FREE PODCAST 9/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Rock’s surprise return and insight and ideas on possible WrestleMania match with Roman, Cena on Waller Effect, live callers (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live caller and email input. They begin with a reaction to The Rock making an unadvertised surprise appearance with Pat McAfee. Did Austin Theory benefit? They also discuss the latest with The Judgment Day and Bloodline, Iyo Sky vs. Asuka hype, John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect, and more from Smackdown. They spend some time reacting to the WWE ownership change and corporate layoffs earlier in the day, how Vince McMahon’s power might be affected, and whether it’s more or less likely The Rock will be at WrestleMania next year because of this. They close with some callers discussing possible scenarios to incorporate Rock, Reigns, and Cody in big matches at WrestleMania 40 to keep everyone happy from the fans to the wrestlers.

