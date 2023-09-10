News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/10 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Grand Slam tournament semi-finals with Strong vs. Darby and Joe vs. Penta, plus Moxley vs. Andretti, Danielson announces his in-ring time is limited (20 min.)

September 10, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 9 episode of AEW Collision including the Grand Slam tournament semi-finals with Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin and Samoa Joe vs. Penta, plus Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti, Bryan Danielson announces his in-ring time is limited, and more.

