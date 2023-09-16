CM Punk says he has time on his hands “for the next two months”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk alluded to a potential wrestling return, somewhere, following his AEW termination earlier this month.

Punk was back on UFC Fight Pass as part of the broadcast team for Cage Fury Fighting Championships CFFC 125 event. The event, which took place in North Dakota, was Punk’s first public appearance since AEW head Tony Khan terminated him on Sept. 1.

CFFC play-by-play man John Morgan introduced Punk at the start of the show by saying, “Look at who I ran into backstage. He’s back, with cause, CM Punk.”

Later in the broadcast, Punk said he has “a lot of time on his hands for the next two months.”

OUCH! Rob Haydak hits CM Punk with a GTS#CFFC125 pic.twitter.com/cMcCFnLEog — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 16, 2023

Punk’s “two months” timeline will raise eyebrows. WWE is set to run Survivor Series, in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, in just about two months (Nov. 25).

Punk also joked with Cage Fury CEO Robert Haydak Jr. about starting “Cage Fury Pro Wrestling,” which Haydak jokingly replied, “Well we didn’t know you would be available.”

They say it with a laugh but the cffcmuaythai IG handle is being put to use…. Can’t wait to see what Rob and the boys are cooking up!#CFFC125 pic.twitter.com/Kymfr02pya — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 16, 2023

