CM Punk reportedly not planning to sue AEW after being fired, but cryptic comments suggests possible return to WWE at Survivor Series

C.M. Punk is reportedly not looking to sue AEW after his termination several weeks ago, according to a new report today at HausOfWrestling.com. Nick Hausman wrote:

Punk does not have any litigation pending against Tony Khan following his termination. Considering how Khan said his life was in danger during Punk’s backstage altercation at AEW: All In London, many people asked me whether Punk could be considering action, and I am told that is not the case. From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW.

Punk sparked conversation and speculation when he said on the Cage Fury Fighting Championships last Friday that he had time of his hands for the next two months. The WWE Survivor Series is in two months and it’s in Chicago, so the timing of a Punk return to WWE at that time syncs with his cryptic comment about his schedule.

