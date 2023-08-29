FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss their picks for All In 2018 in this flashback episode plus Impact talk (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek are off this week due to scheduling conflicts, but we’re bringing you a special episode with Mike & Andrew from five years ago featuring one of their first discussions about what would evolve into AEW as they gave their picks for the first All In event in 2018. They also talked about Impact Wrestling including the Moose turning heel on Eddie Edwards, as well as the chant from the crowd regarding Chris Jericho, Tessa Blanchard as Knockouts Champion, and much more in the longest Thursday Livecast in their history up to that point.
