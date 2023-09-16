10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Report (9-14-2013): Ziggler vs. Alberto for World Title in main event, plus Big E, Wyatt Family, Usos, Kofi, Bo Dallas, A.J. Lee, Sandow, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Live show results

September 14, 2013

London, Ont., Canada

Report by John Canton of London, Ont.

I would guess there were about 3,500 fans. Even though they don’t bill the events as Raw/Smackdown anymore, the ring had the Smackdown logo on it.

(1) Dolph Ziggler won battle royal to earn a World Title shot at Alberto Del Rio in main event. Damien Sandow finished second. In third? Hunico. That was a bit shocking.

(2) Funkadactyls beat Divas champion A.J. Lee & Layla. Fans voted for a dance-off (Layla did bad comedy dancing to get heat), but it turned into a match of course. Naomi worked 95 percent of the match, Cameron got the hot tag, and Naomi won with a cross-body block off the top.

(3) NXT champion Bo Dallas beat Justin Gabriel and Hunico to retain the NXT Title. Gabriel got a good reaction. Not much of a reaction for the other two. Gabriel hit the 450 on Hunico, Dallas threw him out of the ring, and Dallas covered Hunico to retain.

(4) The Wyatt Family beat The Usos & Kofi Kingston in a six-man tag match. Bray Wyatt got a Superstar reaction. Everything he did felt like a big deal. Wyatt won the match for his team with Sister Abigail.

(15 Minute Intermission)

(5) Great Khali beat JTG. Enough said.

(6) Big E. Langston beat Damien Sandow. Pre-match promo by Sandow, who ripped Canada and also Langston to get him over as a face. Langston won clean with The Big Ending. Post-match, he talked trash to Sandow. I thought Sandow was the best performer on the show due to the way he interacted with fans and drew heat.

(7) Dolph Ziggler beat Alberto Del Rio via DQ; Del Rio retained the World Title. Pre-match, Del Rio wanted Tony Chimel to announce him in Spanish, but Chimel didn’t know Spanish. A fan in the front row ended up announcing Del Rio in Spanish. He did a great job, too. They went about 20 minutes with some great nearfalls. Del Rio ended up shoving the ref before he applied the Cross Armbreaker and he was DQ’d for that. Post-match, Ziggler hit the Zig Zag to send the fans home happy.

The show was not heavy on star power, but everybody worked hard, the crowd was into it, and we had fun for two-and-a-half hours.

