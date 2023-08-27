Saraya wins AEW Women’s World Championship at All In PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya is the new AEW Women’s World Champion. The match featured Hikaru Shida defend the title against Saraya and Toni Storm and Britt Baker in a Four-Way match.

While Britt Baker and Hikara Shida were going at it in the ring. Saraya got a can of spray paint and sprayed it into Storm’s eye. She then hit the Knight Cap on Storm for the pin. Baker was close by, but was unaware of what was going on and could not make the save.

After the match, Saraya’s family, who accompanied her to the ring during her entrance, celebrated with her inside the ring. Saraya got emotional and appeared to be in tears. As she was leaving the ring, Saraya turned to the camera and said, “I’m back” several times.