WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/25): Big viewership increase for tribute show for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The news of the death of Bray Wyatt led to a big increase in Smackdown viewership to 2.657 million, up from 2.094 million and 2.097 million the prior two weeks. It was the highest viewership in years for the show.

In the 18-49 demo it drew a 0.78 rating, up from 0.55 and 0.55 the prior two weeks. In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 1.04 rating, up from 0.72 and 0.70 the prior two weeks.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Ratings Report (8/21): Viewership down to lowest level since January, hourly viewrship, year to year comparisons

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Additional details regarding the death of Bray Wyatt