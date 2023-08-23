WWE Raw Ratings Report (8/21): Viewership down to lowest level since January, hourly viewrship, year to year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network (8/21) averaged 1.591 million viewers, according to a Wrestlenomics report today. It was the lowest viewership since Jan. 12. This was the first week Raw went up against an NFL (preseason) game on ESPN (Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders). That will continue through the end of the year.

The average viewership the prior ten weeks was 1.811 million.

Hourly viewership:

1st Hour: 1.645 million

2nd Hour: 1.665 million

3rd Hour: 1.464 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 181,000, above the 148,000 average dropoff over the last ten weeks.

The peak viewership was 1.805 million for Q5 featuring the conclusion of the Gunther vs. Chad Gable match.

One year ago this week Raw drew 2.005 million. The prior ten weeks averaged 1.876 million.

