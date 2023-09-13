20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9-12-2003): Goldberg & Maven vs. Triple H & Orton, Kane vs. RVD in a cage, plus Dudleys, Trish, Chritsian, Jericho, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was published originally 20 years ago here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw house show

September 12, 2003

Nashville, Tenn.

Report by Michael Mills, PWTorch.com correspondent

Coach opened the show as he would be the MC for the whole night, playing the normal role of “The Fink.”

(1) D-Von & Spike beat Rene Dupre & Rob Conway. The match went over great live and the Nashville crowd ate it up. Spike told D-Von to get the tables, unfortunately the table’s leg broke so Spike improvised and sat it up in the corner and threw Rob Conway into the table, smashing it to bits. Spike and D-Von won the match and got a BIG BIG pop from the crowd.

Up next was the Highlight Reel with Chris Jericho. The crowd, as they did in Memphis, ate up this segment, and in natural heel fashion, Jericho got all over the Nashville crowd. His guest was Stacy Keibler. When she came to the ring, Jericho asked her to go back out of the ring and then come back in – this obviously got a big pop from the fans. Val Venis would later come out but that didn’t sit well with Test. Test came out to pull Stacy out of the ring which was greeted by many boos.

(2) Mark Jindrak & Garrison Cade beat Steven Richards & Rico. Rico played his “sexually misunderstood” role very well and at one point even grabbed Coach’s ass when the opponents were being announced. The crowd was into this match and the when came with Garrison Cade hit a finisher with the help of Jindrak.

(3) Rodney Mack & Mark Henry beat Hurricane & Rosey. Teddy Long came out telling the Nashville crowd that whether they like it or not, they back the black man. He said because we are in Tennessee, our football team, the Titans, is lead by a black quarterback and a black running back – believe dat’ playa! The crowd was into this match for the most part, though the enthusiasm died quickly. Obviously a lot of “BIG GUY” moves in this one with some long slow periods to allow a better build-up for the ending. The end came when Mark Henry slammed Hurricane for the win. After the match, Rosey got back in the ring and held Hurricane’s hand up.

(4) Molly Holly beat Trish Stratus to retain the Women’s Title. Not a long a match. Afterwards, Coach told Trish that she had no talent and just simply could not wrestle. After she left to the back, he got back on the mic and said…Sorry, but it’s true!

(5) Christian beat Val Venis and Chris Jericho in a three-way to retain the IC Title. After some close pinfalls and Val almost getting the win, Jericho stumbled outside, Val Venis got back in the ring and was greeted with an Un-prettier by Christian. 1…2….3 – Your winner is Christian!

(6) Goldberg & Maven beat Triple H & Randy Orton (w/Ric Flair). Orton was introduced and really was not over with the crowd at all. Up next was Triple H and he got some great heat. Believe it or not, this guy really does bust his ass at house shows as I have witnessed it twice in as many weeks. The chants of Goldberg….Goldberg….Goldberg….started but he would be introduced last. Out next was Maven who was greeted by some big cheers and really seemed to be liked by the Nashville crowd. As Maven stood, waiting for Goldberg to come out, Triple H got on the mic. Triple H warned Maven that he was in for a tough time, and he recommended Maven go to the back, pack his bags, leave the arena, get in his car and just go home – because Triple H would end him. He went on to talk about how bad he beat up Goldberg and that Goldberg wasn’t going to save him…because Goldberg wouldn’t show up.

Seconds later, his music hits and Goldberg comes out to a THUNDEROUS round of applause from the fans. Goldberg and Maven exchanged some last minute plans and off we go. It started with Maven vs. Triple H as it became real technical real fast with some submissions, leg holds, and arm holds. Triple H and Orton continued to double-team on Maven for almost the whole match. Maven finally got more offense in and just as it looked as if he was done, he hit a beautiful enzuigiri on Triple H. The crowd was livid as both wrestlers made their way to each corner for a HOT HOT HOT tag to Goldberg and Orton. Goldberg dominated Orton and eventually got him up for the Jackhammer as Triple H stood on the ring apron as an onlooker to what his future might hold at Unforgiven. After the slam, Goldberg covered for the 1…2…3… Your winners are Maven & Goldberg.

After the match, Maven and Goldberg were slow to leave the ring as the applause kept coming. Maven talked to some fans and shook a lot of hands and hugged some more Nashville fans. Goldberg even went as far as to lift a child up in the air playfully, and continue to greet and celebrate with fans as he headed to the back.

(7) Rob Van Dam beat Kane in a cage match. Basically the same match on Raw with RVD picking up the win. As Kane was upset, he decided to chokeslam Coach who was the special guest referee. As he left, the crowd continued to cheer and he went back in for a final chokeslam on Coach. Your winner: RVD

All in all, it was a pretty good show and had a little more to offer but was probably a notch behind the Memphis show which had Michaels, Austin, and others on the card.

Biggest Pops:

Goldberg

D-Von & Spike

RVD

Hurricane/S.H.I.T

Maven

Stacy Keibler

Most Heat:

Jericho

Triple H/Flair

Kane

Coach

La Resistance (Rene Dupre & Rob Conway)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9-8-2013): Shield vs. Usos, Orton vs. Daniel Bryan, plus Punk, Brie Bella, Dean Ambrose, RVD, Natalya, Sami, Drew, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode one results: Vetter’s review of Rey Fenix vs. Kody Lane, Crash Jaxon vs. Camaro Jackson, Heather Reckless vs. Lady Bird vs. Laynie Luck in a three-way