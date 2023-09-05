FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (9-5-2018): R-Truth in main event, Becky Lynch-Charlotte segment, Styles-Joe, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins from PWTorch’s East Coast Cast to review Smackdown including live callers, mailbag questions, and a report from an on-site correspondent in Detroit, Mich. with some great insights and stories from the venue. They discuss the Charlotte-Becky Lynch segment, R-Truth’s path to the main event, Brie Bella hurting Daniel Bryan, the Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy videos, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO