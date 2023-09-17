AEW Collision On-Site Report (9/16): Elite video booed, fans unaware who wrestlers were, Britt Baker off-air crowd interaction, attendance, Big Bill chews out crew at ringside

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION ON-SITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

STATE COLLEGE, PA. AT BRYCE JORDAN CENTER

REPORT BY MIKE FROM HERSHEY, PA.

-First of all, this was a fun show to be at! It was my first live AEW event.

-Tony Khan welcomed crowd before the show. Crowd was appreciative.

-Well over half the arena was curtained off. Whole hard cam side and upper deck seats all around were covered. (WrestleTix reported 3,071 tickets distributed as of Saturday morning, with a setup for 4,207.)

-Lots of “We Are Penn State” chants, and “Yeah!” (a la L.A. Knight) during quiet moments and in the non-televised commercial breaks. No C.M. Punk chants, but the Elite video package got quite a few boos.

-Biggest pops were for Britt, Bryan, Good Ol’ J.R., The Acclaimed, FTR, The Hardys, Jay White, and the intense Miro video promo in that order. People laughed at Miro’s “hot flexible wife” line.

-Loud booing for what people were calling the Wyatt Family look-alike team following their match.

-Fans were booing hard when Britt didn’t win. It really looked like a botched three count, but it was called a two count. People really thought it was a rip off, especially since its just the TBS Title.

-Britt came out after show to thank crowd and lead “We Are Penn State” chant.

-The Eddie Kingston video promo was met with “New York Sucks” chants.

-Nobody knew who came to the ring to confront FTR after their match. People were chanting “Who Are You?”

-The funniest moment was Big Bill searching under the ring for something for several minutes and it was not there. He was yelling at people (AEW staff) sitting at ringside, appearing angry that perhaps a prop was not there.

