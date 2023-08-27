Tony Khan announces AEW All In has set worldwide record for paid fans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COO Tony Khan announced AEW has set a worldwide record for paid fans at a wrestling event with a Tweet on his X (Twitter) account.

Khan did not announce an exact figure in his Tweet. Khan wrote, “Coming up SOON: #AEWAllIn London Live at @wembleystadium on ppv! Today’s AEW All In: London has officially set the worldwide record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event! Thank you everyone who made this possible! Don’t miss history, moments from NOW on ppv!”

On Aug, 18, Wrestletix had reported that AEW had surpassed the previous record held by WWE of 80,709 tickets distributed. Wembley Stadium in London can seat up to 90,000 fans for a wrestling event.

