant broke out. (Which is it?) FTR then hit Nick with a Shatter Machine (and since it was the actual finish, Excalibur didn’t say that would be FTR retaining until the third hand slap).

Nigel asked if there’s any doubt who the best team is. Excalibur said their names are itched in stone as the best not just in AEW, but anywhere. Ross said if FTR are no. 1, then the Bucks at 1A. FTR wanted a mid-ring handshake, but the Bucks turned away and left the ring. Fans “oo0h’d.”

WINNERS: FTR in 22:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent tag match. It didn’t jump out to me as their best, but maybe the stadium setting – which is visually awesome, but dampens the intensity of crowd heat – factored into that. Still, a very very good match that was in the range of the high expectations anytime these two teams battle. I wonder if the Bucks leaning that heel continues beyond this situation.)

(4) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA & SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. CHUCK TAYLOR & TRENT BERETTA & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO & ORANGE CASSIDY & EDDIE KINGSTON – Stadium Stampede match

Kingston charged at Claudio during his ring entrance just as Roberts began introducing him. A few minutes into the wild brawl, Penta hit Santana with an unprotected chairshot to the head. They cut to a split-screen of a brawl with Claudio and Kingston brawling backstage nead Yuta and Taylor.

Mox took some skewers out of his bag. Penta grabbed them and stabbed them into the head of Moxley. They stuck in his skin. Penta then scored a near fall. Petna set up two chairs mid-ring. Santana entered the ring and gave double middle fingers to Penta before beating onhim. They cut to Kingston and Claudio brawling in the second tier of the stadium. Santana piledrove Penta onto a broken chair. Penta sold it like he was legit hurt. The ringside medical team checked on him and then helped him to the back. Mox then raked barbed wire across the head of Trent.

They went to a split-screen of action in the stands and in the ring. They also cut to a view of Chuck and Claudio brawling in an executive concourse area. Kingston also brawled with Yuta in that area. Back in the ring, Mox knocked Trent off the top rope and theback of his head landed on a ladder bridged over the top rope. Yikes. Nigel said this is very hard to watch. Santana and Ortiz powerbombed Chuck into a ladder leaning in the corner. Mox slammed Beretta onto a barbed wire board.

Mox landed a leaping piledriver on ringside steps. Cassidy was bleeding heavily from the forehead as Ortiz beat on him at ringside. Claudio dragged Trent up the aisle where Yuta and Taylor were battling. Mox joined them. Trent’s mom Sue drive up in a white mini fan. “It’s Suuuuue!” exclaimed Schiavone, who chuckled afterward. “Who knew that Sue had a UK driver’s license,” said Excalibur. Trent and Chuck went to Sue in her mini fan. Sue handed them a cookie sheet with baked goods. He bashed Claudio with them. Mox raked Cassidy’s head with a fork.

Alex Abrahantes showed up with Penta Obscuro. Excalibur said he was looking for revenge for what happened to Penta El Zero Miedo earlier. Penta sunset flip opwerbombed Santana off a ladder on the entrance stage through two tables. Back in the ring, the Best Friends and Cassidy hugged Yuta mid-ring. They went to the wide camera angle and zoom as Excalibur said, “You’ve got to give the people what they want!”

Yuta grabbed a screwdriver and charged at Taylor. Taylor ducked and gave Yuta a leaping piledriver. Claudio gave Cassidy his giant swing mid-ring. Ortiz and Beretta crashed through a table at ringside. Claudio went for a move on Cassidy, but Cassidy slipped free and hit three Orange Punches for a near fall.

Cassidy brought a bucket with a glass bottle in it. He wrapped his hand in duct tape sticky side outl, then punched the bottle and rubbed his fist in the broken glass so the glass stuck to the tape. He then swung at Claudio, but Mox intercepted. Mox leaned a barbed wire table in the corner. Cassidy landed a tornado DDT. Claudio gave Cassidy a lift-and-drop European uppercut.

Kingston made his way to the ring, chair in hand, and bashed Claudio in the ring with it over and over. Cassidy then hit the Orange Punch with the glass fist for the win.

WINNERS: Cassidy & Beretta & Taylor & Moxley & Kingston in 22:00.

(5) HIKARU SHIDA vs. BRIT BAKER vs. SARAYA vs. TONI STORM – AEW Women’s Title match

Storm and Saraya worked together at first against Shida. Baker intervened. Baker and Storm fought at ringside where Saraya’s mother held onto Baker. Storm went for a forearm, but Baker ducked and then Storm hit Saraya’s mom. Saraya was fuming mad at Storm. Storm tried to explain herself in the ring. Saraya grabbed her hair and hit her. They exchanged strikes.

Ruby Soho ran to the ring to try to play peacemaker. Storm hit Soho, but immediately seemed to regret it. Saraya superkicked Storm. Shida returned to the ring with a flying dropkick to Saraya. Baker superkicked Storm, but knocked her onto Saraya for a near fall. Saraya got mad at Storm for trying to get the pin there. Saraya put Storm in a suspended sharpshooter. Baker stomped Storm’s head into the mat to break the hold, then scored a near fall.

Baker pulled out her glove and put it on, signalling for the Lock Jaw. Shida attacked Baker as she postured to preview her hold. Shida slammed Baker onto Saraya with a Falcon Arrow. She climbed to the top rope and landed a meteora. Shida kicked Saraya and made the cover, but Baker broke it up. Baker attempted a Lock Jaw seconds later. Shida leveraged Baker’s shoulders back for a near fall. Storm entered with the title belt, but Saraya sprayed her in the face and scored the pin.

Saraya celebrated with her family afterward and then cried as fans stood and cheered.

WINNER: Saraya in 9:00 to win the AEW World Title. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: This was seen as the “obvious” finish going into the match because of the location of the venue, but it just seemed Saraya hadn’t been portrayed at all as aiming for the title lately and she’d been inactive with injury issues, and the momentum character-wise seemed to be with Storm. I don’t know where this leaves The Outcasts, but they were dysfunctional in this match.)

(6) CHRISTIAN CAGE & SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. STING & DARBY ALLIN – Coffin Match

Flash Garments and D.J. Whoo Kid played as Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Then Christian made his entrance. They went to a cinematic video of Joker Sting and Darby. Sting said, “It’s beyond just time, it’s showtime!” The sky had darkened enough for a cool enviroment as fans pulled out their phone flashlights for the Sting and Darby entrance to “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica.

Sting and Christian threw Sesrve and Darby out of the ring in the opening seconds, then turned to face each other. Swerve intervened and pulled Sting away. Sting clotheslined Swerve. Darby opened the lid of the coffin and pulled out black jackets with thumb tacks attacked. Sting hit an interfering Nana with a cricket bat. He bashed Swerve next. Then Darby gave Sting the jacket.

Christian and Swerve speared Darby and Sting. Swerve dragged Sting out of the ring and beat on him at ringside. Christian, meanwhile, taped Darby’s wrists together behind his back. Swerve shoved a cricket bat into Sting’s chest. Darby avoided a charging Christian and then springboard backflipped onto Christian, hands taped up still. He dove onto Swerve at ringside. Sting then took off the tape as Nigel talked about the dangers of what Darby just did. Sting tried to slam Swerve into the casket, but Christian closed the door first.

Christian stomped away at Darby in the ring as Swerve and Nana set up a table at ringside. Darby made a comeback against Christian, but Swerve gave him a snake eyes to take control. Darby landed a stunner on the ring apron. Sting leaped off the ring apron onto Swerve on the table. The table didn’t break. Sting decided to try again, and this time when he landed on Swerve, the table broke that time. Darby put Christian on a chair at ringside and leaped off the top rope with a dropkick.

Sting and Darby nearly closed the casket lid on Christian, but then Luchasaurus showed up and prevented it. Luchasaurus threw Darby like a dart head first into the casket leaning against the ring. Luchasaurus called for Darby to stand. Nick Wayne showed up with a skateboard, but Luchasaurus chokeslammed Wayne on it. Luchasaurus carried him to the back. Excalibur wondered what kind of evil Luchasaurus has planned for Wayne.

Sting rammed Christian into the casket. Sting and Darby put the casket flat on the ground. Sting put Swerve on the casket. Swerve balanced and teetered on it. Darby went for a coffin drop, but Swerve moved, to Darby crashed onto it and dented it. Sting hit Stinger Splashes against Christian and Swerve in opposite corners, then stacked them in the corner and splashed both of them. He then put Christian in a Scorpion Death Lock mid-ring. Excalibur said submissions don’t count. Swerve broke it up with a chair. Sting no-sold it and then shoved Swerve into the corner. Christian hit Sting between the legs with the cricket bat. Swerve leaped off the top rope with a Double Stomp onto Sting.

Christian slid the casket into the ring and then threw Darby into the ringside barricade. In the ring, Swerve threw Sting into the casket. Instead of closing the lid, Swerve held up the bat and threw it into the casket with Sting. “Are we seeing the end of the Icon!?” asked Nigel. When Swerve closed the lid, Sting used the bat to prevent the lid from closing. Sting crawled out of the casket. Swerve put Sting onto the casket and then climbed to the top rope. When he leaped with a 450 splash, Sting moved. Darby battled back at ringside with an eye rake and then he KO’d Christian with the TNT Title belt.

Sting gave Swerve a Scorpion Death Drop onto the casket, hitting his own back on the side of the casked as he landed. Sting put Swerve in the casket and closed the lid, but Swerve put his fingers out to prevent it from closing completely. Sting slammed the casket lid on Swerve as he tried to leave. Darby landed a Coffin Drop and then put Swerve back in and closed the lid to win.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild and fun match, although there are moments where you just cringe for Sting and Darby in certain places.)

(7) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. WILL OSPREAY (w/Don Callis)



Jericho sang “Judas” on his way to the ring with Sammy by his side as band played live on the stage. Ospreay got big cheers coming out. Ospreay landed a Sky Twitter Press off the top rope onto Jericho at ringside a minute in. Jericho landed hard. Ospreay threw Jericho into the ring and then springboarded with a flying forearm for a two count.

When Callis climbed onto the ring apron during the match, Guevara hit Ospreay with Jericho’s baseball bat. Ospreay recovered and hit a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Jericho landed a Codebreaker and a sloppy OsCutter. He crawled over to make the cover and got just a one count.

Ospreay rallied, but Jericho low-kicked him, which the ref didn’t see. Jericho hit a Judas Effect and scored a near fall. Ospreay rallied with a series of moves including a Storm breaker for a near fall. Jericho gave Ospreay a middle finger. Ospreay hit him with his Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker for a three count.

WINNER: Ospreay in 15:00.

-After the match, Guevara tried to console Jericho. Jericho shoved him away, seemingly more out of frustration with himself than Guevara. He dropped to the floor as Guevara threw his hands up in the ring.

-They went to Excalibur who said we have had “a historic” and then “corrected himself” to the incorrect “an historic” night so far. He threw to Nigel in the ring. He announced there were 81,035 fans in attendance. He said it’s a new worldwide record for paid fans for a pro wrestling event.

(8) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & “BAD ASS” BILLY GUNN vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brodie King & Buddy Matthews)

Max Caster’s rap on his way to the ring, making a lot of British pop culture references. They announced that the special stip would be “no holds barred.” When Julia Hart entered the ring early, Caster and Billy spread her legs. Bowens leaped off the top rope and landed a legdrop to Julia’s crotch. House of Black took over for a while. Brodie charged at Billy at ringside, but Billy moved. They showed Mercedes Monet in the crowd smiling and watching.

Later Brodie mistakenly hit Malakai with a chain. Caster went after Brodie and clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Bowens and Caster double-teamed Brodie with two Fameassers. Brodie then delivered a Fameassers. Julia yanked the ref out of the ring during the count. The announcers pointed out the match is “anything goes.” Black hit Billy with his spinning hook kick for a near fall. Billy is tall enough that Black didn’t quite get high enough to nail it. The House of Black triple-teamed Billy, but Caster and Bowens intervened. Bowens slammed Brodie and then Caster landed his top rope Mic Drop elbow. Brodie kicked out at one. Caster was shocked.

Bowens threw a series of kicks as Brodie. Billy hit another Fameasser. Bowens slammed Brodie with another Arrival, and then Caster landed a Mic Drop. Billy and Caster piled on top and assured the three count. They showed Monet again.

WINNERS: Acclaimed & Gunn in 11:00 to capture the Trios Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: What you’d expect here. They “protected” Brodie by having him take a lot of punishments and kicking out and then a lot more punishment including a series of Fameassers and Mic Drops.)

-Afterward, House of Black yanked the belts back and approached Acclaimed and Billy. Fans sang, “Oh, scissors me, Daddy!” They handed them the belts and left, perhaps a sign they’ll be framed as babyfaces going forward. Bowens told Billy they assured him he’d have gold around his waist again. He said they promised 80,000 people “the biggest scissor party on Earth.” He asked Wembley to “throw those scissors up.”

(9) MJF vs. ADAM COLE – AEW World Hvt. Title match

After a video package on this match, Cole made his traditional ring entrance. MJF was carried out on a throne wearing a devil mask again. Women in masks bowed as MJF walked past them as he entered the ring. During ring entrances, MJF yanked one of his arms out of his jacket when it got stuck. Taz said his jacket applied a wristlock.

After the bell rang, they both put on their t-shirts. Nigel said they’re sending a signal that they’re going to have a fair match without any cheapshots. “I’m not buying it for a second,” Nigel said. MJF started a chant of “Sportsmanship!” with a smile on his face. He then poked Cole in the eyes and smiled. A fan held up a sign that said, “He’s my scumbag!” MJF offered his hand to Cole who was sitting in the corner checking his eyesight. “That’s on me, friend,” said MJF. Cole slapped him and went on a flurry of offense including an enzuigiri and a shoulder breaker for a two count.

Cole pulled the ref into MJF’s path in the corner a minute later. MJF asked what he was doing. Cole went back on the attack, yanking MJF by his trunks into the corner. He settled into a headlock and yanked on MJF’s hair when MJF tried to escape.

Cole caught MJF with a superkick as MJF was running the ropes. Cole said, “We may be friends, but I’m better than you!”

MJF landed a dive through the ropes at ringside. MJF looked stunned that he pulled off the move. MJF threw Cole back into the ring and scored a two count. MJF soaked up the situation before standing. Cole reversed MJF into the corner, but MJF kicked Cole’s arms off the ropes and sunset flipped Cole. They went back and forth with one counts over and over.

Cole went for a leapfrog, but MJF caught him and powerbombed him, but lost his grip in the process. “That was ugly,” said Taz. With both men down and slow to get up, fans applauded.

They fought at ringside. Cole delivered a brainbuster suplex on MJF. MJF’s left shoulder landed on the edge of the ringside steps. It looked rough. MJF stayed face-down for a while at ringside. The ref counted toward ten as Cole paced in the ring with a look of concern. When the ref got to nine, MJF leaped into the ring. He stayed down, though. Cole stood by and made no effort to prevent a countout win, which wouldn’t have given him the belt.

MJF took control and set up Cole on the announce desk for a tombstone. MJF couldn’t do it, though, and set Cole down. He seemed conflicted. Excalibur said he couldn’t tombstone his best friend. Nigel called him a coward. Cole didn’t hesitate to give MJF a tombstone seconds later. Excalibur said it’s stunning that MJF doesn’t seem willing “to sink to the depths Adam Cole is” and he called it stunning.

Back in the ring Cole landed a pump kick. MJF fired back with a rolling elbow. Cole hit a Canadian Destroyer. As MJF was collapsing, he kicked Cole. Both were down and slow to get up. Both stood and ran the ropes and ducked each other. They called for a double clothesline and then they hit each other with simultaneous clotheslines. The ref counted both shoulders down. The ref told Roberts that both men’s shoulders were pinned on the mat, so the match is a draw. Fans exploded with boos.

Cole yanked the mic from Roberts and said, “No freakin’ way! MJF, five more minutes!” Fans chanted “Yes!” Excalibur wondered if MJF would grant Cole five more minutes. MJF said, “No.” Boos. “Five minutes isn’t enough, Adam!” He yelled, “We’re going until we have a winner in f—ing Wembley.” Cheers.

Cole rolled up MJF and yanked on his trunks. MJF rolled through and yanked on Cole’s trunks. MJF blocked a superkick. Cole charged and MJF ducked, but he knocked the ref down. MJF sat up, smiling. With the ref down, they threw a chair back and forth to each other, not wanting to get caught using it. MJF put the chair over his head and dropped down. Cole explained to the ref what happened. MJF attacked Cole and hit a Heat Seeker for a near fall.

MJF’s neck gave out as he tried to German suplex Cole on the ring apron. Cole then succeeded with is German suplex onto the ring apron. MJF fell to the floor. Cole then hit MJF with a Panama Sunrise on the floor. He dragged MJF back to the ring as some fans briefly chanted “Holy shit!” Cole scored a two count in the ring.

Cole set up another Panama Sunrise, but MJF yanked the ref into the path. Cole gave the ref a Panama Sunrise. Cole looked wide-eyed at the ref and seemed confused how that happened. MJF then reached into his trunks and pulled out his Dynamite Diamond Ring. He stood, but again seemed torn at what to do. He took off the ring and tucked it into his trunks. Excalibur said the friendship is more important to him.

Roderick Strong showed up and low-kicked MJF. Cole then gave MJF another Panama Sunrise. He then lowered his kneepad and landed the Boom. He made the cover, but the ref was still down. The ref crawled over and counted slowly to two before MJF kicked out. Fans cheered.

Strong slid the AEW Title belt to Cole and told him to use it. “Do it, Adam,” he said. Cole took off his t-shirt and threw it aside, then picked up the belt and stood behind MJF. He also seemed conflicted. He threw the belt aside. Strong left ringside as Cole yelled, “Get out of here!” MJF then small packaged Cole to retain the title. Cole sat up, realizing what his decision led to. Taz said, “There’s an old saying that no good deed goes unpunished. He did the right thing and paid for it.” Nigel said he did the wrong thing.

WINNER: MJF in 29:00 to retain the AEW World Champion.

-MJF consoled Cole afterward and said he got lucky. He told Cole to watch what he was about to do. He grabbed the ROH Tag Team Titles at ringside and brought them into the ring. “You still got these, buddy!” he said. Cole threw thebelts aside in anger. MJF looked at him with frustration and said, “You never cared about you! You were never my friend!” He threw the AEW Title belt at him and told him to “f—in’ take it.” He turned his back and told him to “get it over with.” Cole picked up the belt. Strong stood on the ring apron and yelled at Cole to hit him. Cole dropped the belt. MJF turned around and saw Cole staring down at the belt. They moved in and embraced for 15 seconds. Fans cheered as their blended song played. Pyro blasted as they stood next to each other in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was very good, but it felt throughout that the friendship storyline was looming over everything, for better or for worse. There were a lot of teases left and right of potential insincerity and turns that might have been too much for some. The finish in some ways felt flat yet it extends a storyline that is clicking with the fanbase, it seems. I’m curious if it’ll come out that this was planned all along or an audible to extend the story.)

-Excalibur announced that All In returns to Wembley on Aug. 25, 2025.

