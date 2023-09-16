20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event (9-13-2003): RVD vs. Kane in a cage, Triple H vs. Ric Flair vs. Orton, plus Chrisian, Jericho, Henry, Dudleys, Trish, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw house show

September 13, 2003

Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boiling Arena

Report by Gene Restaino, PWTorch.com correspondent

The 20,000 + seat arena was only about 20 percent full.

(1) Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley beat Rene Dupree & Rob Conway in a tables match when Conway go put thru a table. Post match a young boy was brought into the ring and given a piece of the broken table and had his picture taken by Spike who was wearing a neck brace selling his injury from Monday.

(2) Mark Henry & Rodney Mack (w/Teddy Long) beat Hurricane & Rosey when Henry pinned Hurricane.

(3) Lance Storm beat Rico (w/Jackie) with a superkick. Once again Lance Kissed Ms Jackie

(4) Garrison Cade & Mark Jindrak beat Tommy Dreamer & Steven Richards w/Victoria. Dreamer was back to being a face as he and Steven argued the entire match. Finally Dreamer had enough and gave his partner a Dreamer Driver which allowed Cade to get the pin.

(5) Molly beat Trish to retain the Women’s Title when she reversed a roll up and held the tights for the pin.

(6) Maven beat Test (w/Stacy). Same stuff as with Steiner. Test brings a chair in and it backfires and Maven gets the pin. Stacy then tried to give Maven a lap dance but Test pulls her out of the ring.

(7) Christian beat Chris Jericho and Val Venis to keep the I-C belt when the champ pinned Val with the unprettier. Jericho was still acting like a heel. Post match Val gave a young lady his towel.

(8) Triple H beat Ric Flair and Randy Orton to keep the World Title. Triple H took the mic and said the crowd was not going to get there wish and see Evolution beat each other up. He then asked Orton to lay down for him. Randy said since he was a up and coming star that the should not do it. Triple H then asked Flair and the Nature Boy said no way and turned the crowd in his favor. After some stalling the match finally started it it was basically a 2 on 1 with Triple H and Orton beating on Flair. Ending was after a low blow by Randy on Flair it looked like the champ would pin Flair but he doubled crossed Orton by giving him the Pedigree and got the pin. Everyone made up after the match was over.

(9) Rob Van Dam beat Kane in the cage match by climbing out. Both referees got knocked out during the match and missed RVD winning the match a first time. Kane put RVD back in the ring and tried to take him out with a chair but it backfired on him and RVD climbed out a second time which the refs saw to get the win.

Notes. The Coach was the guest ring announcer for the show. Lets just say the Fink was really missed… Local wrestlers Tim Horner & Jeff Anderson were backstage. They were guests of Arn Anderson who is a long time friend of Horner… Randy Orton got to spend some time with his dad Cowboy Bob Orton who was in town to work a show for local promoter Terry Landel on Sunday in Knoxville at the TN Valley Fair…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9-12-2003): Goldberg & Maven vs. Triple H & Orton, Kane vs. RVD in a cage, plus Dudleys, Trish, Chritsian, Jericho, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT Level Up results (9/15): O’Connor’s review of Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Cup match, Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price