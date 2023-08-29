FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss their picks for All In 2018 in this flashback episode plus Impact talk (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek are off this week due to scheduling conflicts, but we’re bringing you a special episode with Mike & Andrew from five years ago featuring one of their first discussions about what would evolve into AEW as they gave their picks for the first All In event in 2018. They also talked about Impact Wrestling including the Moose turning heel on Eddie Edwards, as well as the chant from the crowd regarding Chris Jericho, Tessa Blanchard as Knockouts Champion, and much more in the longest Thursday Livecast in their history up to that point.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO