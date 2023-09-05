FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (9-5-2018): R-Truth in main event, Becky Lynch-Charlotte segment, Styles-Joe, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins from PWTorch’s East Coast Cast to review Smackdown including live callers, mailbag questions, and a report from an on-site correspondent in Detroit, Mich. with some great insights and stories from the venue. They discuss the Charlotte-Becky Lynch segment, R-Truth’s path to the main event, Brie Bella hurting Daniel Bryan, the Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy videos, and more.
