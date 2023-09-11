10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9.8/2013): Shield vs. Usos, Orton vs. Daniel Bryan, plus Punk, Brie Bella, Dean Ambrose, RVD, Natalya, Sami, Drew, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Live show results

September 8, 2013

Brooklyn, New York

Report by Dan Goldman, PWTorch correspondent

Five minutes to the 5:00 p.m. showtime, a “Total Divas” ad and an Edge promo ran on the big screen. All but the uppermost section of the upper bowl was sold for this show. Justin Roberts entered and the house was half-full at start time. National Anthem, then the typical TV opening.

(1) U.S. champion Dean Ambrose beat Rob Van Dam to retain the U.S. Title. RVD entered first and worked the kids along the ramp. Ambrose then entered from the crowd, alone. There were small chants of “Let’s Go Ambrose!” and “E-C-Dub!” Both guys were over with the crowd. For the finish, Ambrose rolled up RVD following a frogsplash attempt. Afterward, RVD stayed in the ring to work the crowd.

Fan Vote for a Divas Dance-off or a match was announced.

(2) Sami Zayn & NXT champion Bo Dallas beat Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro). “Ole!” chants rang out from one section by ringside, plus a big “We The People” taunt. Great match. For the finish, Zayn hot-tagged and after reversing a gutwrench suplex on Swagger, he rolled up Swagger for the win. Zayn taunted with a “We The People” salute on the ramp. Swagger then stayed in the ring to taunt the Brooklyn crowd.

Vickie Guerrero was out next. She introduced Big Show and the crowd was indifferent. Vickie said Show must watch the main event and not interfere. Big Show remained on-stage to little reaction.

(3) Natalya submitted Brie Bella with the Sharpshooter. A Dance-Off was announced, Brie danced first, and Brie attacked Natalya to start the match. During the finish, Brie almost reached the ropes, but tapped before she could reach. Natalya worked the crowd while selling a limp to the back and the fog machine sent her out.

Intercontinental champion Curtis Axel entered next and Paul Heyman cut a promo on why they’re not at MSG. Heyman called the Barclays Center a dump compared to an Elks Lodge in Queens. He added that the 11th Commandment is “Thou Shalt Not Chant C.M. Punk.” Heyman then announced that they’re invoking Clause 17.4 that this is NOT a title match. Huge pop for C.M. Punk when he entered with a kendo stick.

(4) C.M. Punk beat IC Champion Curtis Axel (w/Paul Heyman) in a non-title No DQ match. Punk attacked Axel with the kendo stick, then caught Heyman outside the ring and almost connected with a kendo stick shot, but Axel low-blowed Punk. Axel brought a table into the ring as Heyman taunted with: “Who’s the best in the world, NOW?” Punk then rolled up Axel for the surprise win.

After the match, Punk nailed Heyman with the kendo stick until Axel stopped him. Punk finally destroyed the table with an Irish Whip to the corner, then finally got Axel with the GTS. Huge pop for Punk from the Brooklyn crowd. Punk then got on the mic to talk about not being able to perform here in the match because of injuries and Brock Lesnar. Big applause for Punk, who closed with a promo for Night of Champions.

[Intermission]

(5) Tyson Kidd beat Drew McIntyre on Kidd’s return tour. Some ironic “This is Awesome” chants mid-match. Kidd won with a diving top rope DDT.

(6) The Shield (Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns) beat The Usos to retain the Tag Titles. Shield entered from the same spot Ambrose did earlier. Good action throughout and Shield scored the win after Rollins hit his top-rope finisher.

A Randy Orton promo aired on the video screen. No return date was announced before the main event. Then, a big drum roll for…

Brad Maddox introduced himself and brought a chair to the ringside area for Big Show to watch the main event. Out first was Daniel Bryan to a huge pop. Then, loud boos for Randy Orton. Also of note, Bryan wore his “No!” boots and trunks in an effort to be ironic, no doubt. Big Show joined the crowd’s cheers for Daniel Bryan, which led to a “Yes!” chant, but referee Charles Robinson reprimanded Bryan to sit down.

(7) Daniel Bryan beat WWE champion Randy Orton via DQ; Orton retained the WWE Title. A “This is Awesome” chant broke out mid-match. Bryan locked in the Yes! Lock, prompting Shield to interfere, causing a DQ. After Bryan was beat down, Big Show cleared the ring and offered to shake hands at the end. The crowd said, “Yes!” but Bryan said “No! so they hugged instead. They celebrated in the ring to end the show.

On the way out, Bryan worked the kids ringside forwards and back before going backstage to a final “Yes!” chant. He really came across like the babyface star of the company…

Biggest Pops:

– Bryan

– Punk

– RVD

Biggest Heels:

– Paul Heyman

– Vickie Guerrero

– The Shield

