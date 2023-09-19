Rock’s XFL and Fox-owned USFL in advanced talks for a merger, would still air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Turns out, The Rock has been a little busier recently than just making appearances on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Today, Axios broke the story that the XFL, which Rock has ownership interest in, is in “advanced” talks with the Fox-owned USFL for a potential merger. If all goes according to plan, the merger will be in place for the 2024 season.

The Rock, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale took ownership of the XFL in August of 2020 after purchasing the league out of bankruptcy. Under its previous two incarnations in 2001 and 2020, it was owned by Vince McMahon.

While publicly, ownership painted a rosy picture of the first season of XFL 3.0 this past spring, there were reports that the league had lost $60 million in 2023. It had begun to cut back some employees from full-time to seasonal, including those working at the team level as well as some assistant coaches, in what appeared to be an effort to save money.

Axios reports that the XFL and USFL would join forces as equals. Games would air on Fox and ESPN/ABC networks, the latter of which aired XFL games in 2023. Many major and minor details of the potential merger are still unknown. Although the story doesn’t speculate, The Rock seemingly would remain on as a significant public figure of the league given his name value and recognition. It could benefit the league if he participates in WrestleMania next year, which he seemed open to doing while appearing on McAfee’s show.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: The Rock makes unadvertised appearance live on Smackdown with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tony Khan on why he addressed the Chicago fans after firing CM Punk, the legend who praised his speech