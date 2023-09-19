VIP AUDIO 9/19 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo review Impact 1000 including a Knockouts segment with wrestlers from past and present, return of Team 3D, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review Impact 1000, a loaded show that featured a lengthy Knockouts segment with wrestlers from the past and present, the return of Team 3D, the emotional conclusion of the Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie & Alisha Edwards feud, and a thrilling X Division title match between Lio Rush and Chris Sabin. Plus a preview of Impact episode 1001.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO